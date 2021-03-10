$15,000 point fund announced for Bi-State Late Model Battle at Highland Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

The Bi-State Late Model Battle competitors will battle for a minimum of $15,000 in the 2021 series point fund. This will hopefully encourage drivers from each track to compete at both tracks. The Bi-State Late Model Battle will be DIRTcar sanctioned Super Late Models as they have been for many years at both tracks and therefore will follow DIRTcar rules.
Highland Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 both race on Saturday nights from Spring till late Summer/Early Fall.
Highland Speedway is located at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Highland, Illinois. Visit their website at www.highlandspeedway.com or find Highland Speedway on Facebook. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is located in Pevely, Missouri. Visit their website at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com or find Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Facebook.