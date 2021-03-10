$15,000 point fund announced for Bi-State Late Model Battle at Highland Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

St. Louis, MO (March 10th, 2021) Back in November, Highland Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 reached an agreement to create a more competitive Super Late Model field at both tracks. With the decreasing number of Super Late Models over the last 5 plus years in the St. Louis region, the two tracks decided it was time to work together even more. So the two tracks agreed to form the Bi-State Late Model Battle with the two tracks alternating racing Super Late Models. They will mostly alternate weekly, however there are weeks where a track may not be racing or may have sprint car events in which one track or the other would have back to back or several events in a row.

The Bi-State Late Model Battle competitors will battle for a minimum of $15,000 in the 2021 series point fund. This will hopefully encourage drivers from each track to compete at both tracks. The Bi-State Late Model Battle will be DIRTcar sanctioned Super Late Models as they have been for many years at both tracks and therefore will follow DIRTcar rules.

Highland Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 both race on Saturday nights from Spring till late Summer/Early Fall.

Highland Speedway is located at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Highland, Illinois. Visit their website at www.highlandspeedway.com or find Highland Speedway on Facebook. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is located in Pevely, Missouri. Visit their website at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com or find Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Facebook.