King of America X, Battle at The Bullring VI combine for colossal March 24-27 event at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Kansas (March 9)—Delayed by one year due to the pandemic of 2020, King of America X powered by Summit is coming to the Humboldt Speedway in less than two weeks, and due to nasty weather forecasted for this weekend, the Battle at The Bullring VI driven by G-Style Transport has been postponed and will now share the spotlight in a gargantuan dirt track racing mega-event set for Wednesday through Saturday, March 24-27.

Two huge bucket-list shows combined into a single four-night party is sure to raise some eyebrows while event organizers raise the bar and financial support from sponsors raise the payoffs for competitors.

Racers can get their feet wet and their engines warm on Wednesday, March 24, during an open practice test ‘n’ tune at the semi-banked quarter-mile dirt oval in Southeast Kansas.

On-track action gets underway on Thursday, March 25, with both the B-Mods presented by AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories and USRA Modifieds racing for a $2,000 top prize while Medieval USRA Stock Cars shoot for a $750 payday.

The mud-slinging Modifieds of the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s take center stage on Friday, March 26, as they compete for $5,000 to win the main event. Meanwhile, Medieval USRA Stock Cars will see $1,000 going to the feature winner while B-Mod drivers battle in dual qualifying heats to set their starting lineups for Saturday.

Saturday’s King of America X finale will see a top prize for the USMTS Modifieds of no less than $15,000 while B-Mods have a $10,000 paycheck awaiting the main event winner. Finally, Medieval USRA Stock Cars have a $1,200-to-win feature race.

Eight different USMTS drivers have claimed victory in the previous nine King of America blockbusters and the list is a who’s who of dirt modified racing.

Ricky Thornton Jr. captured the crown two years ago and is the defending champion of the event. Reigning and two-time USRA Modified national champion Lucas Schott was the 2018 winner and two-time USMTS national champ Ryan Gustin won in 2013 before he became the first repeat winner at the 2017 event.

Zack VanderBeek captured the title in 2016 after a thrilling late-race battle with 2014 race winner Rodney Sanders. Jason Hughes was the 2015 champion; Stormy Scott topped the 2012 event and nine-time USMTS champ Kelly Shryock claimed the inaugural crown in 2011.

In the 53 main events staged here, Hughes has more than doubled his nearest competitor with 13 career USMTS wins at ‘The Hummer’ while Scott has six wins. Gustin and Shryock both have five and Sanders follows with four victories.

Drivers with two wins include VanderBeek, Terry Phillips, Johnny Scott, Jason Krohn and Johnny Bone Jr. On one occasion the checkered flag has waved for Thornton, Schott, Tanner Mullens, Kyle Strickler, Tim Donlinger, Jon Tesch, Jeremy Payne, Mitch Keeter, Steve Holzkamper and William Gould.

Jared Timmerman notched the biggest victory of his career in 2019 when he captured the fifth annual Battle at The Bullring, which was the last running due to the pandemic of 2020. Other past winners include Skeeter Estey (2016 and 2018), J.C. Morton (2017) and Shawn Strong (2015).

The Humboldt Speedway is located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. (1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748). For more information, call (620) 431-2470 or visit humboldtspeedway.com.

TIMES & TICKETS

Wednesday, March 24

Pits Open 3 p.m., Practice 6-9 p.m.

General Admission FREE

Pit Pass $25 • Kids (6-10) $15

Thursday, March 25

Pits Open 2 p.m.

Grandstands Open 5 p.m.

Drivers Meeting 6:30 p.m.

Racing 7 p.m.

General Admission $25

Reserved Seating $30 (limited availability)

Seniors (62+) $20 • Kids (6-12) $10

Pit Pass $40 • Kids (6-10) $25

Friday, March 26

Pits Open 2 p.m.

Grandstands Open 5 p.m.

Drivers Meeting 6:30 p.m.

Racing 7 p.m.

General Admission $25

Reserved Seating $30 (limited availability)

Seniors (62+) $20 • Kids (6-12) $10

Pit Pass $40 • Kids (6-10) $25

Saturday, March 27

Pits Open 2 p.m.

Grandstands Open 5 p.m.

Drivers Meeting 6:30 p.m.

Racing 7 p.m.

General Admission $30

Reserved Seating $35 (limited availability)

Seniors (62+) $25 • Kids (6-12) $10

Pit Pass $40 • Kids (6-10) $25

Children under 6 years of age get into the grandstands or pits for FREE all week long.

If you can’t be at the Humboldt Speedway in person, you can still enjoy every lap of every race in every division on every night of King of America X and the Battle at The Bullring VI with your Pit Pass at racindirt.tv.

USMTS MODIFIEDS

Friday Payouts: Licensed – 1. $5000, 2. $3000, 3. $2000, 4. $1500, 5. $1000, 6. $900, 7. $800, 8. $750, 9. $700, 10. $675, 11. $650, 12. $625, 13. $600, 14. $575, 15. $550, 16. $540, 17. $530, 18. $525, 19. $520, 20. $515, 21. $510, 22. $505, other starters $500, non-qualifiers $110; Non-Licensed – 1. $5000, 2. $2500, 3. $1500, 4. $1000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $550, 11. $500, 12. $475, 13. $450, 14. $425, 15. $420, 16. $415, 17. $410, 18. $405, other starters $400, non-qualifiers $100. Entry fee $150 early or $200 at the gate.

Saturday Payouts: Licensed – 1. $15,000, 2. $6000, 3. $4000, 4. $3000, 5. $2500, 6. $2000, 7. $1700, 8. $1500, 9. $1400, 10. $1300, 11. $1200, 12. $1100, 13. $1000, 14. $990, 15. $735, 16. $730, 17. $725, 18. $720, 19. $715, 20. $710, 21. $705, other starters $700, non-qualifiers $125; Non-Licensed – 1. $10,000, 2. $4000, 3. $2500, 4. $1500, 5. $1200, 6. $1000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $575, 12. $550, 13. $540, 14. $530, 15. $520, 16. $515, 17. $510, 18. $505, other starters $500, non-qualifiers $100. Entry fee $175 early or $250 at the gate.

Rules & Procedures: USMTS rules will be strictly enforced. All competitors must draw prior to the drivers meeting which takes place approximately 15 minutes before hot laps/qualifying begin. Drivers failing to draw before cutoff time shall be lined up at the rear of the earliest heat race with the smallest starting field. Qualifying will typically be done through heat race passing points and “B” Mains. Heat races will be lined up by draw or group qualifying (time trials). When group qualifying is used, the top four (4) best times will be inverted for heat race starting spots. There will typically be no hot laps when group qualifying is used. Qualifying procedures may be altered on a per-event basis when USMTS officials deem necessary due to car count, track conditions, weather, etc. RACEceivers and AMB transponders are mandatory and available at the USMTS trailer when you sign in for the event. For complete rules visit usmts.com.

Licenses: The cost of a USMTS national license is $500 per year and applies to all USMTS events. Alternatively, a swing license may be purchased for $100 which applies to the one, two, three or four consecutive events on a swing. There is no requirement that a driver purchase a USMTS license but benefits enjoyed by licensed drivers include $100,000 excess medical coverage, higher event purses, bonus payouts, increased tow money, eligibility for points funds, increased media recognition, a personalized driver profile on the USMTS website and more.

Provisionals: Driver’s possessing a USMTS national license have first eligibility for provisional starting spots. Each driver will be eligible for a maximum of two (2) provisionals during the first ten (10) events. After completion of ten (10) events the driver will be eligible for one (1) additional provisional and then another after twenty (20) events and so on. Provisionals are awarded the highest non-qualifiers in current series points with a maximum of two (2) drivers added to the rear of the “A” Main field. Provisional starters receive full points earned in the “A” Main and are paid for the difference of “B” Main (tow) earnings and “A” Main earnings. If all licensed drivers qualify for the “A” Main no provisional starter shall be added by the USMTS. The promoter may elect to add provisional starters to the “A” Main at his or her discretion and cost but those drivers do not earn additional points in the “A” Main.

Emergency Provisionals: Any driver who possesses a USMTS national license and has perfect attendance is eligible for an emergency provisional. Driver will be guaranteed the tow money amount and anything above start money (example: If start money is $700 tow money is $120 and driver finishes in a position paying $800 that driver will earn $100 more than tow money which is $220. Each driver with perfect attendance can use the emergency provisional up to six (6) times. Emergency provisionals are not available until the ninth event but drivers who had perfect attendance in 2020 are eligible at the first event of 2021. Drivers using an emergency provisional start at the back of the “A” Main.

Mandatory Decals: American Racer, Casey’s, Fast Shafts, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Summit Racing Equipment, Super Clean and the USMTS logo decal. Other decals may be required to earn contingency awards from those sponsors.

B-MODS

Thursday Payouts: “A” Main – 1. $2000, 2. $1000, 3. $750, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $300, 7. $200, 8. $150, 9. $125, other starters $100; “B” Mains – 1-4 advance, 5. $75, 6. $70, 7. $65, 8. $60, other starters $55, non-qualifiers $50. Entry $50 at the gate (if running Thursday only and not Friday or Saturday).

Saturday Payouts: “A” Main – 1. $10,000, 2. $4500, 3. $3500, 4. $3000, 5. $2500, 6. $2000, 7. $1500, 8. $1000, 9. $900, 10. $850, 11. $800, other starters $750; “B” Mains – 1-8 advance, 9. $750, 10. $700, 11. $650, 12. $600, 13. $550, 14. $500, 15. $450, 16. $400, 17. $350, 18. $300, 19. $250, other starters $225; “C” Mains – 1-8 advance, 9. $200, 10. $190, 11. $180, 12. $170, other starters $160, non-qualifiers $150. Entry $250 at the gate.

MEDIEVAL USRA STOCKS

Thursday Payouts: 1. $750, 2. $500, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $200, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $145, 10. $140, 11. $135, 12. $130, 13. $125, 14. $120, 15. $115, 16. $110, other starters $100, non-qualifiers $40. Entry $25 early or $50 at the gate. USRA license or $10 temp license required.

Friday Payouts: 1. $1000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $350, 6. $300, 7. $250, 8. $225, 9. $200, 10. $175, 11. $150, 12. $145, 13. $140, 14. $135, 15. $130, other starters $125, non-qualifiers $50. Entry $50 early or $75 at the gate. USRA license or $10 temp license required.

Saturday Payouts: 1. $1200, 2. $800, 3. $600, 4. $550, 5. $500, 6. $450, 7. $400, 8. $350, 9. $300, 10. $275, 11. $260, 12. $250, 13. $240, 14. $230, 15. $225, 16. $220, 17. $215, 18. $210, 19. $205, other starters $200, non-qualifiers $75. Entry $75 early or $100 at the gate. USRA license or $10 temp license required.

Qualifying Procedures: Complete program of heat races and main events Each night. Draw for heat race lineups. Passing points will be used to set the lineups for the “B” Mains and “A” Main. Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points will be awarded each night. Drivers must possess a USRA license or purchase a $10 temp license each night. USRA rules will be enforced.

Mandatory Decals: Summit Racing Equipment, American Racer, Mesilla Valley Transportation and USRA logo decal.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Thursday Payouts: 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $400, 10. $350, 11. $325, 12. $300, 13. $275, 14. $250, 15. $240, 16. $235, 17. $230, 18. $225, 19. $220, 20. $215, 21. $210, 22. $205, other starters $200, non-qualifiers $75. Entry $75 early or $100 at the gate. USRA license or $10 temp license required.

Qualifying Procedures: Complete program of heat races and main events. Draw for heat race lineups. Passing points will be used to set the lineups for the “B” Mains and “A” Main. Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points will be awarded. Drivers must possess a USRA license or purchase a $10 temp license. USRA rules will be enforced.

Mandatory Decals: Summit Racing Equipment, American Racer, Mesilla Valley Transportation and USRA logo decal.

EVENT INFORMATION

ATVs and Golf Carts: There is a one-time fee of $20 for an ATV & Golf Cart Permit which is valid for all events in 2021 at the Humboldt Speedway.

Camping: There is no charge for camping. Camping is available in the designated wooded area of the pits or in the front parking area. Hookups are not available. Campers are encouraged to use the pit area next to the creek.

Transponders: Transponders will be required on all race cars throughout the weekend. There is a transponder rental of $20 for the weekend.

Promoter reserves the right to adjust qualifying procedures and/or payouts due to unforeseen circumstances, adverse weather and/or other factors which negatively affect the program.

USMTS TAKING DIRT TO NEW LEVEL IN 2021

The 2021 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s features 36 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for those shows. Twenty-six of the 36 race nights will pay at least $10,000 to win while the other 10 carry a $5,000 top prize.

As if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top ten finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.