Bristol Dirt Nationals SportMod Feature Results – 3/17/21

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Josh Most (92)
Red Oak, Ia.		 200
2
5
 Matthew Looft (9)
Swea City, Ia.		 197
3
2
 Cale Kanke (33CK)
Frazier Park, Ca.		 194
4
10
 Chris Burke (CB25)
Altoona, Ia.		 191
5
1
 Jeff Parsons (44)
Union Grove, Nc.		 188
6
17
 John Klynsma (1S)
Hospers, Ia.		 185
7
9
 Zack Tate (T9)
Lowgap, Nc.		 182
8
4
 Justin Blevins (50B)
Chilhowie, Va.		 179
9
11
 Greg Elliott (D1)
Webster City, Ia.		 176
10
12
 Scott Bintz (1SX)
Jamestown, Nd.		 173
11
19
 Shawn Kralik (0K)
Creston, Ia.		 170
12
16
 Ryan Moser (18C)
Englewood, Co.		 167
13
6
 Andrew Durham (O6)
Jonesville, Nc.		 164
14
22
 Gregg Hamman (29J)
Kingsley, Ia.		 161
15
20
 Scott Swanson (32)
Wausau, Wi.		 158
16
25
 Brian Kauffman (K9)
Reinbeck, Ia.		 155
17
8
 Jesse Levin (11J)
Salina, Ks.		 152
18
15
 Bret Widdis (15X)
Marinette, Wi.		 149
19
26
 Ben Peters (84)
Rockford, Il.		 146
20
29
 Scott March (5MM)
Sioux City, Ia.		 143
21
27
 Jeremy Gustaf (86)
East Moline, Il.		 140
22
21
 James Jenkins (22J)
Spirit Lake, Ia.		 137
23
7
 Brian Baker (11B)
Bakersfield, Ca.		 134
24
13
 Justin Ray (44J)
Walton, Ky.		 131
25
14
 Jarrod Mounce (O5)
Atwater, Ca.		 128
26
28
 Jared Jones (31J)
Coralville, Ia.		 125
27
23
 Tyler Carlin (28T)
Belmont, Ny.		 122
28
30
 Joe Hendricks (33H)
Council Bluffs, Ia.		 119
29
18
 Jeff Lebaube (29L)
House Springs, Mo.		 116
30
24
 Crystal Hemphill (100)
Yuma, Az.		 113

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Maguire Dejong (30M)
Montezuma, Ia.		 200
2
10
 Jim Horejsi (21)
Marshall, Mn.		 197
3
6
 Austin Kaplan (1)
Des Moines, Ia.		 194
4
3
 Trey Stamper (20)
Mount Airy, Nc.		 191
5
4
 Austen Becerra (22)
Carthage, Il.		 188
6
17
 Cole Suckow (75)
Cresco, Ia.		 185
7
24
 Nick Dieter (60)
Brewster, Mn.		 182
8
9
 Ryan Reed (69ER)
Mccausland, Ia.		 179
9
28
 John Holtger (44H)
Abrams, Wi.		 176
10
7
 Ben Stockton (33s)
Smithville, Mo.		 173
11
19
 Tate Johnson (413)
Homestead, Mt.		 170
12
16
 Tommy Hadden (54)
Twin City, Ga.		 167
13
13
 Scott Busch (71B)
Cuba City, Wi.		 164
14
26
 Timothy Murphy (33M)
Kaukauna, Wi.		 161
15
5
 Russell Baker (39)
Winterville, Ga.		 158
16
11
 Jake Sachau (14)
Manning, Ia.		 155
17
15
 Matt Mayo (13M)
Bakersfield, Ca.		 152
18
29
 Cody Williams (77)
Minneapolis, Ks.		 149
19
18
 Jeremiah Reed (9J)
Otho, Ia.		 146
20
23
 Tim Eaton (211)
St. Joseph, Mo.		 143
21
22
 Jason Bass (JB4)
Fort Dodge, Ia.		 140
22
25
 Adam Bohlman (25B)
Isanti, Mn.		 137
23
2
 Daniel Allen (16)
Mount Holly, Nc.		 134
24
8
 Troy Bauer (9K)
Monticello, Ia.		 131
25
12
 Kyle Neels (77H)
Freeport, Il.		 128
26
14
 Shane Strickland (75S)
Hull, Ga.		 125
27
20
 Dakota Girard (0)
Moberly, Mo.		 122
28
21
 Matt Andrews (22A)
Malcolm, Ne.		 119
29
27
 Adam Baker (17A)
Taft, Ca.		 116
DNS
30
 Logan Anderson (53)
Eddyville, Ia.		 113

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Cole Ignascewski (22c)
New Richland, Mn.		 200
2
3
 Adam Birck (112)
Canton, Mo.		 197
3
5
 Brady Bjella (99X)
Williston, Nd.		 194
4
12
 Justin Jones (69J)
Bemidji, Mn.		 191
5
18
 Jared Boumeester (81)
Waseca, Mn.		 188
6
6
 Jr Davis (7D)
Rural Retreat, Va.		 185
7
15
 Spencer Galaway (35)
York, Ne.		 182
8
9
 Justin Becker (35JR)
Cascade, Ia.		 179
9
26
 Matt Grall (511)
Fort Dodge, Ia.		 176
10
21
 Austin Manzella (04M)
Bakersfield, Ca.		 173
11
19
 Chris Hallberg (O1)
Sandy, Or.		 170
12
30
 Chad Shaw (93SS)
Trimble, Mo.		 167
13
29
 Tommy Hensley (8TTB)
New Market, Ia.		 164
14
24
 John Rebstock (39R)
Franklin, Mn.		 161
15
20
 Dawson March (5M)
Sioux City, Ia.		 158
16
17
 Jared Whiting (15)
Mitchell, Ne.		 155
17
1
 Cody Smith (18S)
Kaufman, Tx.		 152
18
25
 Ryan Mech (29M)
Oak Creek, Wi.		 149
19
23
 Alex Smith (25S)
Algona, Ia.		 146
20
7
 Brady Joynt (1AND)
Webb, Ia.		 143
21
27
 Brett Vanderheiden (29V)
Stuart, Ia.		 140
22
8
 Johnathon Logue (69JR)
Logansport, Ia.		 137
23
4
 Cory Van Zante (34Z)
Lynnville, Ia.		 134
24
11
 Jason Adams (62)
Zebulon, Nc.		 131
25
10
 Aj Belanger (24A)
Fayetteville, Nc.		 128
26
13
 Jake Hagemann (33)
Fort Ripley, Mn.		 125
27
14
 Barry Taft (57)
Argyle, Ia.		 122
28
16
 Josh Holtman (5)
Quincy, Il.		 119
DNS
22
 Cam Reimers (21R)
Kelley, Ia.		 116
DNS
28
 Austin Paul (A5)
Des Moines, Ia.		 113
