Registration Open for 2020 Fall Nationals Makeup, Competitor Info Now Available

LINCOLN, IL – March 9, 2021 – Registration and competitor information for the 2020 DIRTcar Fall Nationals makeup event at Lincoln Speedway, April 8-9, 2021, has now been released.

The DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Modifieds and Sport Compacts will hit the track for a night of open practice on Thursday, April 8, and go racing with a full program on tap, set for Friday, April 9. Late Models will run a 40-lap Feature for a chance at the $3,000 top prize; UMP Modifieds will compete for $1,500 over a 30-lap Feature.

Those who were registered for last year’s event are set and entered for this year’s make-up date. New entries will also be accepted via pre-registration or at the track. All Late Model and UMP Modified drivers who pre-enter by April 5 will receive a discount on their registration fee. All entrants must have a valid 2021 DIRTcar Membership to compete.

PRE-REGISTRATION FORM

COMPETITOR GUIDE

Competitors who had purchased two-day pit passes as well as fans who had purchased two-day or Saturday tickets in person or online will be able to use those by presenting them at the event. Grandstand admission is free on Thursday; $25 at the gate on Friday. Kids 11-and-under are free.

 

The 2021 Fall Nationals will also be held at the quarter-mile dirt track following the regular season for DIRTcar competitors. Practice will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30 with racing on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2. Full details will be announced at a later date.

