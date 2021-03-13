DuQuoin Winter Nationals Results – Friday 3/12/21

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|10
|Kole Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|–
|2
|2
|27H
|Brandon Shaw
|Escalon, CA
|–
|3
|3
|11
|Jack Hoyer
|Frankfort, IN
|–
|4
|12
|22
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|8
|5
|11
|7N
|Darin Naida
|Adrian, MI
|6
|6
|15
|71
|Jaxton Wiggs
|Benton, IL
|9
|7
|4
|51
|Mike Landis
|Logansport, IN
|-3
|8
|9
|99X
|Kayeleb Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|1
|9
|6
|55C
|Charlie Heck
|Mt Vernon, IL
|-3
|10
|10
|59
|Damon Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|–
|11
|16
|18S
|Aidan Salisbury
|Colorado Springs, CO
|5
|12
|5
|7A
|Charlie Allen
|Crawfordsville, IN
|-7
|13
|17
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|4
|14
|14
|25R
|Nathan Rector
|Xenia, IL
|–
|15
|18
|2TK
|Febe Wolf
|Lafayette, IN
|3
|16
|19
|18F
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|3
|17
|7
|2
|Deaven Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|-10
|18
|13
|35
|Chad Despain
|Patton, MO
|-5
|19
|20
|16W
|Hunter Walker
|Decator, IL
|1
|DNS
|8
|99E
|Eastin Ashbrooke
|Marion, IN
|–
A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|1
|2
|1
|2TK
|Febe Wolf
|Lafayette, IN
|-1
|3
|3
|18F
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|–
|4
|7
|16W
|Hunter Walker
|Decator, IL
|3
|Top 4 transfer
|5
|6
|97J
|Bryant Harsy
|Duquoin, IL
|1
|DNS
|4
|11K
|Kylee Griffitts
|Nason, IL
|–
|DNS
|5
|14
|Brad Lozier
|Bourbon, IN
|–
A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|51
|Mike Landis
|Logansport, IN
|1
|2
|8
|10
|Kole Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|6
|3
|3
|99X
|Kayeleb Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|–
|4
|4
|35
|Chad Despain
|Patton, MO
|–
|5
|6
|25R
|Nathan Rector
|Xenia, IL
|1
|6
|5
|2TK
|Febe Wolf
|Lafayette, IN
|-1
|7
|1
|14
|Brad Lozier
|Bourbon, IN
|-6
|8
|7
|11K
|Kylee Griffitts
|Nason, IL
|-1
A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|7A
|Charlie Allen
|Crawfordsville, IN
|–
|2
|3
|55C
|Charlie Heck
|Mt Vernon, IL
|1
|3
|2
|59
|Damon Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|-1
|4
|6
|99E
|Eastin Ashbrooke
|Marion, IN
|2
|5
|7
|22
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|2
|6
|8
|18S
|Aidan Salisbury
|Colorado Springs, CO
|2
|7
|4
|18F
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|-3
|8
|5
|97J
|Bryant Harsy
|Duquoin, IL
|-3
A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|27H
|Brandon Shaw
|Escalon, CA
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Deaven Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|-1
|3
|7
|11
|Jack Hoyer
|Frankfort, IN
|4
|4
|5
|7N
|Darin Naida
|Adrian, MI
|1
|5
|6
|71
|Jaxton Wiggs
|Benton, IL
|1
|6
|2
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|-4
|DNS
|3
|16W
|Hunter Walker
|Decator, IL
|–
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|7
|7TX
|Kole Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|6
|2
|3
|10J
|Emerson Axsom
|Franklin, IN
|1
|3
|8
|18S
|Aidan Salisbury
|Colorado Springs, CO
|5
|4
|5
|57V
|Matt Veatch
|Macedonia, IL
|1
|5
|9
|8C
|LeRoy Carley
|Cuningham, TN
|4
|6
|2
|28
|Darian Naida
|Adrian, MI
|-4
|7
|15
|51
|Mike Landis
|Logansport, IN
|8
|8
|20
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|12
|9
|13
|55A
|Aiden Purdue
|Clinton, IL
|4
|10
|14
|11A
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|4
|11
|12
|22
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|1
|12
|4
|27H
|Brandon Shaw
|Escalon, CA
|-8
|13
|11
|4
|Sam Kimmel
|Greencastle, IN
|-2
|14
|6
|18F
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|-8
|15
|18
|99E
|Eastin Ashbrooke
|Marion, IN
|3
|16
|10
|55C
|Charlie Heck
|Mt Vernon, IL
|-6
|17
|17
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|–
|18
|1
|3M
|Tres Mehler
|Oblong, IL
|-17
|19
|19
|2
|Deaven Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|–
|20
|16
|2TK
|Todd Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|-4
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Deaven Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|-1
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|6
|99X
|Kayeleb Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|3
|4
|9
|96
|Alex Burgener
|Marion, IL
|5
|5
|5
|20F
|Bobby Francis
|Fredricktown, MO
|–
|6
|2
|28R
|Rich Williams
|Clarksville, TN
|-4
|7
|7
|95
|Garrett Thomas
|Ewing, IL
|–
|8
|4
|14
|Brad Lozier
|Bourbon, IN
|-4
|9
|8
|20M
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|-1
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|99E
|Eastin Ashbrooke
|Marion, IN
|1
|2
|1
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|-1
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|4
|7A
|Charlie Allen
|Crawfordsville, IN
|1
|4
|7
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|3
|5
|5
|1X
|Mason Hannagan
|Pittsboro, IN
|–
|6
|3
|24
|Weston Berner
|-3
|7
|8
|11
|Jack Hoyer
|Frankfort, IN
|1
|DNS
|6
|47
|Camden Winter
|Galveston, IN
|–
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|18F
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|–
|2
|2
|4
|Sam Kimmel
|Greencastle, IN
|–
|3
|3
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|–
|4
|7
|8C
|LeRoy Carley
|Cuningham, TN
|3
|5
|9
|22
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|4
|6
|6
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|–
|7
|8
|14
|Brad Lozier
|Bourbon, IN
|1
|8
|5
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|-3
|9
|4
|96
|Alex Burgener
|Marion, IL
|-5
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|28
|Darian Naida
|Adrian, MI
|2
|2
|6
|3M
|Tres Mehler
|Oblong, IL
|4
|3
|7
|57V
|Matt Veatch
|Macedonia, IL
|4
|4
|8
|7TX
|Kole Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|4
|5
|1
|99E
|Eastin Ashbrooke
|Marion, IN
|-4
|6
|5
|24
|Weston Berner
|-1
|7
|2
|47
|Camden Winter
|Galveston, IN
|-5
|8
|4
|11
|Jack Hoyer
|Frankfort, IN
|-4
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|10J
|Emerson Axsom
|Franklin, IN
|2
|2
|1
|55A
|Aiden Purdue
|Clinton, IL
|-1
|3
|4
|51
|Mike Landis
|Logansport, IN
|1
|4
|7
|55C
|Charlie Heck
|Mt Vernon, IL
|3
|5
|6
|28R
|Rich Williams
|Clarksville, TN
|1
|6
|2
|20F
|Bobby Francis
|Fredricktown, MO
|-4
|7
|8
|7A
|Charlie Allen
|Crawfordsville, IN
|1
|8
|5
|20M
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|-3
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 4
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|27H
|Brandon Shaw
|Escalon, CA
|2
|2
|1
|11A
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|-1
|3
|5
|18S
|Aidan Salisbury
|Colorado Springs, CO
|2
|4
|6
|2TK
|Todd Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|2
|5
|8
|2
|Deaven Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|3
|6
|2
|1X
|Mason Hannagan
|Pittsboro, IN
|-4
|7
|4
|99X
|Kayeleb Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|-3
|8
|7
|95
|Garrett Thomas
|Ewing, IL
|-1
OUTLAW WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|7N
|Darin Naida
|Adrian, MI
|–
|2
|4
|10J
|Emerson Axsom
|Franklin, IN
|2
|3
|5
|7D
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|2
|4
|2
|17
|Reece Saldana
|Pittsboro, IN
|-2
|5
|3
|1X
|Mason Hannagan
|Pittsboro, IN
|-2
|6
|8
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|2
|7
|6
|20M
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|-1
|8
|9
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|1
|9
|7
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|-2
|DNS
|10
|B8
|John Barnard
|Sherman, IL
|–
OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|17
|Reece Saldana
|Pittsboro, IN
|1
|2
|5
|7N
|Darin Naida
|Adrian, MI
|3
|3
|1
|20M
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|-2
|4
|4
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|–
|DNS
|3
|B8
|John Barnard
|Sherman, IL
|–
|All transfer
OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|1X
|Mason Hannagan
|Pittsboro, IN
|1
|2
|3
|10J
|Emerson Axsom
|Franklin, IN
|1
|3
|5
|7D
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|2
|4
|1
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|-3
|5
|4
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|-1
|All transfer
JUNIOR SPRINTSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|5E
|Eli Holden
|Princeton, IN
|–
|2
|2
|8J
|JJ Williams
|Illiopolis, IL
|–
|3
|3
|57R
|Aiden Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|–
|4
|4
|2T
|Titan Cobin
|Royalton, IL
|–
|5
|9
|18
|Jackson Lieb
|Hammond, IL
|4
|6
|6
|10
|JD Kimmel
|Greencastle, IN
|–
|7
|5
|21J
|Jayden Hiller
|Tamaroa, IL
|-2
|8
|8
|21
|Kade Mason
|Wayne City, IL
|–
|9
|7
|55
|Jace Cooksey
|Wayne City, IL
|-2
JUNIOR SPRINTSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|8J
|JJ Williams
|Illiopolis, IL
|–
|2
|4
|5E
|Eli Holden
|Princeton, IN
|2
|3
|2
|57R
|Aiden Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|-1
|4
|5
|2T
|Titan Cobin
|Royalton, IL
|1
|5
|3
|10
|JD Kimmel
|Greencastle, IN
|-2
|6
|9
|21J
|Jayden Hiller
|Tamaroa, IL
|3
|7
|8
|55
|Jace Cooksey
|Wayne City, IL
|1
|8
|7
|21
|Kade Mason
|Wayne City, IL
|-1
|9
|6
|18
|Jackson Lieb
|Hammond, IL
|-3
|All transfer
MOD LITES / DWARFSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|15
|Cody Sisson
|Morristown, TN
|1
|2
|3
|18G
|RJ Gonzales
|East Moline, IL
|1
|3
|5
|5
|Michael Dominguez
|Lone Tree, IA
|2
|4
|8
|11P
|Jon Padilla
|Silvis, IL
|4
|5
|7
|91
|Rob Guss
|Moline, IL
|2
|6
|4
|07
|Matt Filkins
|-2
|7
|6
|22
|Alex Loveless
|Salina, KS
|-1
|8
|12
|59H
|Kevin Harris
|Creal springs, IL
|4
|9
|10
|54
|Zach Holerud
|Davenport, IA
|1
|10
|11
|69
|Don Warren
|Clarksville, TN
|1
|11
|1
|56
|Jeff Asher
|Park Hills, MO
|-10
|12
|9
|21
|Jarrett Bonsack
|Ewing, IL
|-3
|DNS
|13
|4
|Brian Carrigan
|Clarksville, TN
|–
MOD LITES / DWARFSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|5
|56
|Jeff Asher
|Park Hills, MO
|4
|2
|7
|15
|Cody Sisson
|Morristown, TN
|5
|3
|1
|91
|Rob Guss
|Moline, IL
|-2
|4
|2
|11P
|Jon Padilla
|Silvis, IL
|-2
|5
|3
|54
|Zach Holerud
|Davenport, IA
|-2
|6
|6
|69
|Don Warren
|Clarksville, TN
|–
|DNS
|4
|4
|Brian Carrigan
|Clarksville, TN
|–
|All transfer
MOD LITES / DWARFSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|07
|Matt Filkins
|1
|2
|6
|18G
|RJ Gonzales
|East Moline, IL
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Michael Dominguez
|Lone Tree, IA
|–
|4
|5
|22
|Alex Loveless
|Salina, KS
|1
|5
|4
|21
|Jarrett Bonsack
|Ewing, IL
|-1
|6
|1
|59H
|Kevin Harris
|Creal springs, IL
|-5
|All transfer
RESTRICTED WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|71
|Jaxton Wiggs
|Benton, IL
|2
|2
|6
|59
|Damon Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|4
|3
|1
|24
|Kameron Sneed
|Bluford, IL
|-2
|4
|5
|88
|Billy Lieb
|Hammond, IL
|1
|5
|4
|21
|Aarik Andruskevitch
|Riverton, IL
|-1
|DQ
|2
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|–
RESTRICTED WINGED MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|24
|Kameron Sneed
|Bluford, IL
|–
|2
|4
|71
|Jaxton Wiggs
|Benton, IL
|2
|3
|5
|21
|Aarik Andruskevitch
|Riverton, IL
|2
|4
|3
|88
|Billy Lieb
|Hammond, IL
|-1
|5
|6
|59
|Damon Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|1
|DQ
|2
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|–