Cade Dillard Dashes to $7,000 Victory in CCSDS Ronny Adams Memorial

Greenwood, Louisiana (03/13/21) – Inheriting the lead when frontrunners Timothy Culp and Billy Moyer made contact on the 19th circuit, home state driver Cade Dillard charged to the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil $7,000 victory on Saturday night in the second annual Ronny Adams Memorial at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway.

“I knew I had a really good car at the beginning so I was trying to ride around the bottom as long as I could, but I knew the top was probably better but it’s easy to mess up (running) up there,” Dillard said. “Once that happened (the Culp-Moyer incident) I knew it was probably time to go so we moved up. We’ve had a lot of bad luck lately, so it’s pretty rewarding to do this in front of my family and just be close to home in general.”

Timothy Culp grabbed the lead at the drop of the green flag from the NewVisionCustomShirts.com pole position in the 40-lap feature. During the early stages of the finale, Culp had to fend away advances from Cade Dillard and Billy Moyer Jr.

By lap 12 Billy Moyer moved up to the second position and began challenging Culp for the top spot. Disaster struck for Culp and Moyer as the duo made contact as they completed lap 18. The result was both drivers spun to a standstill at the top of turn one.

Culp changed a flat right-rear tire and briefly rejoined the back of the pack before calling it a night. Moyer was done for the night as well.

Dillard inherited the top spot and went on to lead the remainder of the finale to claim the $7,000 top prize. The CCSDS victory was the third of the Louisiana racer’s career.

Ashton Winger, Brian Rickman, Earl Pearson Jr. (started 11th) and Logan Martin completed the Top-5 finishers.

The tour now prepares for a pair of $5,000-to-win events in Arkansas this weekend – March 19-20. Action kicks off on Friday night with the Cow Patty 50 at Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Arkansas) before moving onto I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas) on Saturday for the annual McGary Memorial.

For more information on the evets, please visit www.OldNo1Speedway.org and www.I-30Speeday.com

Also, for anyone unable to attend, both nights of the event will be streamed live at www.FloRacing.com.

The tire rule for the weekend is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot or Hoosier LM40.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 13, 2021

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Cade Dillard 2)Ashton Winger 3)Brian Rickman 4)Earl Pearson Jr. 5)Logan Martin 6)Billy Moyer Jr. 7)Jesse Stovall 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Morgan Bagley 10)Kyle Beard 11)Jon Mitchell 12)Rick Rickman 13)Brayden Proctor 14)Bubba Mullins 15)Mike Collins 16)Terry Phillips 17)Timothy Culp 18)Billy Moyer 19)Scott Crigler 20)Robbie Stuart 21)Neil Baggett 22)Spencer Hughes 23)Hunter Rasdon 24)Chase Allen

DNS: Jeff Roth, Ross Farmer, Jason Miles, Jon Kirby, Joe Godsey, Chad Mallett, Wesley Wise, Austin Theiss

Entries: 34

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Timothy Culp (13.854 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer Jr. (13.949 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Timothy Culp

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Cade Dillard

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Billy Moyer

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Timothy Culp

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Kyle Beard

Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #2 Winner: Morgan Bagley

COMP Cams Top Performer: Cade Dillard

Lap Leaders: Timothy Culp (1-18), Cde Dillard (19-40)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Timothy Culp

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

