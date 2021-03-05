COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Tire Clarification Issued

Hoosier LM40 Right Rear Option Allowed through April 3

Conway, Arkansas (03/04/21) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil has announced a tire rule clarification that will be in effect through the event on Saturday, April 3 at Legit Speedway Park.

In addition to the standard 2021 tire rule, which allows racers the option to run a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option, racers will now also have the option to run a Hoosier LM40 right-rear tire.

“After talking with several of the area racers we learned that many of them still have Hoosier LM40 tires in their stock. As a result, we agreed to a grace period, which allows them to run the Hoosier LM40 (in addition to the Hoosier 1600 white-dot) on their right-rear only through our April 3 event at Legit Speedway Park,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said.

After being delayed a week by Mother Nature, the fifteenth CCSDS season now opens on Friday and Saturday, March 12 – 13 with the annual Ronny Adams Memorial at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway. A $3,000 top prize is posted for Friday’s opener and a $7,000 winner’s check is up for grabs in Saturday’s finale. For more information on the facility, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

