Bristol Dirt Nationals SportMod Feature Results – 3/17/21

Sport Mod A-Feature 1
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Josh Most (92)
Red Oak, Ia.
|200
|2
|
5
|Matthew Looft (9)
Swea City, Ia.
|197
|3
|
2
|Cale Kanke (33CK)
Frazier Park, Ca.
|194
|4
|
10
|Chris Burke (CB25)
Altoona, Ia.
|191
|5
|
1
|Jeff Parsons (44)
Union Grove, Nc.
|188
|6
|
17
|John Klynsma (1S)
Hospers, Ia.
|185
|7
|
9
|Zack Tate (T9)
Lowgap, Nc.
|182
|8
|
4
|Justin Blevins (50B)
Chilhowie, Va.
|179
|9
|
11
|Greg Elliott (D1)
Webster City, Ia.
|176
|10
|
12
|Scott Bintz (1SX)
Jamestown, Nd.
|173
|11
|
19
|Shawn Kralik (0K)
Creston, Ia.
|170
|12
|
16
|Ryan Moser (18C)
Englewood, Co.
|167
|13
|
6
|Andrew Durham (O6)
Jonesville, Nc.
|164
|14
|
22
|Gregg Hamman (29J)
Kingsley, Ia.
|161
|15
|
20
|Scott Swanson (32)
Wausau, Wi.
|158
|16
|
25
|Brian Kauffman (K9)
Reinbeck, Ia.
|155
|17
|
8
|Jesse Levin (11J)
Salina, Ks.
|152
|18
|
15
|Bret Widdis (15X)
Marinette, Wi.
|149
|19
|
26
|Ben Peters (84)
Rockford, Il.
|146
|20
|
29
|Scott March (5MM)
Sioux City, Ia.
|143
|21
|
27
|Jeremy Gustaf (86)
East Moline, Il.
|140
|22
|
21
|James Jenkins (22J)
Spirit Lake, Ia.
|137
|23
|
7
|Brian Baker (11B)
Bakersfield, Ca.
|134
|24
|
13
|Justin Ray (44J)
Walton, Ky.
|131
|25
|
14
|Jarrod Mounce (O5)
Atwater, Ca.
|128
|26
|
28
|Jared Jones (31J)
Coralville, Ia.
|125
|27
|
23
|Tyler Carlin (28T)
Belmont, Ny.
|122
|28
|
30
|Joe Hendricks (33H)
Council Bluffs, Ia.
|119
|29
|
18
|Jeff Lebaube (29L)
House Springs, Mo.
|116
|30
|
24
|Crystal Hemphill (100)
Yuma, Az.
|113
Sport Mod A-Feature 2
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Maguire Dejong (30M)
Montezuma, Ia.
|200
|2
|
10
|Jim Horejsi (21)
Marshall, Mn.
|197
|3
|
6
|Austin Kaplan (1)
Des Moines, Ia.
|194
|4
|
3
|Trey Stamper (20)
Mount Airy, Nc.
|191
|5
|
4
|Austen Becerra (22)
Carthage, Il.
|188
|6
|
17
|Cole Suckow (75)
Cresco, Ia.
|185
|7
|
24
|Nick Dieter (60)
Brewster, Mn.
|182
|8
|
9
|Ryan Reed (69ER)
Mccausland, Ia.
|179
|9
|
28
|John Holtger (44H)
Abrams, Wi.
|176
|10
|
7
|Ben Stockton (33s)
Smithville, Mo.
|173
|11
|
19
|Tate Johnson (413)
Homestead, Mt.
|170
|12
|
16
|Tommy Hadden (54)
Twin City, Ga.
|167
|13
|
13
|Scott Busch (71B)
Cuba City, Wi.
|164
|14
|
26
|Timothy Murphy (33M)
Kaukauna, Wi.
|161
|15
|
5
|Russell Baker (39)
Winterville, Ga.
|158
|16
|
11
|Jake Sachau (14)
Manning, Ia.
|155
|17
|
15
|Matt Mayo (13M)
Bakersfield, Ca.
|152
|18
|
29
|Cody Williams (77)
Minneapolis, Ks.
|149
|19
|
18
|Jeremiah Reed (9J)
Otho, Ia.
|146
|20
|
23
|Tim Eaton (211)
St. Joseph, Mo.
|143
|21
|
22
|Jason Bass (JB4)
Fort Dodge, Ia.
|140
|22
|
25
|Adam Bohlman (25B)
Isanti, Mn.
|137
|23
|
2
|Daniel Allen (16)
Mount Holly, Nc.
|134
|24
|
8
|Troy Bauer (9K)
Monticello, Ia.
|131
|25
|
12
|Kyle Neels (77H)
Freeport, Il.
|128
|26
|
14
|Shane Strickland (75S)
Hull, Ga.
|125
|27
|
20
|Dakota Girard (0)
Moberly, Mo.
|122
|28
|
21
|Matt Andrews (22A)
Malcolm, Ne.
|119
|29
|
27
|Adam Baker (17A)
Taft, Ca.
|116
|DNS
|
30
|Logan Anderson (53)
Eddyville, Ia.
|113
Sport Mod A-Feature 3
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Cole Ignascewski (22c)
New Richland, Mn.
|200
|2
|
3
|Adam Birck (112)
Canton, Mo.
|197
|3
|
5
|Brady Bjella (99X)
Williston, Nd.
|194
|4
|
12
|Justin Jones (69J)
Bemidji, Mn.
|191
|5
|
18
|Jared Boumeester (81)
Waseca, Mn.
|188
|6
|
6
|Jr Davis (7D)
Rural Retreat, Va.
|185
|7
|
15
|Spencer Galaway (35)
York, Ne.
|182
|8
|
9
|Justin Becker (35JR)
Cascade, Ia.
|179
|9
|
26
|Matt Grall (511)
Fort Dodge, Ia.
|176
|10
|
21
|Austin Manzella (04M)
Bakersfield, Ca.
|173
|11
|
19
|Chris Hallberg (O1)
Sandy, Or.
|170
|12
|
30
|Chad Shaw (93SS)
Trimble, Mo.
|167
|13
|
29
|Tommy Hensley (8TTB)
New Market, Ia.
|164
|14
|
24
|John Rebstock (39R)
Franklin, Mn.
|161
|15
|
20
|Dawson March (5M)
Sioux City, Ia.
|158
|16
|
17
|Jared Whiting (15)
Mitchell, Ne.
|155
|17
|
1
|Cody Smith (18S)
Kaufman, Tx.
|152
|18
|
25
|Ryan Mech (29M)
Oak Creek, Wi.
|149
|19
|
23
|Alex Smith (25S)
Algona, Ia.
|146
|20
|
7
|Brady Joynt (1AND)
Webb, Ia.
|143
|21
|
27
|Brett Vanderheiden (29V)
Stuart, Ia.
|140
|22
|
8
|Johnathon Logue (69JR)
Logansport, Ia.
|137
|23
|
4
|Cory Van Zante (34Z)
Lynnville, Ia.
|134
|24
|
11
|Jason Adams (62)
Zebulon, Nc.
|131
|25
|
10
|Aj Belanger (24A)
Fayetteville, Nc.
|128
|26
|
13
|Jake Hagemann (33)
Fort Ripley, Mn.
|125
|27
|
14
|Barry Taft (57)
Argyle, Ia.
|122
|28
|
16
|Josh Holtman (5)
Quincy, Il.
|119
|DNS
|
22
|Cam Reimers (21R)
Kelley, Ia.
|116
|DNS
|
28
|Austin Paul (A5)
Des Moines, Ia.
|113