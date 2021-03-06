Home Dirt Late Model News I-80 Speedway Offers Staggering Purse in July

I-80 Speedway Offers Staggering Purse in July

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
Batavia, OH (March 5, 2021) – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials along with I-80 Speedway promoters are thrilled to announce one of the biggest weeks in super late model history with an unheard of purse of over half a million dollars up for grabs July 20th – 24th.

The Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals will start the week off with two, 30 lap, $7,000-to-win preliminary events, one on Tuesday, July 20th, the other on Wednesday, July 21st. Thursday, July 22nd will be the 53 lap, $30,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start, I-80 Nationals finale. There will also be a $2,000-to-win non-qualifier race that will pay $530 to start.

The focus will then shift to the Silver Dollar Nationals with action continuing on Friday, July 23rd, with dual heat race action. The heats will award passing points to drivers, which will line up Saturday’s main event and B-Mains. Each heat race will also pay the top 3 finishers $250, $150, and $100 respectively. Saturday’s 80 lap Silver Dollar Nationals will pay $53,000 to win, $5,300 to start. Once again, there will be a non-qualifiers race which will pay $5,300 to the winner, and $1,000 to start.

Championship points for the series will be awarded for Thursday’s Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals and Saturday’s Silver Dollar Nationals. All five nights from I-80 Speedway will be available for live viewing on MAVTV Plus streaming service.

The originally scheduled Dirt Track Bank Go 50 has been moved to Wednesday, September 15th, just prior to the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA. This event will pay $12,000-to-win, $1,000 to start.

For tickets or more information, call: (402) 342-2453 or visit: www.i-80speedway.com.

Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals Past Winner:
2020 – Tim McCreadie

Silver Dollar Nationals Past Winners:
2020 – Brandon Sheppard
2019 – Bobby Pierce
2018 – Jonathan Davenport
2017 – Tim McCreadie

2016 – Jonathan Davenport
2015 – Scott Bloomquist
2014 – Scott Bloomquist
2013 – Jimmy Owens
2012 – Brian Birkhofer
2011 – Don O’Neal

Track Information:

Phone Number: 402-342-3453
Location: 13909 238th St Greenwood, NE 68366
Event Purses:
Tuesday, July 20th
A-Main Purse (30 laps): 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = $28,230
Wednesday, July 21st
A-Main Purse (30 laps): 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = $28,230

Thursday, July 22nd
Non-Qualifier Event Purse: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,800, 3. $1,700, 4. $1,600, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,400, 7. $1,300, 8. $1,200, 9. $1,100, 10. $1,050, 11. $1,000, 12. $950, 13. $900, 14. $750, 15. $650, 16. $620, 17. $600, 18. $590, 19. $580, 20. $570, 21. $560, 22. $550, 23. $540, 24. $530 = $24,040

Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals A-Main Purse (53 laps): 1. $30,000, 2. $18,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $7,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,900, 10. $3,800, 11. $3,700, 12. $3,600, 13. $3,500, 14. $3,400, 15. $3,300, 16. $3,200, 17. $3,100, 18. $3,000, 19. $2,900, 20. $2,800, 21. $2,700, 22. $2,600, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,400, 25. $2,300, 26. $2,200, 27. $2,100, 28. $2,000 = $143,500

Friday, July 23rd
Heat Race Purses: 1. $250, 2. $150, 3. $100 = $500 x 10 heats = $5,000

Saturday, July 24th

Non-Qualifier Event Purse: 1. $5,300, 2. $2,800, 3. $2,600, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,700, 6. $1,400, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,175, 9. $1,150, 10. $1,125, 11. $1,100, 12. $1,090, 13. $1,080, 14. $1,070, 15. $1,060, 16. $1,050, 17. $1,040, 18. $1,030, 19. $1,020, 20. $1,010, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $35,000

Silver Dollar Nationals A-Main Purse (80 laps): 1. $53,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $14,000, 4. $12,000, 5. $10,000, 6. $7,500, 7. $7,000, 8. $6,900, 9. $6,750, 10. $6,600, 11. $6,500, 12. $6,400, 13. $6,300, 14. $6,200, 15. $6,100, 16. $6,000, 17. $5,950, 18. $5,900, 19. $5,850, 20. $5,800, 21. $5,750, 22. $5,700, 23. $5,650, 24. $5,600, 25. $5,550, 26. $5,500, 27. $5,450, 28. $5,400, 29. $5,350, 30. $5,300 = $260,000

Wednesday, September 15th
Dirt Track Bank Go 50 A-Main Purse (50 laps): 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $52,800
Tire Rules:
Tuesday, July 20th
Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM20, (90) WRS2
Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Wednesday, July 21st
Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM20, (90) WRS2
Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Thursday, July 22nd
Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM20, (90) WRS2
Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for B-Mains and Non-Qualifiers Race.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Friday, July 23rd
Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM20, (90) WRS2
Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for both Heat Races.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Saturday, July 24th
Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM20, (90) WRS2
Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for B-Mains and Non-Qualifiers Race.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Wednesday, September 15th
Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM20, (90) WRS2
Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
###
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. I-80 Speedway – Excess of Quarter Million in Purse Money Over Three Days
  2. Lucas Oil Late Model Teams Return to Nebraska for Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals
  3. Four Days. Four Events. Over $200,000 Purse.
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Releases 2012 Schedule and Announces Purse Increase
  5. Macon Speedway’s St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100 Tuesday, July 26th!
  6. Over $200,000 in Purse Monies, DART Winternationals Points Fund and Two Extra Starting Positions up for Grabs at the 36th Annual DART Winternationals
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleOne ‘Hello’ led to 20-year Late Model career for Heather Lyne
Next articlePhillips draws first blood in USMTS Texas Spring Nationals

Related articles

One ‘Hello’ led to 20-year Late Model career for Heather Lyne

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FULFILLING A DREAM: One 'Hello' led to 20-year Late Model career for Heather Lyne She enters her 20th year of working with Dennis Erb, Jr....
Read more

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Tire Clarification Issued

Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
Hoosier LM40 Right Rear Option Allowed through April 3 Conway, Arkansas (03/04/21) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil has announced...
Read more

Late Models Set For Springfield Raceway Event With Top Drivers To Compete

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Springfield, Mo.-A special Late Model event will help the Springfield Raceway kick off the 2021 area racing season in a special $3000 to win...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. I-80 Speedway – Excess of Quarter Million in Purse Money Over Three Days
  2. Lucas Oil Late Model Teams Return to Nebraska for Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals
  3. Four Days. Four Events. Over $200,000 Purse.
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Releases 2012 Schedule and Announces Purse Increase
  5. Macon Speedway’s St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100 Tuesday, July 26th!
  6. Over $200,000 in Purse Monies, DART Winternationals Points Fund and Two Extra Starting Positions up for Grabs at the 36th Annual DART Winternationals

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: