Logan Martin Wins CCSDS Ronny Adams Memorial Opener



$7,000 Winner’s Check on the Line Saturday Night at Boothill Speedway

Greenwood, Louisiana (03/12/21) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil kicked off the 2021 season on Friday night with the opening round of the Ronny Adams Memorial at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway, and it was defending series’ champion, Logan Martin who picked up the $3,000 win.

The West Plains, Missouri driver made a clean sweep of the program. He recorded the fastest lap in Mark Martin Automotive Qualifying before winning his heat race to earn the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Award for the 30-lap finale. Capitalizing on his prime-starting spot Martin raced away from the field to take the checkered flag by 1.825 seconds over his closest pursuer.

“This means a ton,” Martin said. “To start off here with a bang right out of the gate — quicktime, heat race win, feature win — it’s a big confidence boost for our whole team.”

Home state driver, B.J. Robinson finished second with Billy Moyer, Kyle Beard (started eighth) and Earl Pearson Jr. rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

The triumph marked the fifth CCSDS win of Martin’s young career.

The weekend draws to a close on Saturday night as the CCSDS racers pursue a $7,000 top prize. Additionally, a full program is on tap for Frazier Accounting Crate Late Models, while the Granger Equipment Factory Stocks chase a $1,500 winner’s check in their finale. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20 with kids $5. Pit passes are $35.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com.

The tire rule for the weekend is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot or Hoosier LM40.

For anyone unable to attend, the final of the event will be streamed live at www.FloRacing.com.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 12, 2021

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)

Feature Results

1)Logan Martin 2)B.J. Robinson 3)Billy Moyer 4)Kyle Beard 5)Earl Pearson Jr. 6)Brian Rickman 7)Ashton Winger 8)Cade Dillard 9)Timothy Culp 10)Spencer Hughes 11)Hunter Rasdon 12)Jesse Stovall 13)Chad Mallett 14)Neil Baggett 15)Rick Rickman 16)Morgan Bagley 17)Robbie Stuart 18)Bubba Mullins 19)Chase Allen 20)Jon Mitchell

DNS: Mike Collins, Jon Kirby, Joey Smith, Shannon Parker, Brett Frazier, Brayden Proctor, Ross Farmer, Billy Moyer Jr., Scott Crigler, Jeff Roth, Austin Theiss, Terry Phillips, Joe Godsey, Wesley Wise

Entries: 34

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Logan Martin (14.040 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Neil Baggett (14.397 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Logan Martin

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: B.J. Robinson

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Billy Moyer

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Logan Martin

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Jesse Stovall

Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #2 Winner: Rick Rickman

COMP Cams Top Performer: Logan Martin

Lap Leaders: Logan Martin (1-30)

