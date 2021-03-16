Brady Bjella, Justin Blevins & Andrew Durham take Bristol Dirt Nationals SportMod feature wins!

Sport Mod A-Feature 1
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
5
|Brady Bjella (99X)
Williston, Nd.
|200
|2
|
7
|Trey Stamper (20)
Mount Airy, Nc.
|197
|3
|
3
|Jake Hagemann (33)
Fort Ripley, Mn.
|194
|4
|
4
|Jared Boumeester (81)
Waseca, Mn.
|191
|5
|
12
|Brian Baker (11B)
Bakersfield, Ca.
|188
|6
|
1
|Cody Smith (18S)
Kaufman, Tx.
|185
|7
|
2
|Adam Bohlman (25B)
Isanti, Mn.
|182
|8
|
17
|Jason Bass (JB4)
Fort Dodge, Ia.
|179
|9
|
16
|Jr Davis (7D)
Rural Retreat, Va.
|176
|10
|
8
|Ben Peters (84)
Rockford, Il.
|173
|11
|
10
|Tony Rialson (169)
Cottonwood, Mn.
|170
|12
|
13
|John Rebstock (39R)
Franklin, Mn.
|167
|13
|
22
|Luke Stallbaumer (L26)
Tecumseh, Ks.
|164
|14
|
20
|Jeff Lebaube (29L)
House Springs, Mo.
|161
|15
|
25
|Cam Reimers (21R)
Kelley, Ia.
|158
|16
|
19
|Matt Grall (511)
Fort Dodge, Ia.
|155
|17
|
27
|Justin Becker (35JR)
Cascade, Ia.
|152
|18
|
28
|Barry Taft (57)
Argyle, Ia.
|149
|19
|
26
|John Sands (25SA)
Lincoln, Al.
|146
|20
|
14
|Bret Widdis (15X)
Marinette, Wi.
|143
|21
|
30
|Tommy Hadden (54)
Twin City, Ga.
|140
|22
|
11
|James Jenkins (22J)
Spirit Lake, Ia.
|137
|23
|
29
|Brian Kauffman (K9)
Reinbeck, Ia.
|134
|24
|
18
|Chad Shaw (93SS)
Trimble, Mo.
|131
|25
|
24
|Ryan Reed (69ER)
Mccausland, Ia.
|128
|26
|
9
|Jared Jones (31J)
Coralville, Ia.
|125
|27
|
6
|Jason Adams (62)
Zebulon, Nc.
|122
|28
|
21
|David Orr (76)
Council Bluffs, Ia.
|119
|29
|
15
|Logan Anderson (53)
Eddyville, Ia.
|116
|30
|
23
|Alex Smith (25S)
Algona, Ia.
|113
Sport Mod A-Feature 2
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Justin Blevins (50B)
Chilhowie, Va.
|200
|2
|
4
|Scott Busch (71B)
Cuba City, Wi.
|197
|3
|
7
|Nick Dieter (60)
Brewster, Mn.
|194
|4
|
9
|Daniel Allen (16)
Mount Holly, Nc.
|191
|5
|
2
|Austen Becerra (22)
Carthage, Il.
|188
|6
|
8
|Scott Bintz (1SX)
Jamestown, Nd.
|185
|7
|
16
|Cole Suckow (75)
Cresco, Ia.
|182
|8
|
14
|Ben Stockton (33s)
Smithville, Mo.
|179
|9
|
29
|Jim Horejsi (21)
Marshall, Mn.
|176
|10
|
22
|Russell Baker (39)
Winterville, Ga.
|173
|11
|
27
|Tim Eaton (211)
St. Joseph, Mo.
|170
|12
|
12
|Spencer Galaway (35)
York, Ne.
|167
|13
|
19
|John Klynsma (1S)
Hospers, Ia.
|164
|14
|
26
|Justin Jones (69J)
Bemidji, Mn.
|161
|15
|
17
|Kyle Neels (77H)
Freeport, Il.
|158
|16
|
30
|Cole Ignascewski (22c)
New Richland, Mn.
|155
|17
|
13
|Austin Manzella (04M)
Bakersfield, Ca.
|152
|18
|
21
|Gregg Hamman (29J)
Kingsley, Ia.
|149
|19
|
18
|Chris Burke (CB25)
Altoona, Ia.
|146
|20
|
20
|Jeremiah Reed (9J)
Otho, Ia.
|143
|21
|
5
|Josh Most (92)
Red Oak, Ia.
|140
|22
|
25
|Dawson March (5M)
Sioux City, Ia.
|137
|23
|
24
|Timothy Murphy (33M)
Kaukauna, Wi.
|134
|24
|
3
|Cale Kanke (33CK)
Frazier Park, Ca.
|131
|25
|
6
|Adam Birck (112)
Canton, Mo.
|128
|26
|
11
|Tommy Hensley (8TTB)
New Market, Ia.
|125
|27
|
10
|Jason Roth (31)
Hazel Green, Wi.
|122
|28
|
15
|Adam Baker (17A)
Taft, Ca.
|119
|29
|
23
|Cody Cook (2C)
Newland, Nc.
|116
|DNS
|
28
|Brady Joynt (1AND)
Webb, Ia.
|113
Sport Mod A-Feature 3
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Andrew Durham (O6)
Jonesville, Nc.
|200
|2
|
2
|Zack Tate (T9)
Lowgap, Nc.
|197
|3
|
12
|Austin Paul (A5)
Des Moines, Ia.
|194
|4
|
3
|Maguire Dejong (30M)
Montezuma, Ia.
|191
|5
|
10
|Cory Van Zante (34Z)
Lynnville, Ia.
|188
|6
|
28
|John Holtger (44H)
Abrams, Wi.
|185
|7
|
9
|Greg Elliott (D1)
Webster City, Ia.
|182
|8
|
24
|Shawn Kralik (0K)
Creston, Ia.
|179
|9
|
5
|Austin Kaplan (1)
Des Moines, Ia.
|176
|10
|
14
|Chris Hallberg (O1)
Sandy, Or.
|173
|11
|
18
|Conrad Miner (29C)
House Springs, Mo.
|170
|12
|
19
|Jesse Levin (11J)
Salina, Ks.
|167
|13
|
13
|Shane Strickland (75S)
Hull, Ga.
|164
|14
|
17
|Brett Vanderheiden (29V)
Stuart, Ia.
|161
|15
|
26
|Johnathon Logue (69JR)
Logansport, Ia.
|158
|16
|
22
|Joe Hendricks (33H)
Council Bluffs, Ia.
|155
|17
|
21
|Nathan Lynch (14N)
Hillsboro, Il.
|152
|18
|
4
|Morgan Widener (15W)
Marion, Va.
|149
|19
|
15
|Ryan Mech (29M)
Oak Creek, Wi.
|146
|20
|
16
|Jared Whiting (15)
Mitchell, Ne.
|143
|21
|
30
|Crystal Hemphill (100)
Yuma, Az.
|140
|22
|
8
|Cody Williams (77)
Minneapolis, Ks.
|137
|23
|
11
|Tyler Carlin (28T)
Belmont, Ny.
|134
|24
|
7
|Jeff Parsons (44)
Union Grove, Nc.
|131
|25
|
6
|Matthew Looft (9)
Swea City, Ia.
|128
|26
|
23
|Ryan Moser (18C)
Englewood, Co.
|125
|27
|
29
|Hayden Hillgartner (5H)
Harlan, Ia.
|122
|28
|
27
|Scott Swanson (32)
Wausau, Wi.
|119
|DNS
|
20
|Douglas Belongia (65)
Lena, Wi.
|116
|DNS
|
25
|Brian Besaw (19B)
Omro, Wi.
|113