New Dates added to 2021 Summer Nationals, Summit Modified Schedules including Belle-Clair Speedway!

Two track debuts and one new state added to make 30-plus-race schedules

CONCORD, NC – March 10, 2021 – The most grueling Hell Tour schedule in history just got even hotter.

Five races have been added to the 2021 DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model schedule, making a new total of 35 race dates across nine states from June 15 to August 21. Four races have also been added to the Summit Modified Nationals calendar in their 11th season of competition for a total of 34 dates – the most in tour history.

The new dates begin with a first-ever visit to the Knox County Fair Raceway in Knox County, IL, for both the Late Models and UMP Modifieds on Tuesday, July 6. The following night, July 7, both tours return to the Belle-Clair Speedway, in Belleville, IL, for the first time since 2016.

Week #6 has also been filled-in with a trio of races, starting with a return to the Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, MO, on Wednesday, July 21 for both tours’ second-ever appearances at the high-banked half-mile. A visit to the Springfield Raceway the following night will set the stage for a Late Model-only show on Friday, July 23, for $10,000-to-win at the Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO – the third visit in tour history.

The two tours then meet back up at the Clarksville Speedway Saturday night before heading out to Kentucky on Sunday, July 25 for a debut at the 3/10-mile Richmond Raceway. The lone stop in the Bluegrass State marks nine different states the tours will visit in 2021.

The 30-plus-race slate kicks off for both tours at Indiana’s Brownstown Speedway on Tuesday, June 15. See the action in-person at the track or live on DIRTVision with a Platinum FAST PASS!

Schedule Additions

Tue, July 6 – Knox County Fair Raceway | Knoxville, IL

Wed, July 7 – Belle Clair Speedway | Belleville, IL

Wed, July 21 – Randolph County Raceway | Moberly, MO

Fri, July 23 – Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO (Late Models only)

Sun, July 25 – Richmond Raceway | Richmond, KY