Home Illinois DuQuoin State Fairgrounds DuQuoin Winter Nationals Results - Friday 3/12/21

DuQuoin Winter Nationals Results – Friday 3/12/21

IllinoisDuQuoin State FairgroundsRace Track NewsSprint Car & Midget News

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 10 Kole Kirkman Kole Kirkman Kokomo, IN
2 2 27H Brandon Shaw Brandon Shaw Escalon, CA
3 3 11 Jack Hoyer Jack Hoyer Frankfort, IN
4 12 22 Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 8
5 11 7N Darin Naida Darin Naida Adrian, MI 6
6 15 71 Jaxton Wiggs Jaxton Wiggs Benton, IL 9
7 4 51 Mike Landis Mike Landis Logansport, IN -3
8 9 99X Kayeleb Bolton Kayeleb Bolton Kokomo, IN 1
9 6 55C Charlie Heck Charlie Heck Mt Vernon, IL -3
10 10 59 Damon Heck Damon Heck Mt. Vernon, IL
11 16 18S Aidan Salisbury Aidan Salisbury Colorado Springs, CO 5
12 5 7A Charlie Allen Charlie Allen Crawfordsville, IN -7
13 17 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO 4
14 14 25R Nathan Rector Nathan Rector Xenia, IL
15 18 2TK Febe Wolf Febe Wolf Lafayette, IN 3
16 19 18F Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL 3
17 7 2 Deaven Bolton Deaven Bolton Kokomo, IN -10
18 13 35 Chad Despain Chad Despain Patton, MO -5
19 20 16W Hunter Walker Hunter Walker Decator, IL 1
DNS 8 99E Eastin Ashbrooke Eastin Ashbrooke Marion, IN
10 Laps

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO 1
2 1 2TK Febe Wolf Febe Wolf Lafayette, IN -1
3 3 18F Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL
4 7 16W Hunter Walker Hunter Walker Decator, IL 3
Top 4 transfer
5 6 97J Bryant Harsy Bryant Harsy Duquoin, IL 1
DNS 4 11K Kylee Griffitts Kylee Griffitts Nason, IL
DNS 5 14 Brad Lozier Brad Lozier Bourbon, IN
8 Laps

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 51 Mike Landis Mike Landis Logansport, IN 1
2 8 10 Kole Kirkman Kole Kirkman Kokomo, IN 6
3 3 99X Kayeleb Bolton Kayeleb Bolton Kokomo, IN
4 4 35 Chad Despain Chad Despain Patton, MO
5 6 25R Nathan Rector Nathan Rector Xenia, IL 1
6 5 2TK Febe Wolf Febe Wolf Lafayette, IN -1
7 1 14 Brad Lozier Brad Lozier Bourbon, IN -6
8 7 11K Kylee Griffitts Kylee Griffitts Nason, IL -1
8 Laps

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 7A Charlie Allen Charlie Allen Crawfordsville, IN
2 3 55C Charlie Heck Charlie Heck Mt Vernon, IL 1
3 2 59 Damon Heck Damon Heck Mt. Vernon, IL -1
4 6 99E Eastin Ashbrooke Eastin Ashbrooke Marion, IN 2
5 7 22 Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 2
6 8 18S Aidan Salisbury Aidan Salisbury Colorado Springs, CO 2
7 4 18F Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL -3
8 5 97J Bryant Harsy Bryant Harsy Duquoin, IL -3
8 Laps

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 27H Brandon Shaw Brandon Shaw Escalon, CA 3
2 1 2 Deaven Bolton Deaven Bolton Kokomo, IN -1
3 7 11 Jack Hoyer Jack Hoyer Frankfort, IN 4
4 5 7N Darin Naida Darin Naida Adrian, MI 1
5 6 71 Jaxton Wiggs Jaxton Wiggs Benton, IL 1
6 2 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO -4
DNS 3 16W Hunter Walker Hunter Walker Decator, IL
25 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 7 7TX Kole Kirkman Kole Kirkman Kokomo, IN 6
2 3 10J Emerson Axsom Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN 1
3 8 18S Aidan Salisbury Aidan Salisbury Colorado Springs, CO 5
4 5 57V Matt Veatch Matt Veatch Macedonia, IL 1
5 9 8C LeRoy Carley LeRoy Carley Cuningham, TN 4
6 2 28 Darian Naida Darian Naida Adrian, MI -4
7 15 51 Mike Landis Mike Landis Logansport, IN 8
8 20 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL 12
9 13 55A Aiden Purdue Aiden Purdue Clinton, IL 4
10 14 11A Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL 4
11 12 22 Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 1
12 4 27H Brandon Shaw Brandon Shaw Escalon, CA -8
13 11 4 Sam Kimmel Sam Kimmel Greencastle, IN -2
14 6 18F Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL -8
15 18 99E Eastin Ashbrooke Eastin Ashbrooke Marion, IN 3
16 10 55C Charlie Heck Charlie Heck Mt Vernon, IL -6
17 17 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO
18 1 3M Tres Mehler Tres Mehler Oblong, IL -17
19 19 2 Deaven Bolton Deaven Bolton Kokomo, IN
20 16 2TK Todd Kirkman Todd Kirkman Kokomo, IN -4
10 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO 2
2 1 2 Deaven Bolton Deaven Bolton Kokomo, IN -1
Top 2 transfer
3 6 99X Kayeleb Bolton Kayeleb Bolton Kokomo, IN 3
4 9 96 Alex Burgener Alex Burgener Marion, IL 5
5 5 20F Bobby Francis Bobby Francis Fredricktown, MO
6 2 28R Rich Williams Rich Williams Clarksville, TN -4
7 7 95 Garrett Thomas Garrett Thomas Ewing, IL
8 4 14 Brad Lozier Brad Lozier Bourbon, IN -4
9 8 20M Mattison Lienemann Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL -1
10 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 99E Eastin Ashbrooke Eastin Ashbrooke Marion, IN 1
2 1 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL -1
Top 2 transfer
3 4 7A Charlie Allen Charlie Allen Crawfordsville, IN 1
4 7 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff 3
5 5 1X Mason Hannagan Mason Hannagan Pittsboro, IN
6 3 24 Weston Berner Weston Berner -3
7 8 11 Jack Hoyer Jack Hoyer Frankfort, IN 1
DNS 6 47 Camden Winter Camden Winter Galveston, IN
8 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 18F Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL
2 2 4 Sam Kimmel Sam Kimmel Greencastle, IN
3 3 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL
4 7 8C LeRoy Carley LeRoy Carley Cuningham, TN 3
5 9 22 Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 4
6 6 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO
7 8 14 Brad Lozier Brad Lozier Bourbon, IN 1
8 5 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff -3
9 4 96 Alex Burgener Alex Burgener Marion, IL -5
8 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 28 Darian Naida Darian Naida Adrian, MI 2
2 6 3M Tres Mehler Tres Mehler Oblong, IL 4
3 7 57V Matt Veatch Matt Veatch Macedonia, IL 4
4 8 7TX Kole Kirkman Kole Kirkman Kokomo, IN 4
5 1 99E Eastin Ashbrooke Eastin Ashbrooke Marion, IN -4
6 5 24 Weston Berner Weston Berner -1
7 2 47 Camden Winter Camden Winter Galveston, IN -5
8 4 11 Jack Hoyer Jack Hoyer Frankfort, IN -4
8 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 10J Emerson Axsom Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN 2
2 1 55A Aiden Purdue Aiden Purdue Clinton, IL -1
3 4 51 Mike Landis Mike Landis Logansport, IN 1
4 7 55C Charlie Heck Charlie Heck Mt Vernon, IL 3
5 6 28R Rich Williams Rich Williams Clarksville, TN 1
6 2 20F Bobby Francis Bobby Francis Fredricktown, MO -4
7 8 7A Charlie Allen Charlie Allen Crawfordsville, IN 1
8 5 20M Mattison Lienemann Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL -3
8 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 27H Brandon Shaw Brandon Shaw Escalon, CA 2
2 1 11A Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL -1
3 5 18S Aidan Salisbury Aidan Salisbury Colorado Springs, CO 2
4 6 2TK Todd Kirkman Todd Kirkman Kokomo, IN 2
5 8 2 Deaven Bolton Deaven Bolton Kokomo, IN 3
6 2 1X Mason Hannagan Mason Hannagan Pittsboro, IN -4
7 4 99X Kayeleb Bolton Kayeleb Bolton Kokomo, IN -3
8 7 95 Garrett Thomas Garrett Thomas Ewing, IL -1
20 Laps

OUTLAW WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 7N Darin Naida Darin Naida Adrian, MI
2 4 10J Emerson Axsom Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN 2
3 5 7D Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 2
4 2 17 Reece Saldana Reece Saldana Pittsboro, IN -2
5 3 1X Mason Hannagan Mason Hannagan Pittsboro, IN -2
6 8 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff 2
7 6 20M Mattison Lienemann Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL -1
8 9 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL 1
9 7 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL -2
DNS 10 B8 John Barnard John Barnard Sherman, IL
8 Laps

OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 17 Reece Saldana Reece Saldana Pittsboro, IN 1
2 5 7N Darin Naida Darin Naida Adrian, MI 3
3 1 20M Mattison Lienemann Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL -2
4 4 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL
DNS 3 B8 John Barnard John Barnard Sherman, IL
All transfer
8 Laps

OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 1X Mason Hannagan Mason Hannagan Pittsboro, IN 1
2 3 10J Emerson Axsom Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN 1
3 5 7D Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 2
4 1 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff -3
5 4 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL -1
All transfer
15 Laps

JUNIOR SPRINTSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 5E Eli Holden Eli Holden Princeton, IN
2 2 8J JJ Williams JJ Williams Illiopolis, IL
3 3 57R Aiden Robinson Aiden Robinson Ewing, IL
4 4 2T Titan Cobin Titan Cobin Royalton, IL
5 9 18 Jackson Lieb Jackson Lieb Hammond, IL 4
6 6 10 JD Kimmel JD Kimmel Greencastle, IN
7 5 21J Jayden Hiller Jayden Hiller Tamaroa, IL -2
8 8 21 Kade Mason Kade Mason Wayne City, IL
9 7 55 Jace Cooksey Jace Cooksey Wayne City, IL -2
8 Laps

JUNIOR SPRINTSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 8J JJ Williams JJ Williams Illiopolis, IL
2 4 5E Eli Holden Eli Holden Princeton, IN 2
3 2 57R Aiden Robinson Aiden Robinson Ewing, IL -1
4 5 2T Titan Cobin Titan Cobin Royalton, IL 1
5 3 10 JD Kimmel JD Kimmel Greencastle, IN -2
6 9 21J Jayden Hiller Jayden Hiller Tamaroa, IL 3
7 8 55 Jace Cooksey Jace Cooksey Wayne City, IL 1
8 7 21 Kade Mason Kade Mason Wayne City, IL -1
9 6 18 Jackson Lieb Jackson Lieb Hammond, IL -3
All transfer
20 Laps

MOD LITES / DWARFSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 15 Cody Sisson Cody Sisson Morristown, TN 1
2 3 18G RJ Gonzales RJ Gonzales East Moline, IL 1
3 5 5 Michael Dominguez Michael Dominguez Lone Tree, IA 2
4 8 11P Jon Padilla Jon Padilla Silvis, IL 4
5 7 91 Rob Guss Rob Guss Moline, IL 2
6 4 07 Matt Filkins Matt Filkins -2
7 6 22 Alex Loveless Alex Loveless Salina, KS -1
8 12 59H Kevin Harris Kevin Harris Creal springs, IL 4
9 10 54 Zach Holerud Zach Holerud Davenport, IA 1
10 11 69 Don Warren Don Warren Clarksville, TN 1
11 1 56 Jeff Asher Jeff Asher Park Hills, MO -10
12 9 21 Jarrett Bonsack Jarrett Bonsack Ewing, IL -3
DNS 13 4 Brian Carrigan Brian Carrigan Clarksville, TN
8 Laps

MOD LITES / DWARFSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 5 56 Jeff Asher Jeff Asher Park Hills, MO 4
2 7 15 Cody Sisson Cody Sisson Morristown, TN 5
3 1 91 Rob Guss Rob Guss Moline, IL -2
4 2 11P Jon Padilla Jon Padilla Silvis, IL -2
5 3 54 Zach Holerud Zach Holerud Davenport, IA -2
6 6 69 Don Warren Don Warren Clarksville, TN
DNS 4 4 Brian Carrigan Brian Carrigan Clarksville, TN
All transfer
8 Laps

MOD LITES / DWARFSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 07 Matt Filkins Matt Filkins 1
2 6 18G RJ Gonzales RJ Gonzales East Moline, IL 4
3 3 5 Michael Dominguez Michael Dominguez Lone Tree, IA
4 5 22 Alex Loveless Alex Loveless Salina, KS 1
5 4 21 Jarrett Bonsack Jarrett Bonsack Ewing, IL -1
6 1 59H Kevin Harris Kevin Harris Creal springs, IL -5
All transfer
15 Laps

RESTRICTED WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 71 Jaxton Wiggs Jaxton Wiggs Benton, IL 2
2 6 59 Damon Heck Damon Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 4
3 1 24 Kameron Sneed Kameron Sneed Bluford, IL -2
4 5 88 Billy Lieb Billy Lieb Hammond, IL 1
5 4 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton, IL -1
DQ 2 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO
8 Laps

RESTRICTED WINGED MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 24 Kameron Sneed Kameron Sneed Bluford, IL
2 4 71 Jaxton Wiggs Jaxton Wiggs Benton, IL 2
3 5 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton, IL 2
4 3 88 Billy Lieb Billy Lieb Hammond, IL -1
5 6 59 Damon Heck Damon Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 1
DQ 2 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. DuQuoin Midwest Winter Nationals Results – Friday 2/26/21
  2. DuQuoin Midwest Winter Nationals Results – Saturday 3/6/21
  3. DuQuoin Midwest Winter Nationals Results – Friday 3/5/21
  4. DuQuoin Midwest Winter Nationals Results – Saturday 2/27/21
  5. Midwest Winter Nationals doubleheader this Friday/Saturday at the Southern Illinois Center in DuQuoin!
  6. $150,000+ USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour “Winter Heat” Series expands to 12 races for 2021 starting Friday, February 5th At Hendry County Motorsports Park
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleBrandon Overton sails to Cochran $20K victory
Next articleRicky Thornton, Jr. takes Florence Speedway $10K win!

Related articles

DuQuoin Winter Nationals Results – Saturday 3/13/21

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds jdearing - 0
A CLASS NON WINGED MICROS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 22 Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 1 2 4 27H Brandon Shaw Escalon, CA 2 3 3 99X Kayeleb Bolton Kokomo, IN - 4 7 7N Darin Naida Adrian, MI 3 5 6 11H Jack Hoyer Frankfort, IN 1 6 5 7A Charlie Allen Crawfordsville, IN -1 7 11 18S Aidan Salisbury Colorado Springs, CO 4 8 9 82H Hunter Pruitt Washington,...
Read more

Strong Payout and Bonus Up for Grabs During Memorial Day Weekend Tripleheader at Huset’s Speedway and Knoxville Raceway

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Strong Payout and Bonus Up for Grabs During Memorial Day Weekend Tripleheader at Huset's Speedway and Knoxville Raceway Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (March...
Read more

World of Outlaws Debut at The Mag Goes to Sheldon Haudenschild

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
MAG-NIFICENT: Haudenschild Hustles Schuchart for Late-Race Win in Mississippi Haudenschild is Fifth Different Winner in Five World of Outlaws Features in 2021 COLUMBUS, MS - March...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. DuQuoin Midwest Winter Nationals Results – Friday 2/26/21
  2. DuQuoin Midwest Winter Nationals Results – Saturday 3/6/21
  3. DuQuoin Midwest Winter Nationals Results – Friday 3/5/21
  4. DuQuoin Midwest Winter Nationals Results – Saturday 2/27/21
  5. Midwest Winter Nationals doubleheader this Friday/Saturday at the Southern Illinois Center in DuQuoin!
  6. $150,000+ USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour “Winter Heat” Series expands to 12 races for 2021 starting Friday, February 5th At Hendry County Motorsports Park

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: