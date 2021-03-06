I-80 Speedway Offers Staggering Purse in July

Batavia, OH (March 5, 2021) – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials along with I-80 Speedway promoters are thrilled to announce one of the biggest weeks in super late model history with an unheard of purse of over half a million dollars up for grabs July 20th – 24th. – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials along with I-80 Speedway promoters are thrilled to announce one of the biggest weeks in super late model history with an unheard of purse of over half a million dollars up for grabs July 20th – 24th. The Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals will start the week off with two, 30 lap, $7,000-to-win preliminary events, one on Tuesday, July 20th, the other on Wednesday, July 21st. Thursday, July 22nd will be the 53 lap, $30,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start, I-80 Nationals finale. There will also be a $2,000-to-win non-qualifier race that will pay $530 to start. The focus will then shift to the Silver Dollar Nationals with action continuing on Friday, July 23rd, with dual heat race action. The heats will award passing points to drivers, which will line up Saturday’s main event and B-Mains. Each heat race will also pay the top 3 finishers $250, $150, and $100 respectively. Saturday’s 80 lap Silver Dollar Nationals will pay $53,000 to win, $5,300 to start. Once again, there will be a non-qualifiers race which will pay $5,300 to the winner, and $1,000 to start. Championship points for the series will be awarded for Thursday’s Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals and Saturday’s Silver Dollar Nationals. All five nights from I-80 Speedway will be available for live viewing on MAVTV Plus streaming service. The originally scheduled Dirt Track Bank Go 50 has been moved to Wednesday, September 15th, just prior to the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA. This event will pay $12,000-to-win, $1,000 to start.

For tickets or more information, call: (402) 342-2453 or visit: www.i-80speedway.com Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals Past Winner:

2020 – Tim McCreadie Silver Dollar Nationals Past Winners:

2020 – Brandon Sheppard

2019 – Bobby Pierce

2018 – Jonathan Davenport

2017 – Tim McCreadie

2016 – Jonathan Davenport

2015 – Scott Bloomquist

2014 – Scott Bloomquist

2013 – Jimmy Owens

2012 – Brian Birkhofer

2011 – Don O’Neal Track Information:

Phone Number: 402-342-3453

Location: 13909 238th St Greenwood, NE 68366

Event Purses:

Tuesday, July 20th

A-Main Purse (30 laps): 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = $28,230

Wednesday, July 21st

A-Main Purse (30 laps): 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = $28,230

Thursday, July 22nd

Non-Qualifier Event Purse: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,800, 3. $1,700, 4. $1,600, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,400, 7. $1,300, 8. $1,200, 9. $1,100, 10. $1,050, 11. $1,000, 12. $950, 13. $900, 14. $750, 15. $650, 16. $620, 17. $600, 18. $590, 19. $580, 20. $570, 21. $560, 22. $550, 23. $540, 24. $530 = $24,040 Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals A-Main Purse (53 laps): 1. $30,000, 2. $18,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $7,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,900, 10. $3,800, 11. $3,700, 12. $3,600, 13. $3,500, 14. $3,400, 15. $3,300, 16. $3,200, 17. $3,100, 18. $3,000, 19. $2,900, 20. $2,800, 21. $2,700, 22. $2,600, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,400, 25. $2,300, 26. $2,200, 27. $2,100, 28. $2,000 = $143,500



Heat Race Purses: 1. $250, 2. $150, 3. $100 = $500 x 10 heats = $5,000 Friday, July 23rdHeat Race Purses: 1. $250, 2. $150, 3. $100 = $500 x 10 heats = $5,000 Saturday, July 24th

Non-Qualifier Event Purse: 1. $5,300, 2. $2,800, 3. $2,600, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,700, 6. $1,400, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,175, 9. $1,150, 10. $1,125, 11. $1,100, 12. $1,090, 13. $1,080, 14. $1,070, 15. $1,060, 16. $1,050, 17. $1,040, 18. $1,030, 19. $1,020, 20. $1,010, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $35,000 Silver Dollar Nationals A-Main Purse (80 laps): 1. $53,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $14,000, 4. $12,000, 5. $10,000, 6. $7,500, 7. $7,000, 8. $6,900, 9. $6,750, 10. $6,600, 11. $6,500, 12. $6,400, 13. $6,300, 14. $6,200, 15. $6,100, 16. $6,000, 17. $5,950, 18. $5,900, 19. $5,850, 20. $5,800, 21. $5,750, 22. $5,700, 23. $5,650, 24. $5,600, 25. $5,550, 26. $5,500, 27. $5,450, 28. $5,400, 29. $5,350, 30. $5,300 = $260,000

Wednesday, September 15th

Dirt Track Bank Go 50 A-Main Purse (50 laps): 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $52,800

Tire Rules: Tuesday, July 20th Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM20, (90) WRS2

Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Wednesday, July 21st

Thursday, July 22nd

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM20, (90) WRS2

Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for B-Mains and Non-Qualifiers Race.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Friday, July 23rd

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM20, (90) WRS2

Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for both Heat Races.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Saturday, July 24th

Wednesday, September 15th

