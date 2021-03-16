Best of both worlds collide at USMTS vs UMP Spring Challenge

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (March 16)—Competitors from the two most powerful empires in the dirt modified universe will come together Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, to battle each other at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, in the inaugural USMTS vs UMP Spring Challenge powered by MSD.

While warriors from each faction have raced against each other many times in the past, this will be the first time that racers are permitted to use their regular organization’s rules package. Drivers can follow the USMTS or UMP rulebook but no mixing of the two will be allowed. UMP racers must utilize the hard 60 tire on the right rear.

With one event in the books for the 23rd season of USMTS competition, this will be the first visit by the series to the 34 Raceway. Friday’s main event will pay $5,000 to win and $500 to start, Saturday’s finale has a $10,000 top prize up for grabs with a minimum $700 to start the feature race.

“We have had several races over the years in Illinois, Missouri and other regions featuring a cross-section of racers, but this will be the first time that each sanction can run their own rules package,” said USMTS President Todd Staley. “We’re hopeful for a great turnout of teams from both sides of the fence.”

Also running will be a trio of support classes both nights. Each class will allow weekly track or USRA rules. Sports/B-Mods can run their rules package with tires and everything. Stock Cars will be allowed to run the USRA carburetor rules if they would like to give the 4-barrel a try. Also running will be four-cylinder Tuners/Sport Compacts.

Stock Cars and Sports/B-Mods race for $500 to win both nights while Tuners/Sport Compacts battle for $200 to win. There is no entry fee in any support class and no licenses are required.

On Friday, the pits will open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 5 and qualifying gets underway at 7 p.m. On Saturday, all times are one hour earlier with pits opening at 2, grandstands at 4 and racing action at 6.

General admission spectator tickets each day are $25 for adults (17-61) or $20 for seniors (62+) and juniors (12-16). Kids ages 6-11 are just $5. Pit passes are $40 each night or $30 for kids (6-10). Children (<6) get in for free the grandstands or pits all weekend.

Tickets can be purchased at the track on race day or in advance online at myracepass.com.

Racers will get the chance to practice at the popular 3/8-mile clay oval on Thursday, April 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. Pits will open at 3 and grandstands at 5:45. Pit passes are $25 or $10 for kids (6-10). Admission to the grandstands is free.

Competitors are encouraged to get entered as soon as possible to save themselves some money and save time on race day at the registration headquarters. Go to usmts.com/downloads for USMTS rules, entry forms and more.

There is no requirement that a driver purchase a USMTS license but benefits enjoyed by licensed drivers include supplemental insurance coverage, higher event purses and bonus payouts, increased tow money, eligibility for points funds and provisionals, increased media recognition, a personalized driver profile at usmts.com and more.

The cost of a USMTS national license is $500 per year is good for all USMTS events in 2021. Alternatively, racers can purchase a swing license for $100 which applies to the one, two, three or four consecutive events on a swing.

The 34 Raceway is a semi-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located 5.6 miles west of Highway 61 on Highway 34, and then three blocks north at 10463 S Prairie Grove Rd, West Burlington, IA 52655. For more information, call (319) 752-3434 or visit 34raceway.com.

USMTS TAKING DIRT TO NEW LEVEL IN 2021

The 2021 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s features 36 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for those shows. Twenty-six of the 36 race nights will pay at least $10,000 to win while the other 10 carry a $5,000 top prize.

As if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top ten finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.