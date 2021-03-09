Overton Dominates March Madness at Cherokee

Gobbler 100 Make-Up at Cochran on Deck

EVANS, Ga. (03/09/21) – Brandon Overton continued his recent surge on Sunday, claiming his third victory in his last four starts with a $10,000 triumph at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, S.C.

Overton led all 60 laps of Sunday’s March Madness in his Wells Motorsports No. 76 Crossfit Overton/ Allstar Concrete/ Longhorn Chassis by Wells/ Clements Racing Engine-powered Super Late Model.

Drawing 40 Southern All Star Series entries, Brandon topped the 40-car field in time trials before streaking to an eight-lap heat race victory. Leading wire-to-wire in the 60-lap feature, Overton cruised to his fourth win of the season over Jonathan Davenport, Jimmy Owens, Zack Mitchell, and Stewart Friesen.

“We had a pretty crappy night last night,” Overton said of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series event where he finished 11th. “We got behind early and couldn’t make it up. We kind of come over here today with a point to prove. We’ve gotta set fast time and win those heats and put yourself in position (to win), especially tonight, the way the racetrack was. It’s real critical. You’ve gotta get up there in the front because a lot of these guys, they don’t mess up.”

Earlier in the weekend, Overton visited Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn. for the World of Outlaws Late Model Series-sanctioned Tennessee Tipoff.

In a stout field of 51 Late Models on Saturday, Overton followed up the ninth fastest time in his qualifying group with the third and final transfer spot in his heat race. Starting the $12,000-to-win A-Main in 17th, Brandon improved six spots in the 50-lapper to register an 11th-place outing.

To learn more about these events, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com and www.SASDirt.com.

This weekend, Brandon Overton returns to Cochran (Ga.) Motor Speedway for the completion of the annual Gobbler 100 that was postponed from November 2020. The event will resume with B-Mains on Friday, March 12 followed by the $20,000-to-win main event. On Saturday, a complete program is on tap, paying $5,000-to-win.

For more information on these events, please visit www.CochranSpeedway.com.

Brandon Overton would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Crossfit Overton, Wells Motorsports, Allstar Concrete, Longhorn Chassis by Wells, Big Dog Stump and Tree, RW Powell Construction, Convenient Lube, Big Blue Smoke House, Doug Campbell Body Shop, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, Hoosier by Brian, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Steering Buddy, Impact Race Gear, Swift Springs, Penn Grade Oil, Quarter Master, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wilwood, All-Star Performance, Wehrs Machine, Schoenfeld, Winters Performance, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Sunoco Race Fuels, Fast Shafts, AFCO Racing Products, COMP Cams, Quickcar Products, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information concerning Brandon Overton, please visit www.BrandonOverton76.com. To learn more about Wells Motorsports, visit www.WellsAndSonsMotorsports.com.