USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods return to Friday night racing at Randolph County Raceway

After more than 40 years of experience in just about every role of officiating at dirt racetracks, Jim Lieurance is bringing his pedigree and a family-run effort to the Randolph County Raceway in 2021.

“We’re excited to be a part of Randolph County Raceway again,” said USRA Director of Track Operations Bryce Hall. “The Lieurance family’s vast experience in the industry puts them in a position to hit the ground running and ready to take the program where it should be, which is the forefront of dirt track racing in the area.”

Jim and his wife, Tammy, have signed a two-year lease to run the fast 4/10-mile high-banked dirt oval in Moberly, Missouri, and have signed a two-year Member Track Agreement with the USRA. They’re confident they can take the facility to where it needs to be.

They won’t be alone though. Their entire family will play a role in the track’s day-to-day operations, including two daughters, Alicia and Michelle, two sons-in-law, Jason and Daniel, and four grandchildren, Clayton, Caydence, Aiden and Alaina (Sunny).

The Randolph County Raceway will host Friday night racing action with USRA Modifieds and USRA B-Mods headlining the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series program along with Late Models, Super Stocks and 4-Cylinders.

“The rules were close to what already competed at the track,” said Jim Lieurance, who was the track’s race director last season. “But I really like what USRA has to offer overall. The experience has already been great. Everyone at USRA is ready to pick up the phone and has been anxious to help us.”

The track sanctioned USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods from 2013 through 2015 and hosted multiple Iron Man Challenge events as well.

After opening as an asphalt track named Moberly Motorsports Complex in 1989, the track was covered with dirt shortly thereafter and renamed 24 Raceway. The facility remained in continuous operation through 2011, but the facility sat dormant in 2012. David and Janelle Claypoole acquired the deed and keys to the facility in 2013 and made many welcomed improvements.

The Randolph County Raceway is located 3.5 miles east of US 63 on US 24 (about 5 miles south of Moberly). For more information call (573) 351-9577 or visit jtracingllc.com and on Facebook.

