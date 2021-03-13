Home Sprint Car & Midget News Strong Payout and Bonus Up for Grabs During Memorial Day Weekend Tripleheader...

Strong Payout and Bonus Up for Grabs During Memorial Day Weekend Tripleheader at Huset’s Speedway and Knoxville Raceway

Sprint Car & Midget News
Strong Payout and Bonus Up for Grabs During Memorial Day Weekend Tripleheader at Huset’s Speedway and Knoxville Raceway

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (March 12, 2021) – Memorial Day Weekend just got even better in the Midwest.

Huset’s Speedway has aligned with Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for a special 410ci winged sprint car tripleheader. The opening round at Knoxville Raceway, which is Saturday, May 29, pays $5,000 to win before Huset’s Speedway offers up a stout payout during the following two nights.

The high-banked dirt oval welcomes the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association on Sunday, May 30, for a normal $3,000-to-win race. The weekend finale on Monday, May 31, pays $7,500 to win the NOSA show, $3,500 for second place and $2,500 for third.

Additionally, cars that make the A Main in each of the three nights will be eligible for a $200 bonus from Knoxville Raceway and Huset’s Speedway.

The two-day event at Huset’s Speedway caps a busy opening month that will feature five nights of racing for 410 sprint car drivers, including three NOSA races. The season opener for Huset’s Speedway is slated for May 9.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSD

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Knoxville Raceway World of Outlaws and AMA Weekend
  2. Kerry Madsen and Big Game Motorsports Post Podium During Knoxville Opener – WoO Tripleheader up next!
  3. American Ethanol Late Model Tour Set for Memorial Day Weekend Tripleheader
  4. Mark Dobmeier Battles Schatz and Swindell to Win at Husets Speedway
  5. Bell Bolsters Schedule after another Strong Weekend!
  6. World of Outlaws Compete at Knoxville Raceway on May 11
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleLucas Dirt Announces Most Comprehensive Television Package to Date
Next articleLogan Martin Wins CCSDS Ronny Adams Memorial Opener

Related articles

World of Outlaws Debut at The Mag Goes to Sheldon Haudenschild

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
MAG-NIFICENT: Haudenschild Hustles Schuchart for Late-Race Win in Mississippi Haudenschild is Fifth Different Winner in Five World of Outlaws Features in 2021 COLUMBUS, MS - March...
Read more

First-Time Visits Highlight World of Outlaws Trip to Mississippi & Louisiana

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Mag and The Rev Host First-Ever World of Outlaws Sprint Car Shows This Weekend Dirty South Swing Leads The Greatest...
Read more

Midwest Winter Nationals doubleheader this Friday/Saturday at the Southern Illinois Center in DuQuoin!

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds jdearing - 0
Early registration savings ends Wednesday at noon! Register now and get your indoor pit stall at www.midwestwinternationals.com Complete show both nights! Pit passes are available...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Knoxville Raceway World of Outlaws and AMA Weekend
  2. Kerry Madsen and Big Game Motorsports Post Podium During Knoxville Opener – WoO Tripleheader up next!
  3. American Ethanol Late Model Tour Set for Memorial Day Weekend Tripleheader
  4. Mark Dobmeier Battles Schatz and Swindell to Win at Husets Speedway
  5. Bell Bolsters Schedule after another Strong Weekend!
  6. World of Outlaws Compete at Knoxville Raceway on May 11

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: