World of Outlaw Late Model Bristol Bash current invite list!

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will make their debut at Thunder Valley on April 8-10, while the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Series will make its return to the track for the first time since 2001, joined by the Super DIRTcar Series, on April 22-24.
Invites will be sent out by each series director.
The Bash and Throwdown will hold practice sessions on Thursday night and then full race programs on Friday and Saturday.
–DIRTcar UMP Modifieds: $5,000-to-win on Friday/$10,000-to-win on Saturday
–Super DIRTcar Series: $10,000-to-win on Friday/$10,000-to-win on Saturday
–World of Outlaws Late Models: $10,000-to-win on Friday/$25,000-to-win on Saturday
–World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars: $10,000-to-win on Friday/$25,000-to-win on Saturday
Tickets for the event are on sale now at BristolMotorSpeedway.com. Prices for both World of Outlaws weekends of racing at Bristol include: $30 Thursday; $40 Friday and Saturday; $80 weekend; an upgrade ticket for pit access is $15. Pit passes are $35 for Thursday; $45 on Friday and Saturday and a $90 weekend pit pass. Kids (6-12) tickets are $5 for each day and $10 for the weekend combo ticket. Kids 5 and under are free. Kids (6-12) pit passes are $25 and the kids (6-12) combo pass is $40. Kids 5 and under pit passes are free.
To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, Bristol is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend. The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.
World of Outlaws Late Models – Bristol (37 total)
Full-Time invites
00 – Scott Bloomquist
0S – Ryan Scott
1 – Brandon Sheppard
1B – Brent Larson
6 – Blake Spencer
6JR – Parker Martin
7 – Ricky Weiss
8 – Kyle Strickler
18 – Chase Junghans
19B – Ryan Gustin
25 – Shane Clanton
28 – Dennis Erb Jr.
29V – Darrell Lanigan
44 – Chris Madden
54 – David Breazeale
56 – Tony Jackson Jr.
58 – Ross Bailes
97 – Cade Dillard
99B – Boom Briggs
Other Invites
0 – Rick Eckert
1G – Devin Gilpin
7R – Ross Robinson
9 – Devin Moran
14 – Josh Richards
16 – Tyler Bruening
20 – Jimmy Owens
20RT – Ricky Thompson Jr.
22 – Chris Ferguson
24D – Michael Brown
32 – Bobby Pierce
40B – Kyle Bronson
44 – Stewart Friesen
49 – Jonathan Davenport
57 – Zack Mitchell
76 – Brandon Overton
81E – Tanner English
157 – Mike Marlar