Ramirez reels in USMTS Texas Spring Nationals

Woodward, Oklahoma’s Dereck Ramirez met every challenge that came his way Saturday night at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, and it paid off with a $10,000 prize and victory in the finale of the 11th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals.

Sybesma Graphics Pole Award winner Kale Westover of Blair, Oklahoma, took control at the waving green flag while Friday’s winner, Terry Phillips, quickly jumped from fifth on the starting grid to second in less than two laps around the quarter-mile bullring.

With Phillips searching for an opening around Westover around the bottom of the racing surface, Ramirez made a charge around the outside of third-running Tyler Wolff to put himself into contention when the yellow flag was displayed for the first time with seven laps in the books to thwart the four-car breakaway.

Phillips to the high side, gets by Westover and slams the door shut to lead the ninth lap. Westover followed Phillips to the top while Ramirez and Wolff occupied the short way around the track. Meanwhile, defending USMTS national champ Rodney Sanders joined the action up front.

The next dozen or so laps were jaw-dropping as Phillips went high with Ramirez low in one corner and then crossing-over to swap lanes in the next while Westover and Sanders sat back and enjoyed the show. Ramirez was rewarded for his patience and shot past Phillips to lead lap 21.

Four laps later, Westover executed a bottom-to-top monster slider to put Phillips back to third place. Five laps later Phillips was all the way back to fifth while Ramirez, Westover and Sanders battled up front with Wolff in tow.

Sanders erased the advantage Ramirez enjoyed and the leaders finally reach the back of the field on the 38th lap—31 orbits since the last slowdown on the seventh lap—but the great battle that was brewing was cooled off then the race’s third caution slowed the action.

Ramirez took to the low side on the restart while Sanders went to the top, but the two changed lanes in the next corner with Ramirez continuing to cling to a thin advantage with 10 laps to go. Meanwhile, 2018 USMTS national champ Johnny Scott was catfishing his way forward and challenged Wolff for third as they completed lap 41.

With five to go, Sanders peeked to the inside of Ramirez but was unable to pull ahead. Ramirez responded by pulling away while Wolff filled the top line when Sanders abandoned it.

Ramirez saw the checkered flag first to earn a $10,000 paycheck and his 15th career USMTS win. He’ll be sporting the bright yellow Wrisco Points Leader spoiler when the series invades the Humboldt speedway for King of America X in two weeks.

Wolff wound up one spot shy of notching his second USMTS triumph while Sanders held on for third with Scott and Westover completing the top five. Tanner Mullens, Jake O’Neil, Phillips, Lucas Schott and Jake Gallardo rounded out the top 10.

KING OF AMERICA X UP NEXT

Delayed by one year due to the pandemic of 2020, King of America X powered by Summit is set for Friday and Saturday, March 26-27, at the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas. Friday night’s winner will pocket $5,000 while Saturday’s top prize is no less than $10,000.

Eight different drivers have claimed victory in the previous nine blockbusters and the previous winners list is a who’s who of dirt modified racing. Ricky Thornton Jr. captured the crown two years ago and is the defending champion of the event.

This year’s version will fire off with an open practice on Thursday, March 25, followed by two complete shows featuring USMTS Modifieds, Medieval USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods and USRA Tuners on Friday and Saturday.

If you can’t be there in person, you can still enjoy every lap of every race in every division on every night streaming live at RacinDirt.TV.

The Humboldt Speedway is a located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. (1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748). For more information, call (620) 431-2470 or visit humboldtspeedway.com.

USMTS TAKING DIRT TO NEW LEVEL IN 2021

The 2021 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s features 36 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for those shows. Twenty-six of the 36 race nights will pay at least $10,000 to win while the other 10 carry a $5,000 top prize.

As if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top ten finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

11th Annual Texas Spring Nationals – Night 2 of 2

RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas

Friday, March 5, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (4) K19 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

4. (7) 18a Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

5. (11) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

6. (5) 19sb Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

7. (10) 73b Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

8. (9) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

9. (6) 4rx Kevin Rowland, Forney, Texas.

10. (8) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

11. (1) 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 15 Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

2. (2) 19s Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (3) 31M Travis Mosley, Batesville, Ark.

4. (4) 89x Jesse Glenz, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

6. (7) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

7. (11) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

8. (6) 19R Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan.

9. (10) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

10. (8) 99N Jeff Needham, Ennis, Texas.

11. (9) 12t Tyler Townsend, Longview, Texas.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (3) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (2) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (4) 12L Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.

4. (10) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (7) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

6. (9) 15g Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas.

7. (11) 2ss Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

8. (6) 17 Tommy Davis Jr., Rowlett, Texas.

9. (5) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (8) 86 Eric Main, Hutchinson, Kan.

11. (1) 40 Jessy Willard, Prescott, Kan.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (2) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (8) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (7) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Wills Point, Texas.

4. (5) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas.

5. (1) 8 Bobby Malchus, Maypearl, Texas.

6. (6) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

7. (4) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

8. (9) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas.

9. (10) 60W William Gould, Calera, Okla.

10. (3) 75 Patrik Daniel, Wills Point, Texas.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (1) 6 Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.

2. (4) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (5) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (3) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas.

5. (10) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

6. (8) 4 Bo Day, Caddo Mills, Texas.

7. (2) M5 Dustin Mooney, Mesquite, Texas.

8. (7) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

9. (6) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

10. (9) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (10 laps):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (2) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

4. (3) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

5. (5) 88xxx Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas.

6. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

7. (7) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas.

8. (6) 55 Michael Lee, Paris, Tenn.

9. (9) 5d Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa.

10. (10) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 19s Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) K19 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

3. (5) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas.

4. (4) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

5. (7) 88xxx Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

6. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (6) 15g Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas, GRT/AMS, $100.

8. (10) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D., Hughes/Mullins, $125.

9. (9) 73b Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo., Rage/Kuntz, $125.

10. (12) 17 Tommy Davis Jr., Rowlett, Texas, MBCustoms/KSE, $125.

11. (13) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GRC/Hill, $125.

12. (11) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla., GRT/ChevPerf, $125.

13. (15) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, $125.

14. (16) 75 Patrik Daniel, Wills Point, Texas, IRP/ChevPerf, $125.

15. (14) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Cornett, $125.

16. (17) 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark., TRE/Hatfield, $125.

17. (3) 18a Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn., LG2/Geddes, $125.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 12L Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.

2. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (6) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (9) 19sb Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

5. (5) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, $125.

6. (17) 12t Tyler Townsend, Longview, Texas, Lethal/PTS, $125.

7. (7) 4 Bo Day, Caddo Mills, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

8. (13) 60W William Gould, Calera, Okla., GRC/BMS, $125.

9. (10) M5 Dustin Mooney, Mesquite, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

10. (12) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., Rage/Sput’s, $125.

11. (14) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, $125.

12. (8) 2ss Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M., MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

13. (15) 99N Jeff Needham, Ennis, Texas, Skyrocket/Wells, $125.

14. (16) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo., /, $125.

15. (11) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas, MBCustoms/Wells, $125.

16. (3) 31M Travis Mosley, Batesville, Ark., GRT/Mullins, $125.

17. (4) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas, MBCustoms/Fletcher, $125.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (4) 89x Jesse Glenz, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4. (2) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

5. (7) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (6) 8 Bobby Malchus, Maypearl, Texas, MBCustoms/Wells, $125.

7. (8) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo., GRT/ECE, $125.

8. (5) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., Jet/Speedway, $125.

9. (10) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas.

10. (14) 5d Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa, Sidebiter/Johnson, $125.

11. (9) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M., MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

12. (16) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas, MBCustoms/Craft, $125.

13. (11) 19R Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullens, $125.

14. (13) 4rx Kevin Rowland, Forney, Texas, MBCustoms/, $125.

15. (15) 86 Eric Main, Hutchinson, Kan., BillsBuilt/Mullens, $125.

16. (17) 40 Jessy Willard, Prescott, Kan., MBCustoms/Willard, $125.

17. (12) 55 Michael Lee, Paris, Tenn., Hughes/Mullins, $125.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (4) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, $10,000.

2. (2) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/ECE, $5,000.

3. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, $3,000.

4. (7) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., MBCustoms/Stoen, $2,000.

5. (1) 15 Kale Westover, Altus, Okla., WesternFlyer/Knowles, $1,700.

6. (11) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, $1,500.

7. (17) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, $1,200.

8. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, $1,000.

9. (13) 19s Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, $900.

10. (15) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GRC/Mullins, $850.

11. (18) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., Lethal/Ebert, $800.

12. (14) 12L Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn., Hughes/Mullins, $775.

13. (27) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, $175.

14. (9) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, $740.

15. (16) K19 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill., Elite/Baldwin, $735.

16. (26) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Stoen, $730.

17. (12) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, $725.

18. (19) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, IRP/Shipley, $720.

19. (24) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, $715.

20. (20) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, $710.

21. (8) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, $705.

22. (23) 19sb Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $700.

23. (21) 89x Jesse Glenz, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/KSE, $700.

24. (10) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Wills Point, Texas, IRP/Shoulders, $700.

25. (3) 6 Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D., Lethal/Mullins, $700.

26. (25) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas, Hughes/BMS, $700.

27. (22) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $700.

Lap Leaders: Westover 1-8, Phillips 9-20, Ramirez 21-50.

Total Laps Led: Ramirez 30, Phillips 12, Westover 8.

Margin of Victory: 1.112 seconds.

Time of Race: 28 minutes, 54.370 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Ahumada, Duvall, Hughes (emergency).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: O’Neil (started 17th, finished 7th).

Entries: 63.

Next Race: Friday, March 26, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Compstar USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBD.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Westover.

Beyea Custom Headers – Scott.

BigDeal Car Care – Mari.

Bryke Racing – Krup.

BSB Manufacturing – Sorensen.

Champ Pans – Westover.

Deatherage Opticians – Tyler Davis.

Edelbrock – Wolff.

Eibach – Hughes.

Fast Shafts – Westover.

FK Rod Ends – O’Neil.

Hooker Harness – L. Lee.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – VanderBeek.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Ingalls.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Dunn.

Keyser Manufacturing – J. Gallardo.

KS Engineering – Ebert.

KSE Racing Products – Schott.

Maxima Racing Oils – Ramirez.

Penske Racing Shocks – Hughes.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Ingalls.

QA1 – L. Lee.

RacerWebsite.com – Fowler.

Simpson Performance Products – Phillips.

Summit Racing Equipment – Houston, Day.

Super Clean – Ramirez.

Swift Springs – Ramirez, Ingalls.

Sybesma Graphics – Westover.

Tire Demon – Atkinson.

VP Racing Fuels – Ramirez.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Bowen.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – O’Neil.