Record $5 Million Season With Lucas Dirt

– Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Officials are thrilled to announce that over $5 million in cash will be awarded to teams throughout the 2021 season. This year’s schedule includes 62 A-Main events, at 30 different venues, in 18 states. Teams on this year’s tour will be racing for over $4 million in A-Main purse money alone, continuing to set the bar higher each year.

An unprecedented number of $20,000 or more to win events are on the series schedule this season, 12 in total with three paying $50,000 or more. The 29th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 kicks off this category of races, paying $30,000-to-win on May 29th. Beginning with the $20,000-to-win Mountain Moonshine Classic at Smoky Mountain Speedway on July 10th, the series has at least one $20,000 or more to win event on all but two scheduled weekends on the schedule, for the remainder of the year.

In July teams will travel to I-80 Speedway, Greenwood, NE for an incredible week of racing and record prize money with over $500,000 on the line over five days of events. The Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals will pay $30,000-to-win on July 22nd. Just two days later I-80 Speedway will also host the Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals, paying $53,000-to-win and a record $5,300 to start the A-main on July 24th.

The $50,000-to-win 39th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 at Florence Speedway is next, followed by Batesville Motor Speedway’s 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions paying $40,000-to-win on August 21st. The series will travel over 1,000 miles for the next weekend’s event at Port Royal Speedway, The Rumble by the River will consist of three separate events paying $10,000 and $12,000 to win respectively, with the final night paying $30,000 to the winner. September 5th, Tyler County Speedway will host the 53rd Annual Hillbilly Hundred, also paying $30,000-to-win.

After a challenging 2020 season caused several cancelations and postponements, the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals will once again return to Knoxville Raceway, paying $40,000-to-win. The following weekend, Brownstown Speedway’s 42nd Annual Jackson 100 pays $20,000-to-win, as does the October 2nd 33rd Annual Pittsburger 100 at Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway. Since 2011, the series schedule has concluded with the Dirt Track World Championship and 2021 is no exception. The 41st Annual Dirt Track World Championship, paying $100,000-to-win will again be hosted by Portsmouth Raceway Park.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series appreciates the continued support of their partners and contingency sponsors. Not only will teams and drivers be rewarded for their successes, but engine builders and the chassis builder of the year will also receive cash, product, and/or product certificates.

Allstar Performance: $100 Product Certificate to driver that sets overall Fast Time. $500 Cash and $250 Product Certificate awarded at the year-end awards banquet to Driver that earns most Fast Time awards. For more information on Allstar Performance visit: https://allstarperformance.com

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com: Points Category for Crown Jewel races within series schedule. Banquet Awards include: $10,000 to 1st in CJC, $5,000 to 2nd, $3,000 to 3rd, $2,000 to 4th, and $1,000 to 5th. For more information on Arizona Sport Shirts visit: www.arizonasportshirts.com For more information on DirtonDirt.com visit: www.dirtondirt.com

ARP: Cash and Product Awards to Engine Builder of the Year and Runner Up at the year-end awards banquet. $1,000 Cash and Product Awards to ARP Engine Builder of the Year. For more information on ARP visit: www.arp-bolts.com

Big River Steel Podium Finishes: Driver that earns the most Top 3 finishes wins $1,000 Cash Award at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on Big River Steel visit www.bigriversteel.com

Brodix: $75 Product Certificate to 3rd Place Engine Builder in Feature, $50 Product Certificate to 5th Place Engine Builder in Feature; Banquet Awards include: Product Certificates to Top 3 in Engines Builders Challenge ($200, $150, $100). For more information on Brodix visit: www.brodix.com

CP Carrillo: Product Awards to Engine Builder of the Year 1st- $500, 2nd- $300, 3rd-$200 at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on Carrillo Products visit: www.cp-carrillo.com

Dirty Girl Racewear: $50 Gift Certificate to the Driver that turns the Fastest Lap of the Race. For more information on Dirty Girl Racewear visit: www.dirtygirlracewear.com

Earnhardt Technologies Group: $500 Product Certificate to Rookie of the Year. For more information on Earnhardt Technologies Group visit: www.earnhardttechnologiesgroup.com

Eibach: $100 Cash to Rookie of the Race; $10,000 to Rookie of the Year, $2,500 to Runner-Up, $1,000 to Third place in ROY program at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on Eibach visit: www.eibach.com

E3 Spark Plugs: Product Certificate to Engine Builder of the Year at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on E3 Spark Plugs visit: www.e3sparkplugs.com

Hot Rod Processing: Most Laps led each race banquet award $500 to driver leads most Laps for the year. For more information on Hot Rod Processing visit: www.hotrodprocessing.com

Fast Shafts: $500 Cash Award at Series banquet for Tough Break Award. For more information on Fast Shafts visit: www.fastshafts.com

Keyser Manufacturing: $100 Product Certificate to last place in Feature; $500 Product Certificate to Rookie of the Year. For more information on Keyser Manufacturing visit: www.keysermanufacturing.com

K&N Filters: Product Certificate to Engine Builder of the Year at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on K&N Filters visit: www.knfilters.com

Lucas Oil Product: Awards to Feature Winner & Overall Fast Qualifier. For more information on Lucas Oil Products visit: www.lucasoil.com

Midwest Sheet Metal: Point Leader Spoiler Challenge – $100 Cash to driver leading Championship Point Standings at each points earning event. Banquet Awards include: $1,000 Cash to the driver that wins the overall Point Leader Spoiler Challenge. For more information on Midwest Sheet Metal Company visit: www.msmfab.com

Miller Welders: Chassis Builders Challenge – Chassis Builder of the Year receives a Miller Welder (value at $2,500) at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on Miller Welders visit: www.millerwelds.com

MSD: $100 Product Certificate to the first non-transfer in B-Main #1. For more information on MSD visit: www.holley.com/brands/msd

Ӧhlins Shocks: Product Certificate to winner of Heat Race #4. For more information on Ӧhlins Shocks visit: www.ohlinsusa.com

Optima Batteries: Hard Charger – $500 Cash to Hard Charger of the Year at Championship Awards Banquet. For more information on Optima Batteries visit: www.optimabatteries.com

Outerwears: Product Certificate to last place in Feature; $1,000 Cash to Crew Chief of the Year at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on Outerwears visit: www.outerwears.com

Penske Racing Shocks: $50 Product Certificate to Winner of Heat Race #1; $1,000 Cash and Product Certificate to Most Top 5 Finishes for Year at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on Penske Racing Shocks, visit: www.penskeshocks.com

Performance Bodies: MD3 Nose/Graphic Kit to Feature Winner; MD3 Nose/Graphic Kit to Rookie of the Year. For more information on Performance Bodies visit: www.performancebodies.com

Schoenfeld Headers $50 Product Certificate to 11th Place in Feature and a $300 Product Certificate to Rookie of the Year at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on Schoenfeld Headers visit: www.schoenfeldheaders.com

Simpson Race Products: $50 Product Certificate to Winner of Heat Race #3; $500 Cash + Product Certificate to Most Heat Race Wins of the Year at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on Simpson Race Products visit: www.simpsonraceproducts.com

Slicker Graphics: Full Wrap for Rookie of the Year. For more information on Slicker Graphics visit: www.theslickerthebetter.com

Sunoco Race Fuels: Sunoco Road to Wheatland – Cash awards to top fifteen (15) drivers with perfect attendance through the Show-Me 100. Banquet Awards include: $3,000 cash to Winner of Sunoco Race for Gas; $2,000 cash to 2nd in Race for Gas; $1,000 cash to 3rd in Race for Gas. For more information on Sunoco Race Fuels visit: www.sunocoracefuels.com

Swift Springs: Product Award to Feature Winner, Product Award to Series Champion at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on Swift Springs visit www.swiftsprings.com

Thermo-Tec: Product Awards to Series Champion, Rookie of the Year and Engine Builder of the Year at the year-end awards banquet. For more information on Thermo-Tec visit: www.thermotec.com

Summit Racing Equipment: $50 Product Certificate to winner of Heat Race #2, $50 Product Certificate to 15th place finisher in feature. $250 Product Certificate to Engine Builder of Year, $100 Product Certificate to runner-up, $250 Product Certificate to Chassis Builder of Year, $100 PC to runner-up. For more information on Summit Racing Equipment visit: www.summitracing.com

Wrisco Industries, Inc.: Winternationals Point Fund paid to the top eight drivers in points with perfect attendance after all 10 speedweeks events. Wrisco Industries, Inc. fast time provisional every night at East Bay Raceway Park Winternationals. Wrisco Industries, Inc. Most Feature Wins – $1,000 Cash at Championship Awards Banquet; 10 Sheets of Aluminum to Rookie of the Year. For more information on Wrisco Industries, Inc. visit: www.wrisco.com

For more information on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series you can visit the Series website at www.lucasdirt.com