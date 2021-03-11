Dennis Erb, Jr. Looks to Continue Success in Toilet Bowl Classic this Weekend

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team is currently on the grounds of Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee to compete in this weekend’s 17th Annual ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic.’ Following the open practice session, which was held earlier this evening, the DIRTcar Super Late Models will take to the Volunteer State oval on March 12-13 for a pair of events. Weather pending, a $3,000 paycheck will be on the line on Friday night, while a $5,000 top prize will be up for grabs in Saturday’s grand finale. Dennis is a multiple-time winner in the early-season special and will be looking to add another unique toilet bowl trophy to his collection! Additional information can be found online by clicking on www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

Dennis and his #28 team have been busy in the state of Tennessee recently, as they not only competed in last Saturday’s big event at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee, but they also participated in a World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series test session on Monday at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The test was held in preparation of the upcoming ‘Bristol Bash,’ which will be held at the famed, high-banked speedplant on April 9-10.

For the first time since his “Speedweeks” finale in February, Dennis returned to action on Saturday, March 6, as the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series sanctioned the annual ‘Tennessee Tipoff’ at Smoky Mountain Speedway. An impressive field of 51 competitors piled into the pit area to do battle for the $12,000 windfall. Dennis ran into issues during the qualifying session, which put him behind the proverbial eight ball all night, before placing seventh in his loaded heat race and eighth in his B-Main.

After utilizing a series provisional to gain access into the 50-lap headliner, Dennis was eventually paid for a twenty-seventh place effort at the 4/10-mile facility. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace now sits sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. Full results from Smoky Mountain Speedway can be accessed online at www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com