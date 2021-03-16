Mike Marlar lands Bristol NASCAR Truck and Cup Series ride!

Mike Marlar is headed to Bristol to take on the likes of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model Champion Mike Marlar will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut when the tour heads to the Bristol Dirt Track later this month.

The dirt late model veteran will be attempting a start in both the NASCAR Truck Series and Cup Series races at the track from March 27 – March 28.

Marlar will be behind the MBM Motorsports No. 66 for the Cup Series race and the Hill Motorsports No. 56 for the truck series race at the track.

Both entries will be sponsored by liftkits4less.com.

Marlar has one other NASCAR Truck Series start, starting in 23rd at Eldora in the truck race in 2019 and cruising to finish 4th after a long night in Ohio.

He’ll try to improve on that during the final week of March.