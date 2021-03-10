Home Dirt Late Model News $15,000 point fund announced for Bi-State Late Model Battle at Highland Speedway...

$15,000 point fund announced for Bi-State Late Model Battle at Highland Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Dirt Late Model NewsMissouriFederated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55IllinoisHighland SpeedwayRace Track NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model News
St. Louis, MO (March 10th, 2021) Back in November, Highland Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 reached an agreement to create a more competitive Super Late Model field at both tracks. With the decreasing number of Super Late Models over the last 5 plus years in the St. Louis region, the two tracks decided it was time to work together even more. So the two tracks agreed to form the Bi-State Late Model Battle with the two tracks alternating racing Super Late Models. They will mostly alternate weekly, however there are weeks where a track may not be racing or may have sprint car events in which one track or the other would have back to back or several events in a row.

The Bi-State Late Model Battle competitors will battle for a minimum of $15,000 in the 2021 series point fund. This will hopefully encourage drivers from each track to compete at both tracks. The Bi-State Late Model Battle will be DIRTcar sanctioned Super Late Models as they have been for many years at both tracks and therefore will follow DIRTcar rules.

Highland Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 both race on Saturday nights from Spring till late Summer/Early Fall.

Highland Speedway is located at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Highland, Illinois. Visit their website at www.highlandspeedway.com or find Highland Speedway on Facebook. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is located in Pevely, Missouri. Visit their website at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com or find Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Facebook.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Highland Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 join forces for Bi-State Late Model Battle!
  2. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 & Highland Speedway swap Summer Nationals dates!
  3. Late Model Triple Header May 13th-15th at Tri-City Speedway, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 & Quincy Raceways!
  4. Highland Speedway, Belle-Clair Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 adopt same Late Model tire rule for 2017
  5. MOWA Sprints make only 2015 visit to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this Saturday! Plus UMP Late Models, Modifieds & B-Modifieds!
  6. MARS DIRTcar Series & UMP DIRTcar Series Late Models go head-to-head this Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleKing of America X, Battle at The Bullring VI combine for colossal March 24-27 event at Humboldt

Related articles

Late Model drivers make most of eye-opening test at Bristol

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
‘WOW’: Late Model drivers take it all in during Bristol test Ricky Weiss led the group with an average speed of 125mph around the half-mile...
Read more

Greg Stanek’s photos from Springfield Raceway’s Season Opener – 3/6/21

Missouri jdearing - 0
Photos by Greg Stanek
Read more

Overton Dominates March Madness at Cherokee

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Overton Dominates March Madness at Cherokee Gobbler 100 Make-Up at Cochran on Deck EVANS, Ga. (03/09/21) – Brandon Overton continued his recent surge on Sunday, claiming...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Highland Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 join forces for Bi-State Late Model Battle!
  2. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 & Highland Speedway swap Summer Nationals dates!
  3. Late Model Triple Header May 13th-15th at Tri-City Speedway, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 & Quincy Raceways!
  4. Highland Speedway, Belle-Clair Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 adopt same Late Model tire rule for 2017
  5. MOWA Sprints make only 2015 visit to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this Saturday! Plus UMP Late Models, Modifieds & B-Modifieds!
  6. MARS DIRTcar Series & UMP DIRTcar Series Late Models go head-to-head this Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: