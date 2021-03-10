Home Dirt Late Model News Chase Elliott to Pilot Car for Advanced Motorsports and Stacy Boles in...

Chase Elliott to Pilot Car for Advanced Motorsports and Stacy Boles in Bristol Dirt Nationals!

Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsTennessee
(CLINTON, TENNESSEE) As announced earlier this afternoon on his social media, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott has officially entered next weekend’s inaugural ‘Bristol Dirt Nationals’ at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase, who has some prior Dirt Late Model experience, will pilot a #9 Capital racecar out of the Advanced Motorsports stable for Clinton, Tennessee driver Stacy Boles. With primary sponsorship from Adrenaline Shoc (A_SHOC), which is a clean, performance-driven energy drink designed to help you reach your peak, Chase will compete in both Super Late Model special events at BMS on March 19-20 to help prepare him for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at the storied facility.

The Karl Kustoms ‘Bristol Dirt Nationals’ will usher in the return of dirt racing at the high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time in twenty years from March 15-20. A huge week of racing at the Bristol, Tennessee oval will see eight different classes competing with champions crowned over the weekend. The ground-pounding Super Late Models will take center stage at Bristol starting on Friday, as a $10,000 top prize will be on the line for the 900+ horsepower cars. The stakes are significantly raised for Saturday’s grand finale, as Chase will vie for the whopping $50,000 payday in the inaugural ‘Bristol Dirt Nationals’ that will culminate with a 60-lap headliner.

“It is a very neat deal to be a part of and I’m ecstatic to have Chase Elliott drive our equipment at Bristol next week,” said Stacy Boles, who plans to compete full-time on both the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals and Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals tours in 2021. “A lot of eyes will be on Bristol for the Bristol Dirt Nationals and I think with Chase’s ability and his previous experience on dirt, he should be exciting to watch. There are some things in the works to possibly have him drive a few more times throughout the year and that’s something we may announce in the future, but everyone’s focus is on Bristol at this point.”

In addition to Adrenaline Shoc (A_SHOC), other marketing partners that made this deal possible includes Advanced Transportation, Lowe’s Tows, and Vic Hill Racing Engines.

More information on the Karl Kustoms ‘Bristol Dirt Nationals,’ including ticket and camping options, can be found online at www.bristoldirt.com. All of the dirt-slinging action from Bristol Motor Speedway will be available to fans worldwide with a subscription to XR+ at www.racexr.plus. You can learn more about Chase Elliott online at www.chaseelliott.com, while the latest on Stacy Boles and Advanced Motorsports can be found by clicking on www.stacybolesracing.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

