COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Set for Ronny Adams Memorial



Over $10,000 Possible To Win in Boothill Speedway Extravaganza

Conway, Arkansas (03/08/21) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil officially lifts the lid on the 2021 season this Friday and Saturday with the second annual Ronny Adams Memorial at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway.

The 2020 edition of the event saw last-lap passes in both Friday and Saturday’s programs. In last year’s opener Tyler Erb claimed the victory, while teammate Timothy Culp emerged victorious in Saturday night’s finale.

With a successful first year of the event now in the books, both the CCSDS and Boothill Speedway are gearing up for an even bigger second edition. The weekend opens with a $3,000-to-win / $400-to-start, CCSDS program on Friday, March 12, while the finale on Saturday, March 13 boasts a $7,000-to-win / $500-to-start finale.

Defending series champion, Logan Martin begins his pursuit of a second CCSDS title, and has his sights on Victory Lane to start the year. However, a talented cast of competitors are looking to curtail his high hopes at Boothill Speedway. Two-time series champion, Timothy Culp finished second in last year’s standings and is locked and loaded for the new year. Meanwhile, 2020 Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year, Spencer Hughes returns to the tour, hungry for a season-opening win and his first touring championship.

As is typical, the full roster for the series won’t completely come into focus until after the completion of the first few races. However, a stacked field of racers have already tossed their names into the opening weekend’s pot, including B.J. Robinson, Brian Rickman, Morgan Bagley, Neil Baggett, Earl Pearson Jr., Hunter Rasdon, Kyle Beard, Jon Mitchell, Austin Theiss, Rick Rickman, David Payne, Chad Mallett, Scott Crigler, Ross Farmer, Terry Phillips, Jesse Stovall, Chase Allen, Jason Papich, Robbie Stuart, Blonde Bomber Mitchell, Nick Whitehead, Robert Baker, Brett Frazier, and more are chomping at the bit to get the new season underway.

The tire rule for the weekend is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot or Hoosier LM40.

The weekend opens with an Open Practice Session on Thursday, March 11, which begins at 6:00 p.m. Pit passes are $20.

On Friday, March 12 the opening round of the second annual Ronny Adams Memorial, includes a $3,000 winner’s check for the CCSDS contingent. Limited Modifieds are set to run a complete program, while the Granger Equipment Factory Stocks will run heat races. Racing action is slated for 8:00 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 5 and under) are $5. Pit passes are $35.

The weekend draws to a close on Saturday night as the CCSDS racers pursue a $7,000 top prize. Additionally, a full program is on tap for Frazier Accounting Crate Late Models, while the Granger Equipment Factory Stocks chase a $1,500 winner’s check in their finale. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20 with kids are $5. Pit passes are $35.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com.

Also, for anyone unable to attend, both nights of the event will be streamed live at www.FloRacing.com.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com