Home Tennessee Bristol Motor Speedway Austin Dillon takes the first 604 Crate Late Model feature win at...

Austin Dillon takes the first 604 Crate Late Model feature win at Bristol Dirt Nationals!

Austin Dillon – Michael Boggs photo

Feature 1:
1. Austin Dillon
2. Shan Smith
3. Jackson Hise
4. Joseph Joiner
5. Kyle Lear
6. Corey Lajoie
7. Kevin Copher
8. Tyler Arrington
9. Anthony White
10. Thomas Fiebelkorn
11. Terry Poore
12. Darrell Dow
13. Tim Anderson
14. Ben Sukup
15. Jonathan Stockdale
16. David Marlow
17. Kyle Courtney
18. Pete Cochran
19. Curtis Glover
20. Eric Pollard
21. Luke Fleming
22. Tony White
23. Justin Carey
24. Kevin Godwin
25. Bodi Henry
26. Jarrod Carey
27. John Harrison

Features 2 & 3 for the 604 Crate Late Models were postponed due to curfew!

