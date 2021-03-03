Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Returns to Action at Atomic and Brownstown

Both events are expected to attract a powerful field of entries as drivers battle in a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
Friday’s event at Atomic Speedway, the 7th Annual Buckeye Spring 50, will pay $12,000-to-win and include an $800-to-win event for the Sport Modifieds. The pit gates will close and re-open at 2:00pm ET, followed by general admission gates at 4:00pm ET. Hot laps will begin at 6:00pm, followed by action-packed racing.
Tickets for this event are also available on the Atomic Speedway website. Each pre-sale ticket purchaser will get one hour early entrance before the gates open on race day and can choose seats anywhere there isn’t a season reserved seat tag. For more information and pre-sale tickets, visit: www.atomicspeedway.net.
Brownstown Speedway, located on the Jackson County Fairgrounds, will kick off its 2021 racing season on Saturday, March 20. In addition to the pulse-pounding action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the 24th Annual Indiana Icebreaker paying $15,000-to-win, the event will also include Modifieds and Pure Stocks.
Both the pit gate and general admission gates at Brownstown Speedway will open at noon. On-track action will begin at 6:00pm ET. To purchase advance tickets or find more information, visit: www.brownstownspeedway.com.
The 7th Annual Buckeye 50 from Atomic Speedway and the 24th Annual Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown Speedway will also be streamed live on MAVTVPlus.com starting at 6pm ET for monthly and yearly subscribers.
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series resumes competition, following a spectacular Speedweeks, averaging nearly 67 super late models per night during the nine completed nights of racing. Eight different drivers have graced Victory Lane thus far, in 2021. Tyler Erb is the only repeat winner thus far, while Kyle Larson, Hudson O’Neal, Josh Richards, Stormy Scott, Brandon Overton, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Shane Clanton each have one win.
Overton leads the current standings by 65-points over O’Neal. Devin Moran, while having five top-five finishes but no wins yet, is third, followed by Tim McCreadie, and Brandon Sheppard.
Lucas Oil Championship Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|76
|Brandon Overton
|Evans, GA
|1155
|$28,700
|2
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|1090
|$17,125
|3
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|1065
|$20,925
|4
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|1050
|$17,675
|5
|1s
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|1045
|$15,050
|6
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|1015
|$15,050
|7
|20RT
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|1005
|$16,300
|8
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|1000
|$14,500
|9
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|990
|$17,475
|10
|3s
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|985
|$9,725
|11
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|980
|$13,800
|12
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|960
|$19,300
|13
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|955
|$29,050
|14
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|925
|$16,400
|15
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|920
|$13,875
|16
|99JR
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|870
|$6,500
|17
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|865
|$9,275
|18
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|860
|$9,775
|19
|56JR
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|820
|$4,675
|20
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|795
|$8,325
Atomic Speedway
Phone Number: 740-703-9749
Location: 2535 Blain Hwy, Waverly, OH 45690
Website: www.atomicspeedway.net
Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Purse: $12,000-to-win- 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000.
Brownstown Speedway
Phone Number: 812-358-5332
Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220
Website: www.brownstownspeedway.com
Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Purse: $15,000-to-win – 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000.
###