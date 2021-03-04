Under new ownership, Lebanon Midway Speedway USRA-sanctioned again in 2021

Clint Gann, the new owner of the Lebanon Midway Speedway in Lebanon, Mo., is excited about the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series in 2021 as his venue will host USRA B-Mods again this season along with several dates for the USRA Modifieds too.

USRA B-Mods have headlined the last few seasons with a few apecial visits by USRA Modifieds sprinkled in.

Starting off with the season opener alsted fr Friday, April 23, the high horsepower of the USRA Modifies are on the weekly racing card along with the USRA B-Mods.

“There are cars in the surrounding area and several drivers are looking for that second night of racing to start off the weekends, Gann said. “Going with the USRA sanction is what we think is best for our program.

“The track has gotten wider as the high line has been shown. I have some thoughts on what to do to give these drivers a two-groove—and maybe even more—racing surface.”

The tentative 2021 schedule and payouts are being finished up. Friday night action will also include Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Late Models (Cash Money rules) and Hornets.

Dillion McCowan is the defedning USRA B-Mod track champion.

For more information visit midwayspeedway.net and follow the track’s Facebook page.