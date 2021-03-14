Home Illinois DuQuoin State Fairgrounds DuQuoin Winter Nationals Results - Saturday 3/13/21

DuQuoin Winter Nationals Results – Saturday 3/13/21

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 22 Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 1
2 4 27H Brandon Shaw Brandon Shaw Escalon, CA 2
3 3 99X Kayeleb Bolton Kayeleb Bolton Kokomo, IN
4 7 7N Darin Naida Darin Naida Adrian, MI 3
5 6 11H Jack Hoyer Jack Hoyer Frankfort, IN 1
6 5 7A Charlie Allen Charlie Allen Crawfordsville, IN -1
7 11 18S Aidan Salisbury Aidan Salisbury Colorado Springs, CO 4
8 9 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO 1
9 1 10 Kole Kirkman Kole Kirkman Kokomo, IN -8
10 10 59 Damon Heck Damon Heck Mt. Vernon, IL
11 18 2 Deaven Bolton Deaven Bolton Kokomo, IN 7
12 17 5J Jacob Bigger Jacob Bigger 5
13 15 55C Charlie Heck Charlie Heck Mt Vernon, IL 2
14 16 35 Chad Despain Chad Despain Patton, MO 2
15 14 122 Lane Warner Lane Warner Bloomfield, MO -1
16 20 25R Nathan Rector Nathan Rector Xenia, IL 4
17 19 2TK Febe Wolf Febe Wolf Lafayette, IN 2
18 8 71 Jaxton Wiggs Jaxton Wiggs Benton, IL -10
19 13 51 Mike Landis Mike Landis Logansport, IN -6
20 12 99E Eastin Ashbrooke Eastin Ashbrooke Marion, IN -8
10 Laps

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 5J Jacob Bigger Jacob Bigger
2 3 2TK Febe Wolf Febe Wolf Lafayette, IN 1
Top 2 transfer
3 2 95 Garrett Thomas Garrett Thomas Ewing, IL -1
4 7 22P Hunter Maloney Hunter Maloney Jackson, MO 3
5 6 97J Bryant Harsy Bryant Harsy Duquoin, IL 1
6 4 14 Brad Lozier Brad Lozier Bourbon, IN -2
7 5 11K Kylee Griffitts Kylee Griffitts Nason, IL -2
10 Laps

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 2 Deaven Bolton Deaven Bolton Kokomo, IN
2 6 25R Nathan Rector Nathan Rector Xenia, IL 4
Top 2 transfer
3 2 18F Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL -1
4 5 16W Hunter Walker Hunter Walker Decator, IL 1
5 3 6TR Robert Tidaback Robert Tidaback Marion, IL -2
DNS 4 25B Chevy Boyer Chevy Boyer New Haven, MO
DNS 7 5 Levi Johnson Levi Johnson Delphi, IN
8 Laps

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 27H Brandon Shaw Brandon Shaw Escalon, CA 1
2 1 99E Eastin Ashbrooke Eastin Ashbrooke Marion, IN -1
3 6 7A Charlie Allen Charlie Allen Crawfordsville, IN 3
4 7 18S Aidan Salisbury Aidan Salisbury Colorado Springs, CO 3
5 3 18F Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL -2
6 8 5J Jacob Bigger Jacob Bigger 2
7 4 25R Nathan Rector Nathan Rector Xenia, IL -3
DNS 5 5 Levi Johnson Levi Johnson Delphi, IN
8 Laps

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 22 Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 3
2 7 10 Kole Kirkman Kole Kirkman Kokomo, IN 5
3 5 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO 2
4 2 35 Chad Despain Chad Despain Patton, MO -2
5 1 6TR Robert Tidaback Robert Tidaback Marion, IL -4
6 3 25B Chevy Boyer Chevy Boyer New Haven, MO -3
7 8 14 Brad Lozier Brad Lozier Bourbon, IN 1
8 6 22P Hunter Maloney Hunter Maloney Jackson, MO -2
8 Laps

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 11H Jack Hoyer Jack Hoyer Frankfort, IN
2 3 71 Jaxton Wiggs Jaxton Wiggs Benton, IL 1
3 5 59 Damon Heck Damon Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 2
4 4 55C Charlie Heck Charlie Heck Mt Vernon, IL
5 2 2TK Febe Wolf Febe Wolf Lafayette, IN -3
6 7 95 Garrett Thomas Garrett Thomas Ewing, IL 1
7 6 97J Bryant Harsy Bryant Harsy Duquoin, IL -1
8 Laps

A CLASS NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 7N Darin Naida Darin Naida Adrian, MI
2 5 99X Kayeleb Bolton Kayeleb Bolton Kokomo, IN 3
3 2 122 Lane Warner Lane Warner Bloomfield, MO -1
4 6 51 Mike Landis Mike Landis Logansport, IN 2
5 4 2 Deaven Bolton Deaven Bolton Kokomo, IN -1
6 3 11K Kylee Griffitts Kylee Griffitts Nason, IL -3
7 7 16W Hunter Walker Hunter Walker Decator, IL
40 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 7TX Kole Kirkman Kole Kirkman Kokomo, IN
2 4 22 Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 2
3 5 51B Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 2
4 3 8C LeRoy Carley LeRoy Carley Cuningham, TN -1
5 7 2TK Todd Kirkman Todd Kirkman Kokomo, IN 2
6 12 96 Alex Burgener Alex Burgener Marion, IL 6
7 2 11H Jack Hoyer Jack Hoyer Frankfort, IN -5
8 17 27H Brandon Shaw Brandon Shaw Escalon, CA 9
9 18 28 Darin Naida Darin Naida Adrian, MI 9
10 6 1X Mason Hannagan Mason Hannagan Pittsboro, IN -4
11 13 7A Charlie Allen Charlie Allen Crawfordsville, IN 2
12 19 99X Kayeleb Bolton Kayeleb Bolton Kokomo, IN 7
13 20 122 Lane Warner Lane Warner Bloomfield, MO 7
14 9 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL -5
15 16 55A Aiden Purdue Aiden Purdue Clinton, IL 1
16 14 10J Emerson Axsom Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN -2
17 10 6T Kyle Touchette Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL -7
18 8 57V Matt Veatch Matt Veatch Macedonia, IL -10
19 15 51 Mike Landis Mike Landis Logansport, IN -4
20 11 22P Hunter Maloney Hunter Maloney Jackson, MO -9
10 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 5 51 Mike Landis Mike Landis Logansport, IN 4
2 1 28 Darin Naida Darin Naida Adrian, MI -1
Top 2 transfer
3 2 18S Aidan Salisbury Aidan Salisbury Colorado Springs, CO -1
4 6 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff 2
5 8 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL 3
6 7 20M Mattison Lienemann Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL 1
7 3 76 Mason Caswell Mason Caswell Greenwood, IN -4
DNS 10 28J Troy Jacobs Troy Jacobs Roinson, IL
DNS 4 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO
DNS 9 47 Camden Winter Camden Winter Galveston, IN
10 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 55A Aiden Purdue Aiden Purdue Clinton, IL
2 7 99X Kayeleb Bolton Kayeleb Bolton Kokomo, IN 5
Top 2 transfer
3 3 2 Deaven Bolton Deaven Bolton Kokomo, IN
4 2 28W Rich Williams Rich Williams Clarksville, TN -2
5 8 5J Jacob Bigger Jacob Bigger 3
6 9 99E Eastin Ashbrooke Eastin Ashbrooke Marion, IN 3
7 5 18F Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL -2
DNS 6 38M Koert Mehler Koert Mehler Oblong, IL
DNS 4 3M Tres Mehler Tres Mehler Oblong, IL
10 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 27H Brandon Shaw Brandon Shaw Escalon, CA
2 2 122 Lane Warner Lane Warner Bloomfield, MO
Top 2 transfer
3 3 4 Sam Kimmel Sam Kimmel Greencastle, IN
4 5 5R Sean Robbins Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 1
5 6 10 Tyler Rust Tyler Rust Evansville, IN 1
6 4 55C Charlie Heck Charlie Heck Mt Vernon, IL -2
7 8 24 Weston Berner Weston Berner 1
8 9 21M Matt Morton Matt Morton Granite City, IL 1
DNS 7 25B Chevy Boyer Chevy Boyer New Haven, MO
10 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 57V Matt Veatch Matt Veatch Macedonia, IL
2 4 51B Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 2
3 5 96 Alex Burgener Alex Burgener Marion, IL 2
4 2 4 Sam Kimmel Sam Kimmel Greencastle, IN -2
5 6 2 Deaven Bolton Deaven Bolton Kokomo, IN 1
6 3 5R Sean Robbins Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL -3
7 7 10 Tyler Rust Tyler Rust Evansville, IN
8 8 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL
9 9 47 Camden Winter Camden Winter Galveston, IN
10 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL
2 2 28 Darin Naida Darin Naida Adrian, MI
3 4 27H Brandon Shaw Brandon Shaw Escalon, CA 1
4 3 76 Mason Caswell Mason Caswell Greenwood, IN -1
5 8 18S Aidan Salisbury Aidan Salisbury Colorado Springs, CO 3
6 7 55C Charlie Heck Charlie Heck Mt Vernon, IL 1
7 6 20M Mattison Lienemann Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL -1
8 5 5J Jacob Bigger Jacob Bigger -3
9 9 99E Eastin Ashbrooke Eastin Ashbrooke Marion, IN
10 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 5 7TX Kole Kirkman Kole Kirkman Kokomo, IN 4
2 7 11H Jack Hoyer Jack Hoyer Frankfort, IN 5
3 1 122 Lane Warner Lane Warner Bloomfield, MO -2
4 8 22P Hunter Maloney Hunter Maloney Jackson, MO 4
5 4 3M Tres Mehler Tres Mehler Oblong, IL -1
6 2 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff -4
7 6 99X Kayeleb Bolton Kayeleb Bolton Kokomo, IN -1
8 3 21M Matt Morton Matt Morton Granite City, IL -5
10 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 6T Kyle Touchette Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL
2 5 8C LeRoy Carley LeRoy Carley Cuningham, TN 3
3 6 1X Mason Hannagan Mason Hannagan Pittsboro, IN 3
4 7 7A Charlie Allen Charlie Allen Crawfordsville, IN 3
5 8 28W Rich Williams Rich Williams Clarksville, TN 3
6 2 38M Koert Mehler Koert Mehler Oblong, IL -4
7 3 25B Chevy Boyer Chevy Boyer New Haven, MO -4
8 4 24 Weston Berner Weston Berner -4
10 Laps

OUTLAW NON WINGED MICROSHEAT 5

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 22 Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 1
2 1 55A Aiden Purdue Aiden Purdue Clinton, IL -1
3 6 2TK Todd Kirkman Todd Kirkman Kokomo, IN 3
4 7 10J Emerson Axsom Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN 3
5 5 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO
6 4 18F Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL -2
7 8 51 Mike Landis Mike Landis Logansport, IN 1
8 3 28J Troy Jacobs Troy Jacobs Roinson, IL -5
25 Laps

OUTLAW WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 10J Emerson Axsom Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN 1
2 1 51B Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO -1
3 4 25B Chevy Boyer Chevy Boyer New Haven, MO 1
4 3 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL -1
5 7 7N Darin Naida Darin Naida Adrian, MI 2
6 10 1X Mason Hannagan Mason Hannagan Pittsboro, IN 4
7 6 17 Reece Saldana Reece Saldana Pittsboro, IN -1
8 14 6T Kyle Touchette Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL 6
9 15 B8 John Barnard John Barnard Sherman, IL 6
10 11 122 Lane Warner Lane Warner Bloomfield, MO 1
11 8 6B Jeremy Bailey Jeremy Bailey -3
12 16 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL 4
13 9 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff -4
14 17 27 Kyle Barker Kyle Barker Cooksville, IL 3
15 13 20M Mattison Lienemann Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL -2
16 18 45 Seth Duty Seth Duty Pittsburg, IL 2
DNS 5 7D Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL
DNS 12 6TR Robert Tidabach Robert Tidabach Marion, IL
8 Laps

OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 25B Chevy Boyer Chevy Boyer New Haven, MO
2 4 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL 2
3 3 6B Jeremy Bailey Jeremy Bailey
4 8 7D Daniel Robinson Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 4
5 5 122 Lane Warner Lane Warner Bloomfield, MO
6 9 1X Mason Hannagan Mason Hannagan Pittsboro, IN 3
7 2 B8 John Barnard John Barnard Sherman, IL -5
8 6 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL -2
9 7 27 Kyle Barker Kyle Barker Cooksville, IL -2
All transfer
8 Laps

OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 10J Emerson Axsom Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN 1
2 6 51B Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 4
3 3 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff
4 7 17 Reece Saldana Reece Saldana Pittsboro, IN 3
5 9 7N Darin Naida Darin Naida Adrian, MI 4
6 4 6TR Robert Tidabach Robert Tidabach Marion, IL -2
7 5 20M Mattison Lienemann Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL -2
8 8 6T Kyle Touchette Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL
9 1 45 Seth Duty Seth Duty Pittsburg, IL -8
All transfer
15 Laps

JUNIOR SPRINTSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 2T Titan Cobin Titan Cobin Royalton, IL 5
2 1 10 JD Kimmel JD Kimmel Greencastle, IN -1
3 9 21J Jayden Hiller Jayden Hiller Tamaroa, IL 6
4 8 55 Jace Cooksey Jace Cooksey Wayne City, IL 4
5 3 18 Jackson Lieb Jackson Lieb Hammond, IL -2
6 2 5E Eli Holden Eli Holden Princeton, IN -4
7 4 8J JJ Williams JJ Williams Illiopolis, IL -3
8 7 21 Kade Mason Kade Mason Wayne City, IL -1
DNS 5 57R Aiden Robinson Aiden Robinson Ewing, IL
8 Laps

JUNIOR SPRINTSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 10 JD Kimmel JD Kimmel Greencastle, IN 2
2 4 18 Jackson Lieb Jackson Lieb Hammond, IL 2
3 2 57R Aiden Robinson Aiden Robinson Ewing, IL -1
4 5 21 Kade Mason Kade Mason Wayne City, IL 1
5 1 21J Jayden Hiller Jayden Hiller Tamaroa, IL -4
All transfer
8 Laps

JUNIOR SPRINTSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 5E Eli Holden Eli Holden Princeton, IN 2
2 1 8J JJ Williams JJ Williams Illiopolis, IL -1
3 2 2T Titan Cobin Titan Cobin Royalton, IL -1
4 4 55 Jace Cooksey Jace Cooksey Wayne City, IL
All transfer
20 Laps

MOD LITES / DWARFSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 07 Matt Filkins Matt Filkins
2 3 11P Jon Padilla Jon Padilla Silvis, IL 1
3 5 18G RJ Gonzales RJ Gonzales East Moline, IL 2
4 6 28 Billy Beard Billy Beard Farmington, MO 2
5 2 5 Michael Dominguez Michael Dominguez Lone Tree, IA -3
6 4 56 Jeff Asher Jeff Asher Park Hills, MO -2
7 8 54 Zach Holerud Zach Holerud Davenport, IA 1
8 7 59H Kevin Harris Kevin Harris Creal springs, IL -1
9 9 21 Jarrett Bonsack Jarrett Bonsack Ewing, IL
DNS 10 91 Rob Guss Rob Guss Moline, IL
8 Laps

MOD LITES / DWARFSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 11P Jon Padilla Jon Padilla Silvis, IL
2 2 18G RJ Gonzales RJ Gonzales East Moline, IL
3 4 28 Billy Beard Billy Beard Farmington, MO 1
4 5 59H Kevin Harris Kevin Harris Creal springs, IL 1
DNS 3 91 Rob Guss Rob Guss Moline, IL
All transfer
8 Laps

MOD LITES / DWARFSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 5 Michael Dominguez Michael Dominguez Lone Tree, IA
2 4 07 Matt Filkins Matt Filkins 2
3 5 56 Jeff Asher Jeff Asher Park Hills, MO 2
4 2 54 Zach Holerud Zach Holerud Davenport, IA -2
5 3 21 Jarrett Bonsack Jarrett Bonsack Ewing, IL -2
All transfer
15 Laps

RESTRICTED WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 71 Jaxton Wiggs Jaxton Wiggs Benton, IL
2 2 88 Billy Lieb Billy Lieb Hammond, IL
3 3 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO
4 5 59 Damon Heck Damon Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 1
5 6 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton, IL 1
6 7 24 Kameron Sneed Kameron Sneed Bluford, IL 1
7 4 95 Steven Doss Steven Doss Arlington, KY -3
8 Laps

RESTRICTED WINGED MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 71 Jaxton Wiggs Jaxton Wiggs Benton, IL
2 2 88 Billy Lieb Billy Lieb Hammond, IL
3 3 82H Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO
4 4 95 Steven Doss Steven Doss Arlington, KY
5 5 59 Damon Heck Damon Heck Mt. Vernon, IL
6 7 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton, IL 1
7 6 24 Kameron Sneed Kameron Sneed Bluford, IL -1
