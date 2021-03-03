Home Ohio Atomic Speedway Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Returns to Action at Atomic and...

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Returns to Action at Atomic and Brownstown

Lucas Oil Late Model SeriesBatavia, OH (March 3, 2021) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to action Friday, March 19th and Saturday, March 20th, as teams make their annual trek to Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio and Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana.

Both events are expected to attract a powerful field of entries as drivers battle in a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Friday’s event at Atomic Speedway, the 7th Annual Buckeye Spring 50, will pay $12,000-to-win and include an $800-to-win event for the Sport Modifieds. The pit gates will close and re-open at 2:00pm ET, followed by general admission gates at 4:00pm ET. Hot laps will begin at 6:00pm, followed by action-packed racing.

Tickets for this event are also available on the Atomic Speedway website. Each pre-sale ticket purchaser will get one hour early entrance before the gates open on race day and can choose seats anywhere there isn’t a season reserved seat tag. For more information and pre-sale tickets, visit: www.atomicspeedway.net.

Brownstown Speedway, located on the Jackson County Fairgrounds, will kick off its 2021 racing season on Saturday, March 20. In addition to the pulse-pounding action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the 24th Annual Indiana Icebreaker paying $15,000-to-win, the event will also include Modifieds and Pure Stocks.

Both the pit gate and general admission gates at Brownstown Speedway will open at noon. On-track action will begin at 6:00pm ET. To purchase advance tickets or find more information, visit: www.brownstownspeedway.com.

The 7th Annual Buckeye 50 from Atomic Speedway and the 24th Annual Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown Speedway will also be streamed live on MAVTVPlus.com starting at 6pm ET for monthly and yearly subscribers.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series resumes competition, following a spectacular Speedweeks, averaging nearly 67 super late models per night during the nine completed nights of racing. Eight different drivers have graced Victory Lane thus far, in 2021. Tyler Erb is the only repeat winner thus far, while Kyle Larson, Hudson O’Neal, Josh Richards, Stormy Scott, Brandon Overton, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Shane Clanton each have one win.

Overton leads the current standings by 65-points over O’Neal. Devin Moran, while having five top-five finishes but no wins yet, is third, followed by Tim McCreadie, and Brandon Sheppard.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
1 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 1155 $28,700
2 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1090 $17,125
3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1065 $20,925
4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1050 $17,675
5 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1045 $15,050
6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1015 $15,050
7 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 1005 $16,300
8 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 1000 $14,500
9 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 990 $17,475
10 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 985 $9,725
11 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 980 $13,800
12 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 960 $19,300
13 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 955 $29,050
14 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 925 $16,400
15 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 920 $13,875
16 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 870 $6,500
17 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 865 $9,275
18 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 860 $9,775
19 56JR Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 820 $4,675
20 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 795 $8,325

Atomic Speedway

Phone Number: 740-703-9749

Location: 2535 Blain Hwy, Waverly, OH 45690

Website: www.atomicspeedway.net

 

Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Purse: $12,000-to-win- 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000.

Brownstown Speedway

Phone Number: 812-358-5332

Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220

Website: www.brownstownspeedway.com

 

Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Purse: $15,000-to-win – 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000.

 

###

