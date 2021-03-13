Lucas Dirt Announces Most Comprehensive Television Package to Date

Batavia, OH (March 12, 2021) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be put on display more this season than ever before. Each event will have live streaming starting with hot laps, on MAVTV Plus. There is also a total of 35 events that will be broadcast on the MAVTV Motorsports Network (five scheduled live events), 15 events on CBS Sports Network, five nights of racing on CBS, and 13 action-packed races aired on NBC Sports Network, for a total of 83 television hours. Batavia, OH (March 12, 2021) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be put on display more this season than ever before. Each event will have live streaming starting with hot laps, on MAVTV Plus. There is also a total of 35 events that will be broadcast on the MAVTV Motorsports Network (five scheduled live events), 15 events on CBS Sports Network, five nights of racing on CBS, and 13 action-packed races aired on NBC Sports Network, for a total of 83 television hours.

“We understand that not everyone can make it to all 65 scheduled days of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events to get the full experience. However, with the help of the Lucas Oil Production Studios, there will be original, high definition content available from the comfort of your home at every single event,” said Rick Schwallie, Series Director.

Highlights and post-race video on demand content available for all races on MAVTV Plus. In addition to the live television and streamed events, the action will continue with multiple re-airings on the major networks.

On MAVTV Plus, fans worldwide will be able to access LIVE multi-camera race coverage, driver interviews, behind-the-scenes content, instant replays and more, all throughout the year. MAVTV Plus is the premier subscription-based motorsports streaming channel. It allows 24/7 access to adrenaline-pumped racing and automotive reality shows. Access content on the most popular digital media players, tablets, smartphones, smart TVs and computers! To learn more or subscribe, visit: MAVTVPlus.com.

Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV Motorsports Network is a television network deeply rooted in the automotive world. MAVTV is available to over 35 million homes on U-verse, DIRECTV (channel 214), Fios by Verizon, Vidgo, TIKILIVE, fuboTV, Spectrum, and other nationwide providers. MAVTV will broadcast 5 events LIVE and 35 original tape-delayed airings. To find a full list of providers, visit: mavtv.com/get-mavtv/providers

Dedicated to serving passionate sports fans in over 90 million households, the NBC Sports Network will feature 13 pulse-pounding Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series episodes. Find your local listings by visiting: nbcsports.com/tv-listings

The CBS Sports Network provides in-depth coverage of a variety of sports, available to more than 61 million households. This season, CBS Sports Network will bring 15 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events to motorsports enthusiasts everywhere. To find coverage in your area, visit: cbssportsnetwork.com

For the eleventh consecutive year, CBS Television Network (reaching over 114 million households) is scheduled to air at least one Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event, but in 2021 there are five events on the CBS Schedule. To find a complete list of CBS Television Network affiliates, visit: cbsnews.com/news/cbs-tv- stations-affiliates

2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Full Television Schedule:

*All times listed in ET. MAVTV Plus events are live streamed starting with hot laps.

1/22/21 All-Tech Raceway – The General Tire Winter Nationals Presented by LINE-X

1/22/21 MAVTV Plus 5:30 PM

1/22/21 MAVTV 7:00 PM

1/23/21 All-Tech Raceway – The General Tire Winter Nationals Presented by LINE-X

1/23/21 MAVTV Plus 5:30 PM

1/23/21 MAVTV 7:00 PM

1/24/21 MAVTV 3:00 PM

2/28/21 NBCSN 4:00 PM

3/11/21 NBCSN 2:00 PM

4/8/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

4/9/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

6/6/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

1/25/21 East Bay Raceway Park – Wrisco Industries 45th Annual Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil

1/25/21 MAVTV Plus 5:30 PM

4/15/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

4/16/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

1/26/21 East Bay Raceway Park – Wrisco Industries 45th Annual Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil

1/26/21 MAVTV Plus 5:30 PM

4/22/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

4/23/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

1/27/21 East Bay Raceway Park – Wrisco Industries 45th Annual Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil

1/27/21 MAVTV Plus 5:30 PM

4/29/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

4/30/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

1/28/21 East Bay Raceway Park – Wrisco Industries 45th Annual Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil

1/28/21 MAVTV Plus 5:30 PM

5/6/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

5/7/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

1/29/21 East Bay Raceway Park – Wrisco Industries 45th Annual Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil

1/29/21 MAVTV Plus 5:30 PM

1/29/21 MAVTV 7:00 PM

1/30/21 MAVTV 3:00 PM

5/13/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

5/14/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

6/13/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

1/30/21 East Bay Raceway Park – Wrisco Industries 45th Annual Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil

1/30/21 MAVTV Plus 5:30 PM

1/30/21 MAVTV 7:00 PM

1/31/21 MAVTV 3:00 PM

3/13/21 NBCSN 2:00 PM

3/18/21 NBCSN 1:00 PM

5/20/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

5/21/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

6/20/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

2/1/21 Bubba Raceway Park – The K&N Filters Winter Nationals Presented by OPTIMA Batteries

2/1/21 MAVTV Plus 5:30 PM

5/27/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

5/28/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

2/2/21 Bubba Raceway Park – The K&N Filters Winter Nationals Presented by OPTIMA Batteries

2/2/21 MAVTV Plus 5:30 PM

6/3/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

6/4/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

6/27/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

3/19/21 Atomic Speedway – Buckeye Spring 50

3/19/21 MAVTV Plus 6:00 PM

3/20/21 Brownstown Speedway – Indiana Icebreaker

3/20/21 MAVTV Plus 6:00 PM

4/17/21 Hagerstown Speedway – Nininger Tribute

4/17/21 MAVTV Plus 7:00 PM

4/18/21 Port Royal Speedway – River Valley 40

4/18/21 MAVTV Plus 5:15 PM

4/23/21 Tri-City Speedway – Bullet Race Engines 50

4/23/21 MAVTV Plus 7:30 PM

6/10/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

6/11/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

4/24/21 Macon Speedway

4/24/21 MAVTV Plus 8:00 PM

5/29/21 NBCSN 12:00 PM

6/1/21 NBCSN 1:00 PM

6/17/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

6/18/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

7/11/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

4/30/21 Ponderosa Speedway – 17th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial

4/30/21 MAVTV Plus 7:30 PM

5/1/21 Florence Speedway – 35th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial

5/1/21 MAVTV Plus 6:30 PM

5/14/21 411 Motor Speedway – Tennessee’s Action Track 50

5/14/21 MAVTV Plus

5/15/21 Talladega Short Track – E-Z-GO 50

5/15/21 MAVTV Plus

5/21/21 300 Raceway -Truck Country 50

5/21/21 MAVTV Plus

5/22/21 34 Raceway – CRST, The Transportation Solution 50

5/22/21 MAVTV Plus

5/27/21 Lucas Oil Speedway – 8th Annual Cowboy Classic

5/27/21 MAVTV Plus

7/15/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

7/16/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

5/28/21 Lucas Oil Speedway – The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson

5/28/21 MAVTV Plus

7/22/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

7/23/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

5/29/21 Lucas Oil Speedway – 29th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100

5/29/21 MAVTV Plus

5/29/21 MAVTV 8:30 PM

6/27/21 CBS 1:00 PM

7/3/21 NBCSN 2:00 PM

7/5/21 NBCSN 4:00 PM

7/18/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

7/29/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

7/30/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

6/17/21 Magnolia Motor Speedway – Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel

6/17/21 MAVTV Plus

8/5/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

8/6/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

6/18/21 Magnolia Motor Speedway – Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel

6/18/21 MAVTV Plus

8/12/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

8/13/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

6/19/21 Magnolia Motor Speedway – Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel

6/19/21 MAVTV Plus

8/19/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

8/20/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

8/28/21 NBCSN 1:30 PM

8/31/21 NBCSN 6:00 PM

8/29/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

6/25/21 Deer Creek Speedway – NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50

6/25/21 MAVTV Plus

6/26/21 Deer Creek Speedway – NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50

6/26/21 MAVTV Plus

7/2/21 Portsmouth Raceway Park – Independence 50

7/2/21 MAVTV Plus

7/3/21 Muskingum County Speedway – Freedom 50

7/3/21 MAVTV Plus

7/8/21 Cherokee Speedway – 23rd Annual Grassy Smith Memorial

7/8/21 MAVTV Plus

7/9/21 Smoky Mountain Speedway – Mountain Moonshine Classic

7/9/21 MAVTV Plus

7/10/21 Smoky Mountain Speedway – Mountain Moonshine Classic

7/10/21 MAVTV Plus

7/16/21 Tri-City Speedway – NAPA Know How 50

7/16/21 MAVTV Plus

8/26/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

8/27/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

9/4/21 NBCSN 12:00 PM

9/6/21 NBCSN 2:00 PM

9/5/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

7/17/21 Lucas Oil Speedway – 15th Annual Diamond Nationals

7/17/21 MAVTV Plus

8/28/21 CBS TBD

9/2/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

9/3/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

9/4/21 NBCSN 1:00 PM

9/6/21 NBCSN 3:00 PM

9/12/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

7/20/21 I-80 Speedway – Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals

7/20/21 MAVTV Plus

9/9/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

9/10/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

7/21/21 I-80 Speedway – Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals

7/21/21 MAVTV Plus

9/16/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

9/17/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

7/22/21 I-80 Speedway – Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals

7/22/21 MAVTV Plus

9/23/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

9/24/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

7/23/21 I-80 Speedway – Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals

7/23/21 MAVTV Plus

7/24/21 I-80 Speedway – Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals

7/24/21 MAVTV Plus

9/5/21 NBCSN 12:00 PM

9/15/21 NBCSN 1:00 PM

9/19/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

10/7/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

10/8/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

8/12/21 Florence Speedway – Sunoco North/South Shootout

8/12/21 MAVTV Plus

10/14/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

10/22/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

8/13/21 Florence Speedway – 39th Annual Sunoco North/South 100

8/13/21 MAVTV Plus

8/14/21 Florence Speedway – 39th Annual Sunoco North/South 100

8/14/21 MAVTV Plus

9/18/21 NBCSN 1:30 PM

9/20/21 NBCSN 2:00 PM

10/10/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

10/21/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

10/29/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

8/19/21 Batesville Motor Speedway – 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions

8/19/21 MAVTV Plus

10/28/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

11/5/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

8/20/21 Batesville Motor Speedway – 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions

8/20/21 MAVTV Plus

11/4/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

11/12/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

8/21/21 Batesville Motor Speedway – 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions

8/21/21 MAVTV Plus

10/2/21 NBCSN 1:30 PM

10/6/21 NBCSN 2:00 PM

10/31/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

11/11/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

11/19/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

8/26/21 Port Royal Speedway – The Rumble by the River #1

8/26/21 MAVTV Plus

11/18/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

11/26/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

8/27/21 Port Royal Speedway – The Rumble by the River #2

8/27/21 MAVTV Plus

11/25/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

12/3/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

8/28/21 Port Royal Speedway – The Rumble by the River #3

8/28/21 MAVTV Plus

10/2/21 NBCSN 2:30 PM

10/6/21 NBCSN 3:00 PM

10/2/21 CBS 2:00 PM

11/7/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

12/2/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

12/10/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

9/4/21 Portsmouth Raceway Park – River Days Rumble Presented by Pepsi

9/4/21 MAVTV Plus

9/5/21 Tyler County Speedway – 53rd Annual Hillbilly Hundred

9/5/21 MAVTV Plus

9/15/21 I-80 Speedway – Dirt Track Bank Go 50

9/15/21 MAVTV Plus

9/16/21 Knoxville Raceway – Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals

9/16/21 MAVTV Plus

12/9/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

12/17/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

9/17/21 Knoxville Raceway – Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals

9/17/21 MAVTV Plus

12/16/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

12/24/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

9/18/21 Knoxville Raceway – Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals

9/18/21 MAVTV Plus

10/17/21 NBCSN 5:00 PM

10/19/21 NBCSN 4:00 PM

11/6/21 CBS 1:00 PM

12/19/21 CBS Sports 8:00 PM

12/23/21 MAVTV 9:00 PM

12/24/21 MAVTV 12:00 AM

9/24/21 Brownstown Speedway Night Before the Jackson

9/24/21 MAVTV Plus

9/25/21 Brownstown Speedway – 42nd Annual Jackson 100

9/25/21 MAVTV Plus

10/1/21 Raceway 7 – Great Lakes 50

10/1/21 MAVTV Plus

10/2/21 Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – 33rd Annual Pittsburgher 100

10/2/21 MAVTV Plus

10/9/21 The Red Clay at Woodstock-Historic Dixie Speedway – Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout

10/9/21 MAVTV Plus

10/10/21 Rome Speedway – Lucas Oil Rome Showdown

10/10/21 MAVTV Plus

10/15/21 Portsmouth Raceway Park – 41st Annual Dirt Track World Championship

10/15/21 MAVTV Plus

10/16/21 Portsmouth Raceway Park – 41st Annual Dirt Track World Championship