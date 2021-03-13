Strong Payout and Bonus Up for Grabs During Memorial Day Weekend Tripleheader at Huset’s Speedway and Knoxville Raceway

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (March 12, 2021) – Memorial Day Weekend just got even better in the Midwest.

Huset’s Speedway has aligned with Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for a special 410ci winged sprint car tripleheader. The opening round at Knoxville Raceway, which is Saturday, May 29, pays $5,000 to win before Huset’s Speedway offers up a stout payout during the following two nights.

The high-banked dirt oval welcomes the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association on Sunday, May 30, for a normal $3,000-to-win race. The weekend finale on Monday, May 31, pays $7,500 to win the NOSA show, $3,500 for second place and $2,500 for third.

Additionally, cars that make the A Main in each of the three nights will be eligible for a $200 bonus from Knoxville Raceway and Huset’s Speedway.

The two-day event at Huset’s Speedway caps a busy opening month that will feature five nights of racing for 410 sprint car drivers, including three NOSA races. The season opener for Huset’s Speedway is slated for May 9.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.