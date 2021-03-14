DuQuoin Winter Nationals Results – Saturday 3/13/21

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|22
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|1
|2
|4
|27H
|Brandon Shaw
|Escalon, CA
|2
|3
|3
|99X
|Kayeleb Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|–
|4
|7
|7N
|Darin Naida
|Adrian, MI
|3
|5
|6
|11H
|Jack Hoyer
|Frankfort, IN
|1
|6
|5
|7A
|Charlie Allen
|Crawfordsville, IN
|-1
|7
|11
|18S
|Aidan Salisbury
|Colorado Springs, CO
|4
|8
|9
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|1
|9
|1
|10
|Kole Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|-8
|10
|10
|59
|Damon Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|–
|11
|18
|2
|Deaven Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|7
|12
|17
|5J
|Jacob Bigger
|5
|13
|15
|55C
|Charlie Heck
|Mt Vernon, IL
|2
|14
|16
|35
|Chad Despain
|Patton, MO
|2
|15
|14
|122
|Lane Warner
|Bloomfield, MO
|-1
|16
|20
|25R
|Nathan Rector
|Xenia, IL
|4
|17
|19
|2TK
|Febe Wolf
|Lafayette, IN
|2
|18
|8
|71
|Jaxton Wiggs
|Benton, IL
|-10
|19
|13
|51
|Mike Landis
|Logansport, IN
|-6
|20
|12
|99E
|Eastin Ashbrooke
|Marion, IN
|-8
A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|5J
|Jacob Bigger
|–
|2
|3
|2TK
|Febe Wolf
|Lafayette, IN
|1
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|2
|95
|Garrett Thomas
|Ewing, IL
|-1
|4
|7
|22P
|Hunter Maloney
|Jackson, MO
|3
|5
|6
|97J
|Bryant Harsy
|Duquoin, IL
|1
|6
|4
|14
|Brad Lozier
|Bourbon, IN
|-2
|7
|5
|11K
|Kylee Griffitts
|Nason, IL
|-2
A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|2
|Deaven Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|–
|2
|6
|25R
|Nathan Rector
|Xenia, IL
|4
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|2
|18F
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|-1
|4
|5
|16W
|Hunter Walker
|Decator, IL
|1
|5
|3
|6TR
|Robert Tidaback
|Marion, IL
|-2
|DNS
|4
|25B
|Chevy Boyer
|New Haven, MO
|–
|DNS
|7
|5
|Levi Johnson
|Delphi, IN
|–
A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|27H
|Brandon Shaw
|Escalon, CA
|1
|2
|1
|99E
|Eastin Ashbrooke
|Marion, IN
|-1
|3
|6
|7A
|Charlie Allen
|Crawfordsville, IN
|3
|4
|7
|18S
|Aidan Salisbury
|Colorado Springs, CO
|3
|5
|3
|18F
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|-2
|6
|8
|5J
|Jacob Bigger
|2
|7
|4
|25R
|Nathan Rector
|Xenia, IL
|-3
|DNS
|5
|5
|Levi Johnson
|Delphi, IN
|–
A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|22
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|3
|2
|7
|10
|Kole Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|5
|3
|5
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|2
|4
|2
|35
|Chad Despain
|Patton, MO
|-2
|5
|1
|6TR
|Robert Tidaback
|Marion, IL
|-4
|6
|3
|25B
|Chevy Boyer
|New Haven, MO
|-3
|7
|8
|14
|Brad Lozier
|Bourbon, IN
|1
|8
|6
|22P
|Hunter Maloney
|Jackson, MO
|-2
A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|11H
|Jack Hoyer
|Frankfort, IN
|–
|2
|3
|71
|Jaxton Wiggs
|Benton, IL
|1
|3
|5
|59
|Damon Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|2
|4
|4
|55C
|Charlie Heck
|Mt Vernon, IL
|–
|5
|2
|2TK
|Febe Wolf
|Lafayette, IN
|-3
|6
|7
|95
|Garrett Thomas
|Ewing, IL
|1
|7
|6
|97J
|Bryant Harsy
|Duquoin, IL
|-1
A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 4
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|7N
|Darin Naida
|Adrian, MI
|–
|2
|5
|99X
|Kayeleb Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|3
|3
|2
|122
|Lane Warner
|Bloomfield, MO
|-1
|4
|6
|51
|Mike Landis
|Logansport, IN
|2
|5
|4
|2
|Deaven Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|-1
|6
|3
|11K
|Kylee Griffitts
|Nason, IL
|-3
|7
|7
|16W
|Hunter Walker
|Decator, IL
|–
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|7TX
|Kole Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|–
|2
|4
|22
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|2
|3
|5
|51B
|Joe B. Miller
|Millersville, MO
|2
|4
|3
|8C
|LeRoy Carley
|Cuningham, TN
|-1
|5
|7
|2TK
|Todd Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|2
|6
|12
|96
|Alex Burgener
|Marion, IL
|6
|7
|2
|11H
|Jack Hoyer
|Frankfort, IN
|-5
|8
|17
|27H
|Brandon Shaw
|Escalon, CA
|9
|9
|18
|28
|Darin Naida
|Adrian, MI
|9
|10
|6
|1X
|Mason Hannagan
|Pittsboro, IN
|-4
|11
|13
|7A
|Charlie Allen
|Crawfordsville, IN
|2
|12
|19
|99X
|Kayeleb Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|7
|13
|20
|122
|Lane Warner
|Bloomfield, MO
|7
|14
|9
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|-5
|15
|16
|55A
|Aiden Purdue
|Clinton, IL
|1
|16
|14
|10J
|Emerson Axsom
|Franklin, IN
|-2
|17
|10
|6T
|Kyle Touchette
|Collinsville, IL
|-7
|18
|8
|57V
|Matt Veatch
|Macedonia, IL
|-10
|19
|15
|51
|Mike Landis
|Logansport, IN
|-4
|20
|11
|22P
|Hunter Maloney
|Jackson, MO
|-9
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|5
|51
|Mike Landis
|Logansport, IN
|4
|2
|1
|28
|Darin Naida
|Adrian, MI
|-1
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|2
|18S
|Aidan Salisbury
|Colorado Springs, CO
|-1
|4
|6
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|2
|5
|8
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|3
|6
|7
|20M
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|1
|7
|3
|76
|Mason Caswell
|Greenwood, IN
|-4
|DNS
|10
|28J
|Troy Jacobs
|Roinson, IL
|–
|DNS
|4
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|–
|DNS
|9
|47
|Camden Winter
|Galveston, IN
|–
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|55A
|Aiden Purdue
|Clinton, IL
|–
|2
|7
|99X
|Kayeleb Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|5
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|3
|2
|Deaven Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|–
|4
|2
|28W
|Rich Williams
|Clarksville, TN
|-2
|5
|8
|5J
|Jacob Bigger
|3
|6
|9
|99E
|Eastin Ashbrooke
|Marion, IN
|3
|7
|5
|18F
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|-2
|DNS
|6
|38M
|Koert Mehler
|Oblong, IL
|–
|DNS
|4
|3M
|Tres Mehler
|Oblong, IL
|–
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|27H
|Brandon Shaw
|Escalon, CA
|–
|2
|2
|122
|Lane Warner
|Bloomfield, MO
|–
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|3
|4
|Sam Kimmel
|Greencastle, IN
|–
|4
|5
|5R
|Sean Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|1
|5
|6
|10
|Tyler Rust
|Evansville, IN
|1
|6
|4
|55C
|Charlie Heck
|Mt Vernon, IL
|-2
|7
|8
|24
|Weston Berner
|1
|8
|9
|21M
|Matt Morton
|Granite City, IL
|1
|DNS
|7
|25B
|Chevy Boyer
|New Haven, MO
|–
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|57V
|Matt Veatch
|Macedonia, IL
|–
|2
|4
|51B
|Joe B. Miller
|Millersville, MO
|2
|3
|5
|96
|Alex Burgener
|Marion, IL
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Sam Kimmel
|Greencastle, IN
|-2
|5
|6
|2
|Deaven Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|1
|6
|3
|5R
|Sean Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|-3
|7
|7
|10
|Tyler Rust
|Evansville, IN
|–
|8
|8
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|–
|9
|9
|47
|Camden Winter
|Galveston, IN
|–
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|–
|2
|2
|28
|Darin Naida
|Adrian, MI
|–
|3
|4
|27H
|Brandon Shaw
|Escalon, CA
|1
|4
|3
|76
|Mason Caswell
|Greenwood, IN
|-1
|5
|8
|18S
|Aidan Salisbury
|Colorado Springs, CO
|3
|6
|7
|55C
|Charlie Heck
|Mt Vernon, IL
|1
|7
|6
|20M
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|-1
|8
|5
|5J
|Jacob Bigger
|-3
|9
|9
|99E
|Eastin Ashbrooke
|Marion, IN
|–
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|5
|7TX
|Kole Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|4
|2
|7
|11H
|Jack Hoyer
|Frankfort, IN
|5
|3
|1
|122
|Lane Warner
|Bloomfield, MO
|-2
|4
|8
|22P
|Hunter Maloney
|Jackson, MO
|4
|5
|4
|3M
|Tres Mehler
|Oblong, IL
|-1
|6
|2
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|-4
|7
|6
|99X
|Kayeleb Bolton
|Kokomo, IN
|-1
|8
|3
|21M
|Matt Morton
|Granite City, IL
|-5
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 4
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|6T
|Kyle Touchette
|Collinsville, IL
|–
|2
|5
|8C
|LeRoy Carley
|Cuningham, TN
|3
|3
|6
|1X
|Mason Hannagan
|Pittsboro, IN
|3
|4
|7
|7A
|Charlie Allen
|Crawfordsville, IN
|3
|5
|8
|28W
|Rich Williams
|Clarksville, TN
|3
|6
|2
|38M
|Koert Mehler
|Oblong, IL
|-4
|7
|3
|25B
|Chevy Boyer
|New Haven, MO
|-4
|8
|4
|24
|Weston Berner
|-4
OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 5
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|22
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|1
|2
|1
|55A
|Aiden Purdue
|Clinton, IL
|-1
|3
|6
|2TK
|Todd Kirkman
|Kokomo, IN
|3
|4
|7
|10J
|Emerson Axsom
|Franklin, IN
|3
|5
|5
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|–
|6
|4
|18F
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|-2
|7
|8
|51
|Mike Landis
|Logansport, IN
|1
|8
|3
|28J
|Troy Jacobs
|Roinson, IL
|-5
OUTLAW WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|10J
|Emerson Axsom
|Franklin, IN
|1
|2
|1
|51B
|Joe B. Miller
|Millersville, MO
|-1
|3
|4
|25B
|Chevy Boyer
|New Haven, MO
|1
|4
|3
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|-1
|5
|7
|7N
|Darin Naida
|Adrian, MI
|2
|6
|10
|1X
|Mason Hannagan
|Pittsboro, IN
|4
|7
|6
|17
|Reece Saldana
|Pittsboro, IN
|-1
|8
|14
|6T
|Kyle Touchette
|Collinsville, IL
|6
|9
|15
|B8
|John Barnard
|Sherman, IL
|6
|10
|11
|122
|Lane Warner
|Bloomfield, MO
|1
|11
|8
|6B
|Jeremy Bailey
|-3
|12
|16
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|4
|13
|9
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|-4
|14
|17
|27
|Kyle Barker
|Cooksville, IL
|3
|15
|13
|20M
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|-2
|16
|18
|45
|Seth Duty
|Pittsburg, IL
|2
|DNS
|5
|7D
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|–
|DNS
|12
|6TR
|Robert Tidabach
|Marion, IL
|–
OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|25B
|Chevy Boyer
|New Haven, MO
|–
|2
|4
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|2
|3
|3
|6B
|Jeremy Bailey
|–
|4
|8
|7D
|Daniel Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|4
|5
|5
|122
|Lane Warner
|Bloomfield, MO
|–
|6
|9
|1X
|Mason Hannagan
|Pittsboro, IN
|3
|7
|2
|B8
|John Barnard
|Sherman, IL
|-5
|8
|6
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|-2
|9
|7
|27
|Kyle Barker
|Cooksville, IL
|-2
|All transfer
OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|10J
|Emerson Axsom
|Franklin, IN
|1
|2
|6
|51B
|Joe B. Miller
|Millersville, MO
|4
|3
|3
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|–
|4
|7
|17
|Reece Saldana
|Pittsboro, IN
|3
|5
|9
|7N
|Darin Naida
|Adrian, MI
|4
|6
|4
|6TR
|Robert Tidabach
|Marion, IL
|-2
|7
|5
|20M
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|-2
|8
|8
|6T
|Kyle Touchette
|Collinsville, IL
|–
|9
|1
|45
|Seth Duty
|Pittsburg, IL
|-8
|All transfer
JUNIOR SPRINTSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|6
|2T
|Titan Cobin
|Royalton, IL
|5
|2
|1
|10
|JD Kimmel
|Greencastle, IN
|-1
|3
|9
|21J
|Jayden Hiller
|Tamaroa, IL
|6
|4
|8
|55
|Jace Cooksey
|Wayne City, IL
|4
|5
|3
|18
|Jackson Lieb
|Hammond, IL
|-2
|6
|2
|5E
|Eli Holden
|Princeton, IN
|-4
|7
|4
|8J
|JJ Williams
|Illiopolis, IL
|-3
|8
|7
|21
|Kade Mason
|Wayne City, IL
|-1
|DNS
|5
|57R
|Aiden Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|–
JUNIOR SPRINTSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|10
|JD Kimmel
|Greencastle, IN
|2
|2
|4
|18
|Jackson Lieb
|Hammond, IL
|2
|3
|2
|57R
|Aiden Robinson
|Ewing, IL
|-1
|4
|5
|21
|Kade Mason
|Wayne City, IL
|1
|5
|1
|21J
|Jayden Hiller
|Tamaroa, IL
|-4
|All transfer
JUNIOR SPRINTSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|5E
|Eli Holden
|Princeton, IN
|2
|2
|1
|8J
|JJ Williams
|Illiopolis, IL
|-1
|3
|2
|2T
|Titan Cobin
|Royalton, IL
|-1
|4
|4
|55
|Jace Cooksey
|Wayne City, IL
|–
|All transfer
MOD LITES / DWARFSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|07
|Matt Filkins
|–
|2
|3
|11P
|Jon Padilla
|Silvis, IL
|1
|3
|5
|18G
|RJ Gonzales
|East Moline, IL
|2
|4
|6
|28
|Billy Beard
|Farmington, MO
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Michael Dominguez
|Lone Tree, IA
|-3
|6
|4
|56
|Jeff Asher
|Park Hills, MO
|-2
|7
|8
|54
|Zach Holerud
|Davenport, IA
|1
|8
|7
|59H
|Kevin Harris
|Creal springs, IL
|-1
|9
|9
|21
|Jarrett Bonsack
|Ewing, IL
|–
|DNS
|10
|91
|Rob Guss
|Moline, IL
|–
MOD LITES / DWARFSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|11P
|Jon Padilla
|Silvis, IL
|–
|2
|2
|18G
|RJ Gonzales
|East Moline, IL
|–
|3
|4
|28
|Billy Beard
|Farmington, MO
|1
|4
|5
|59H
|Kevin Harris
|Creal springs, IL
|1
|DNS
|3
|91
|Rob Guss
|Moline, IL
|–
|All transfer
MOD LITES / DWARFSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|5
|Michael Dominguez
|Lone Tree, IA
|–
|2
|4
|07
|Matt Filkins
|2
|3
|5
|56
|Jeff Asher
|Park Hills, MO
|2
|4
|2
|54
|Zach Holerud
|Davenport, IA
|-2
|5
|3
|21
|Jarrett Bonsack
|Ewing, IL
|-2
|All transfer
RESTRICTED WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|71
|Jaxton Wiggs
|Benton, IL
|–
|2
|2
|88
|Billy Lieb
|Hammond, IL
|–
|3
|3
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|–
|4
|5
|59
|Damon Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|1
|5
|6
|21
|Aarik Andruskevitch
|Riverton, IL
|1
|6
|7
|24
|Kameron Sneed
|Bluford, IL
|1
|7
|4
|95
|Steven Doss
|Arlington, KY
|-3
RESTRICTED WINGED MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|71
|Jaxton Wiggs
|Benton, IL
|–
|2
|2
|88
|Billy Lieb
|Hammond, IL
|–
|3
|3
|82H
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|–
|4
|4
|95
|Steven Doss
|Arlington, KY
|–
|5
|5
|59
|Damon Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|–
|6
|7
|21
|Aarik Andruskevitch
|Riverton, IL
|1
|7
|6
|24
|Kameron Sneed
|Bluford, IL
|-1