Home Dirt Late Model News MLRA Returns to I-80 Speedway--Davenport Moves To 1/4 Mile

MLRA Returns to I-80 Speedway–Davenport Moves To 1/4 Mile

Dirt Late Model NewsMLRA Series News
Wheatland, Missouri (March 11, 2021) – With anticipation growing for the start of the 2021 Lucas Oil MLRA season opener on April 9th – 10th at the Lucas Oil Speedway, series staff have announced a pair of exciting changes to their schedule.

After a three-year absence from the Lucas Oil MLRA schedule, the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska will return for a special mid-week $5,000 to win event on Tuesday April 13th. The event is slated to kick off one of the most critical five day stretches of the season for the series and its drivers, before moving east for four consecutive nights of action in the Hawkeye state.

I-80 Speedway’s Joe Kosiski, has been working hard to bring more Late Model action to the 3/8-mile facility located between Omaha and Lincoln, most notably known as the home of the “Silver Dollar Nationals”. “We’ve wanted to do this the past couple of years”, stated Kosiski of bringing the MLRA back to I-80 Speedway. “With Covid last year we just were not able to get it scheduled. I think this event will be a great deal all-in-all for the racers, for the fans, the MLRA, and for our track,” he concluded.

With the recent announcement that the MLRA Spring Nationals purses have been increased to $5,000 and $10,000 respectively, optimism is high in the number and caliber of cars it will attract. Kosiski hopes with only two days of down time between the finale at Wheatland and the newly announced I-80 event, that it will attract more drivers to the area for the entire swing, including the Wednesday night event slated for the Stuart International Speedway.

Along with the I-80 Speedway addition, series officials along with DRT Trak Racing Inc., have announced that the Thursday night event at Davenport Speedway on April 15th will move from the historic ½ mile lay out to the facilities action packed ¼ mile track. Both MLRA events now scheduled for Davenport in 2021 will take place on the short track at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds venue with each paying $5,000 to win.

LUCAS OIL MLRA–Upcoming Events

April 8th Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO (Practice)
April 9th Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO ($5,000)
April 10th Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO ($10,000)
April 13th I-80 Speedway, Greenwood, NE ($5,000)
April 14th Stuart International Speedway, Stuart, IA ($3,000)
April 15th Davenport Speedway, Davenport, IA ($5,000)
April 16th 34 Raceway, Burlington, IA ($5,000)
April 17th 34 Raceway, Burlington, IA ($10,555)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Big Shows and Big Money Highlight 2021 Lucas Oil MLRA Schedule
  2. Lucas Oil MLRA Announces Updated 2020 Schedule
  3. MLRA Returns to Lucas Oil Speedway- “Mid-Week Mayhem”
  4. MLRA Opener Returns to Wheatland May 12th – 13th
  5. 2015 Lucas Oil MLRA Schedule Released!
  6. Lucas Oil MLRA Reveals 2016 Slate at Heartland Auto Racing Show
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleChase Elliott to Pilot Car for Advanced Motorsports and Stacy Boles in Bristol Dirt Nationals!

Related articles

Chase Elliott to Pilot Car for Advanced Motorsports and Stacy Boles in Bristol Dirt Nationals!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(CLINTON, TENNESSEE) As announced earlier this afternoon on his social media, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott has officially entered next weekend’s inaugural ‘Bristol...
Read more

New Dates added to 2021 Summer Nationals, Summit Modified Schedules including Belle-Clair Speedway!

Belle-Clair Speedway jdearing - 0
HEATING UP: New Dates added to 2021 Summer Nationals, Summit Modified Schedules Two track debuts and one new state added to make 30-plus-race schedules CONCORD, NC...
Read more

$15,000 point fund announced for Bi-State Late Model Battle at Highland Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
St. Louis, MO (March 10th, 2021) Back in November, Highland Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 reached an agreement to create a...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Big Shows and Big Money Highlight 2021 Lucas Oil MLRA Schedule
  2. Lucas Oil MLRA Announces Updated 2020 Schedule
  3. MLRA Returns to Lucas Oil Speedway- “Mid-Week Mayhem”
  4. MLRA Opener Returns to Wheatland May 12th – 13th
  5. 2015 Lucas Oil MLRA Schedule Released!
  6. Lucas Oil MLRA Reveals 2016 Slate at Heartland Auto Racing Show

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: