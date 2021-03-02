Troutman Doubles Down at Fayetteville Motor Speedway



Bristol Dirt Nationals Up Next



HYNDMAN, Pa. (03/02/21) – Not once, but twice, Drake Troutman went to went to Victory Lane over the weekend at Fayetteville Motor Speedway in two separate divisions.

In just his second-ever attempt, Troutman parked the Three Sixteen Motorsports No. 317 Legend car in Victory Lane on Thursday. Capping off the weekend, Drake took his familiar Smith Transport No. 7 RFI Resources/ MB Customs/ LaSalle’s Racing Engine Modified to the winner’s circle in Saturday’s North Carolina Speedweek finale.

Drake Troutman kicked off a four-day stretch at Fayetteville (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Wednesday afternoon. In a field of 24 Southeast Dirt Modified Series entries, Troutman laid down the eighth fastest qualifying lap before placing second in his heat behind Chris Arnold.

Starting the $1,200-to-win A-Main in fifth, Drake showed speed early in the 25-lapper but ended up fifth when the checkered flag flew. He trailed Nick Hoffman, Taylor Cook, Chris Arnold, and Daniel Parker across the line.

Behind the wheel of the Three Sixteen Motorsports No. 317 Legend, Drake followed up the fastest lap overall in time trials with a third-place finish in his heat. With $500 on the line in the feature, Troutman was challenging for the lead early in the race but faded back late in the 25-lap affair to place sixth.

On Thursday evening, Troutman posted the ninth fastest lap overall in Modified qualifying, which positioned him ninth on the starting grid for the A-Main. Wheeling his way into a podium spot, Drake passed six cars to register a third-place finish, trailing Daniel Parker and Chris Arnold to the checkers. Taylor Cook and Richard Michael Jr. rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

In a field of 35 U.S. Legend Cars, Drake secured his spot into the feature with the second fastest lap in qualifying. Making a last-lap pass on fellow front-row starter Chris Transeau, Troutman soared to his third win of the season ahead of Transeau, Jake Garcia, Steve Duderstadt, and Joe Adam. He earned $500 for his efforts.

“I want to give a huge shoutout to Three Sixteen Motorsports,” Troutman said. “If you’re in the market for a new or used Legend car, contact Will and Shellie. Along with being a dealer and parts supplier, they possess a ton of knowledge to help you reach Victory Lane. I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity and I’m confident it’s only the start of a great relationship.”

Mother Nature washed out Friday night’s program at Fayetteville Motor Speedway.

Returning on Saturday, Troutman recorded the third fastest lap in Modified qualifying before picking up an eight-lap heat race victory. Receiving the sixth-starting position for the A-Main via the redraw, Drake topped front-row starter Nick Hoffman to capture his fourth win of the season and a $5,000 prize. Hoffman, Chris Arnold, Todd Neidheiger, and Matt Crafton trailed him to the checkers in the 25-lap affair.

An ecstatic Troutman exclaimed: “What a race! I can’t say enough about this MB Customs, LaSalle’s Racing Engine, CMD Shocks Modified. The whole package has been phenomenal. Thank you to all of my sponsors for believing in me and their continued support, my fans, my awesome crew, my family, and especially God.”

In the No. 317 Legend, Drake locked into the pole position for his heat with the fastest lap overall in qualifying. Cruising to a heat race win, Troutman earned the pole for the $1,500-to-win finale. After giving up the lead early, Drake was gaining momentum on the high side when his motor ignited in flames, ending his night immediately.

For complete results from these events, please visit www.FayettevilleMotorSpeedway.com.

Troutman will remain idle before making the trip to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, March 15-20, to compete in the highly anticipated Bristol Dirt Nationals. The mega event boasts a $10,000 top prize for Modifieds.

To learn more, please visit www.BristolDirt.com.

Drake Troutman Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Smith Transport, RFI Resources, Shaffer Construction, D&R Trucking, Stone Natural Resources, Thunderhill Trucking, Thomas Cumberland, MB Customs Modifieds, LaSalle Racing Engines, Shoe’s Diesel Performance, Glassmere Fuel Service, Rice Tire, Claar’s Notary, Merkel’s Wing and A Prayer, I-65 Transport LLC, R&N Tires, Rocket Chassis, Neuline, Legendary Continuation Cars, Slicker Graphics, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Drake Troutman Racing, please visit the team website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com

