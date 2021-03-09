Brandon Sheppard Records Top-10 Run at Smoky Mountain

Lucas Dirt Doubleheader Up Next

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (03/08/21) – Rocket1 Racing invaded Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn. on Saturday night and when the final checkered flag of the night had dropped, Brandon Sheppard had recorded his eleventh Top-10 finish of the season.

Piloting the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis, Sheppard posted the eighth-fastest lap in his time trial group against a stout 51 car World of Outlaws Late Model Series field. He went on to finish runner-up behind Hudson O’Neal in his heat race to earn a spot in the redraw.

Drawing the ninth starting spot for the $12,000-to-win Tennessee Tipoff main event, Brandon ran as high as sixth at times in the 50-lapper before crossing the finish line in eighth.

Sheppard’s eighth-place finish elevates him to the number two spot in the latest World of Outlaws Late Model Series standings. To learn more about these events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

Rocket1 Racing will be idle this week before returning to action on March 19-20. The Lucas Oil Late Model Series (LOLMDS) will host events at Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, Ohio) on Friday night and Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, Ind.) on Saturday, March 20. A $12,000 top prize is on the line at Atomic Speedway while competitors will chase a $15,000 payday at Brownstown Speedway.

Additional information on these events can be found at www.LucasDirt.com.

