Castrol® FloRacing Night in America events boast array of contingency cash and prizes for competitors

Dirt Late Model mini-series opens 10-race schedule March 25 at Tennessee’s 411 Motor Speedway

AUSTIN, Texas (March 16, 2021) — An array of contingency cash and prizes posted by corporate partners will be available to competitors participating in Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, the FloSports-backed Dirt Late Model miniseries that kicks off its 10-race 2021 schedule with a March 25 opener at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn.

In addition to races paying $10,000- to $20,000- to win and a points fund totaling $62,500, Castrol® FloRacing Night in America — the first motorsports racing event of this scale organized and produced by a streaming company — boasts nightly bonus awards that include:

• Renegade Race Fuel Qualifying: $100 product certificate to each event’s fastest driver in time trials.

• Integra Racings Shocks Heat Race #1: $200 Integra product certificate to the winner.

• Pit Stop USA Heat Race #2: $150 Pit Stop USA product certificate to the winner.

• PFC Brakes Heat Race #3: Product certificate for a box of PFC brake pads to the winner.

• Buzze Racing Heat Race #4: Certificate for a free steering system dyno to the winner.

• Hoosier Racing Tire will award a free tire to two entrants selected by blind draw at each event’s drivers’ meeting.

Other corporate backers of Castrol® FloRacing Night in America include Arizona Sport Shirts, which as the official apparel partner for the miniseries will exclusively sell series and event erchandise, and Dirt Draft, the circuit’s official fantasy racing partner.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America will run from March through October with races at 10 tracks in eight states. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

Any questions regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.keysermanufacturing.com/brand/integra-racing-shocks-springs; www.pitstopusa.comwww.pfcbrakes.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.arizonasportshirts.com; and www.hoosiertire.com.

For complete details regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, please visit the series landing page at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

 

