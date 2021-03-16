Home Tennessee Bristol Motor Speedway Mike Marlar lands Bristol NASCAR Truck and Cup Series ride!

Mike Marlar lands Bristol NASCAR Truck and Cup Series ride!

TennesseeBristol Motor SpeedwayRace Track News
Mike Marlar is headed to Bristol to take on the likes of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model Champion Mike Marlar will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut when the tour heads to the Bristol Dirt Track later this month.

The dirt late model veteran will be attempting a start in both the NASCAR Truck Series and Cup Series races at the track from March 27 – March 28.

Marlar will be behind the MBM Motorsports No. 66 for the Cup Series race and the Hill Motorsports No. 56 for the truck series race at the track.

Both entries will be sponsored by liftkits4less.com.

Marlar has one other NASCAR Truck Series start, starting in 23rd at Eldora in the truck race in 2019 and cruising to finish 4th after a long night in Ohio.

He’ll try to improve on that during the final week of March.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. World of Outlaws Late Model Series Champion Josh Richards Lands NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ride With Kyle Busch Motorsports
  2. It’s official: Gateway Motorsports Park’s NTT IndyCar Series 500 and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200 a combo weekend in 2020
  3. NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES BOOKS FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH ELDORA SPEEDWAY; SUPER DIRTCAR SERIES BIG-BLOCK MODIFIEDS TO MAKE RETURN
  4. NASCAR brings Camping World Truck Series to Gateway Motorsports Park through 2020
  5. ARCA Midwest Tour Joins NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Silver Crown Series at Gateway Motorsports Park
  6. Preview: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Gateway Motorsports Park
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleBristol Dirt Nationals Results – Monday 3/15/21
Next articleWorld of Outlaw Late Model Bristol Bash current invite list!

Related articles

World of Outlaw Late Model Bristol Bash current invite list!

Bristol Motor Speedway jdearing - 0
The World of Outlaws Bash and Throwdown at Bristol Motor Speedway in April will be invite-only for drivers looking to compete in any of...
Read more

Bristol Dirt Nationals Results – Monday 3/15/21

Bristol Motor Speedway jdearing - 0
602 Late Model Heat 1 Finish Start Driver Points 1 3 Morgan Alexander (711) Griffin, Ga. 2 1 John Brooks (OO) Wayne, Oh. 3 6 Dustin Diem (D9) Ellaville, Ga. 4 2 Garrett Loyd (43) Centre, Al. 5 8 Vic Chandler (88C) Weaverville, Nc. 6 10 Jonathan Warnicke (13X) Booneville, Ms. 7 11 Tanner Fortune...
Read more

Clarksville Speedway’s Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Results – 3/13/21

Clarksville Speedway jdearing - 0
UMP Late Model Main Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Tanner English (81) Norris City, Il. 2 2 Dennis Erb (28) Carpentersville, Il. 3 5 Josh Putnam (212) Florence, Al. 4 3 Richard Frost (15) Clarksville, Tn. 5 7 John Minon Jr (74) Adams, Tn. 6 9 Daniel Wallace (X3) Toledo, Oh. 7 8 Dewayne...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. World of Outlaws Late Model Series Champion Josh Richards Lands NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ride With Kyle Busch Motorsports
  2. It’s official: Gateway Motorsports Park’s NTT IndyCar Series 500 and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200 a combo weekend in 2020
  3. NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES BOOKS FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH ELDORA SPEEDWAY; SUPER DIRTCAR SERIES BIG-BLOCK MODIFIEDS TO MAKE RETURN
  4. NASCAR brings Camping World Truck Series to Gateway Motorsports Park through 2020
  5. ARCA Midwest Tour Joins NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Silver Crown Series at Gateway Motorsports Park
  6. Preview: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Gateway Motorsports Park

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: