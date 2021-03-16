Home Tennessee Bristol Motor Speedway Brady Bjella, Justin Blevins & Andrew Durham take Bristol Dirt Nationals SportMod...

Brady Bjella, Justin Blevins & Andrew Durham take Bristol Dirt Nationals SportMod feature wins!

Finish Start Driver Points
1
5
 Brady Bjella (99X)
Williston, Nd.		 200
2
7
 Trey Stamper (20)
Mount Airy, Nc.		 197
3
3
 Jake Hagemann (33)
Fort Ripley, Mn.		 194
4
4
 Jared Boumeester (81)
Waseca, Mn.		 191
5
12
 Brian Baker (11B)
Bakersfield, Ca.		 188
6
1
 Cody Smith (18S)
Kaufman, Tx.		 185
7
2
 Adam Bohlman (25B)
Isanti, Mn.		 182
8
17
 Jason Bass (JB4)
Fort Dodge, Ia.		 179
9
16
 Jr Davis (7D)
Rural Retreat, Va.		 176
10
8
 Ben Peters (84)
Rockford, Il.		 173
11
10
 Tony Rialson (169)
Cottonwood, Mn.		 170
12
13
 John Rebstock (39R)
Franklin, Mn.		 167
13
22
 Luke Stallbaumer (L26)
Tecumseh, Ks.		 164
14
20
 Jeff Lebaube (29L)
House Springs, Mo.		 161
15
25
 Cam Reimers (21R)
Kelley, Ia.		 158
16
19
 Matt Grall (511)
Fort Dodge, Ia.		 155
17
27
 Justin Becker (35JR)
Cascade, Ia.		 152
18
28
 Barry Taft (57)
Argyle, Ia.		 149
19
26
 John Sands (25SA)
Lincoln, Al.		 146
20
14
 Bret Widdis (15X)
Marinette, Wi.		 143
21
30
 Tommy Hadden (54)
Twin City, Ga.		 140
22
11
 James Jenkins (22J)
Spirit Lake, Ia.		 137
23
29
 Brian Kauffman (K9)
Reinbeck, Ia.		 134
24
18
 Chad Shaw (93SS)
Trimble, Mo.		 131
25
24
 Ryan Reed (69ER)
Mccausland, Ia.		 128
26
9
 Jared Jones (31J)
Coralville, Ia.		 125
27
6
 Jason Adams (62)
Zebulon, Nc.		 122
28
21
 David Orr (76)
Council Bluffs, Ia.		 119
29
15
 Logan Anderson (53)
Eddyville, Ia.		 116
30
23
 Alex Smith (25S)
Algona, Ia.		 113

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Justin Blevins (50B)
Chilhowie, Va.		 200
2
4
 Scott Busch (71B)
Cuba City, Wi.		 197
3
7
 Nick Dieter (60)
Brewster, Mn.		 194
4
9
 Daniel Allen (16)
Mount Holly, Nc.		 191
5
2
 Austen Becerra (22)
Carthage, Il.		 188
6
8
 Scott Bintz (1SX)
Jamestown, Nd.		 185
7
16
 Cole Suckow (75)
Cresco, Ia.		 182
8
14
 Ben Stockton (33s)
Smithville, Mo.		 179
9
29
 Jim Horejsi (21)
Marshall, Mn.		 176
10
22
 Russell Baker (39)
Winterville, Ga.		 173
11
27
 Tim Eaton (211)
St. Joseph, Mo.		 170
12
12
 Spencer Galaway (35)
York, Ne.		 167
13
19
 John Klynsma (1S)
Hospers, Ia.		 164
14
26
 Justin Jones (69J)
Bemidji, Mn.		 161
15
17
 Kyle Neels (77H)
Freeport, Il.		 158
16
30
 Cole Ignascewski (22c)
New Richland, Mn.		 155
17
13
 Austin Manzella (04M)
Bakersfield, Ca.		 152
18
21
 Gregg Hamman (29J)
Kingsley, Ia.		 149
19
18
 Chris Burke (CB25)
Altoona, Ia.		 146
20
20
 Jeremiah Reed (9J)
Otho, Ia.		 143
21
5
 Josh Most (92)
Red Oak, Ia.		 140
22
25
 Dawson March (5M)
Sioux City, Ia.		 137
23
24
 Timothy Murphy (33M)
Kaukauna, Wi.		 134
24
3
 Cale Kanke (33CK)
Frazier Park, Ca.		 131
25
6
 Adam Birck (112)
Canton, Mo.		 128
26
11
 Tommy Hensley (8TTB)
New Market, Ia.		 125
27
10
 Jason Roth (31)
Hazel Green, Wi.		 122
28
15
 Adam Baker (17A)
Taft, Ca.		 119
29
23
 Cody Cook (2C)
Newland, Nc.		 116
DNS
28
 Brady Joynt (1AND)
Webb, Ia.		 113

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Andrew Durham (O6)
Jonesville, Nc.		 200
2
2
 Zack Tate (T9)
Lowgap, Nc.		 197
3
12
 Austin Paul (A5)
Des Moines, Ia.		 194
4
3
 Maguire Dejong (30M)
Montezuma, Ia.		 191
5
10
 Cory Van Zante (34Z)
Lynnville, Ia.		 188
6
28
 John Holtger (44H)
Abrams, Wi.		 185
7
9
 Greg Elliott (D1)
Webster City, Ia.		 182
8
24
 Shawn Kralik (0K)
Creston, Ia.		 179
9
5
 Austin Kaplan (1)
Des Moines, Ia.		 176
10
14
 Chris Hallberg (O1)
Sandy, Or.		 173
11
18
 Conrad Miner (29C)
House Springs, Mo.		 170
12
19
 Jesse Levin (11J)
Salina, Ks.		 167
13
13
 Shane Strickland (75S)
Hull, Ga.		 164
14
17
 Brett Vanderheiden (29V)
Stuart, Ia.		 161
15
26
 Johnathon Logue (69JR)
Logansport, Ia.		 158
16
22
 Joe Hendricks (33H)
Council Bluffs, Ia.		 155
17
21
 Nathan Lynch (14N)
Hillsboro, Il.		 152
18
4
 Morgan Widener (15W)
Marion, Va.		 149
19
15
 Ryan Mech (29M)
Oak Creek, Wi.		 146
20
16
 Jared Whiting (15)
Mitchell, Ne.		 143
21
30
 Crystal Hemphill (100)
Yuma, Az.		 140
22
8
 Cody Williams (77)
Minneapolis, Ks.		 137
23
11
 Tyler Carlin (28T)
Belmont, Ny.		 134
24
7
 Jeff Parsons (44)
Union Grove, Nc.		 131
25
6
 Matthew Looft (9)
Swea City, Ia.		 128
26
23
 Ryan Moser (18C)
Englewood, Co.		 125
27
29
 Hayden Hillgartner (5H)
Harlan, Ia.		 122
28
27
 Scott Swanson (32)
Wausau, Wi.		 119
DNS
20
 Douglas Belongia (65)
Lena, Wi.		 116
DNS
25
 Brian Besaw (19B)
Omro, Wi.		 113
