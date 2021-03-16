World of Outlaw Late Model Bristol Bash current invite list!

The World of Outlaws Bash and Throwdown at Bristol Motor Speedway in April will be invite-only for drivers looking to compete in any of the four divisions.

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will make their debut at Thunder Valley on April 8-10, while the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Series will make its return to the track for the first time since 2001, joined by the Super DIRTcar Series, on April 22-24.

Invites will be sent out by each series director.

The Bash and Throwdown will hold practice sessions on Thursday night and then full race programs on Friday and Saturday.

–DIRTcar UMP Modifieds: $5,000-to-win on Friday/$10,000-to-win on Saturday

–Super DIRTcar Series: $10,000-to-win on Friday/$10,000-to-win on Saturday

–World of Outlaws Late Models: $10,000-to-win on Friday/$25,000-to-win on Saturday

–World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars: $10,000-to-win on Friday/$25,000-to-win on Saturday

Tickets for the event are on sale now at BristolMotorSpeedway.com. Prices for both World of Outlaws weekends of racing at Bristol include: $30 Thursday; $40 Friday and Saturday; $80 weekend; an upgrade ticket for pit access is $15. Pit passes are $35 for Thursday; $45 on Friday and Saturday and a $90 weekend pit pass. Kids (6-12) tickets are $5 for each day and $10 for the weekend combo ticket. Kids 5 and under are free. Kids (6-12) pit passes are $25 and the kids (6-12) combo pass is $40. Kids 5 and under pit passes are free.

To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, Bristol is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend. The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.

World of Outlaws Late Models – Bristol (37 total)

Full-Time invites

00 – Scott Bloomquist

0S – Ryan Scott

1 – Brandon Sheppard

1B – Brent Larson

6 – Blake Spencer

6JR – Parker Martin

7 – Ricky Weiss

8 – Kyle Strickler

18 – Chase Junghans

19B – Ryan Gustin

25 – Shane Clanton

28 – Dennis Erb Jr.

29V – Darrell Lanigan

44 – Chris Madden

54 – David Breazeale

56 – Tony Jackson Jr.

58 – Ross Bailes

97 – Cade Dillard

99B – Boom Briggs

Other Invites

0 – Rick Eckert

1G – Devin Gilpin

7R – Ross Robinson

9 – Devin Moran

14 – Josh Richards

16 – Tyler Bruening

20 – Jimmy Owens

20RT – Ricky Thompson Jr.

22 – Chris Ferguson

24D – Michael Brown

32 – Bobby Pierce

40B – Kyle Bronson

44 – Stewart Friesen

49 – Jonathan Davenport

57 – Zack Mitchell

76 – Brandon Overton

81E – Tanner English

157 – Mike Marlar