Late Models Set For Springfield Raceway Event With Top Drivers To Compete

Batesville, Ark. Hot shoe Billy Moyer, California driver Jason Papich, and Billings, Mo. Jesse Stovall will be coming to The Quick Quarter of the multi-groove Springfield Raceway along with a host of other top local and regional Late Model drivers.
Racing action is set to start at 5:30 with qualifying heat races. A special test and tune will be held Saturday night in addition.
Grandstand Adult admission is only $20.
For more information visit the Facebook page at Springfield Raceway
Action will also include a special $1000 to win feature for the exciting B Modifieds along with Pure Stocks, Legends,and Midwest Modz as fans will get a first look at the cars.
This will be the 1st of 2 March Late Model specials at Springfield as March Madness will be held in a special weekend event at the end of the month