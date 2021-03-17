Overton Double Dips at Cochran for $25,000 Weekend



Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Nationals Up Next

EVANS, Ga. (03/16/21) – Brandon Overton continued his recent hot streak over the weekend by sweeping Super Late Model action at Cochran (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday.

The dual triumphs in his Wells Motorsports No. 76 Crossfit Overton/ Allstar Concrete/ Longhorn Chassis by Wells/ Clements Racing Engine-powered Super Late Model grossed Overton $25,000.

Brandon Overton returned to Cochran Motor Speedway on Friday night for the completion of the Gobbler 100, rescheduled from November 28th. With his second-starting position for the feature already locked in, Brandon snuck past polesitter Kyle Bronson on the sixth lap and led the remaining distance of the 75-lapper to claim his fifth win of the season and a $20,000 prize. Michael Page, Ross Bailes, Bronson, and Parker Martin trailed him to the checkers.

“That’s probably one of the best race cars I’ve driven,” Overton said of his David Wells-owned Longhorn Chassis. “That thing would run right around there you know and stay stuck. Hat’s off to my crew … Steve, Kent, Mitch and Phil and everybody that comes by my shop. It’s a whole team effort. We got our car owner here tonight, David. I’m glad he drove in.”

In the Crate Late Model ranks on Friday, Overton scored a third-place finish in the $5,000-to-win feature, trailing Wil Herrington and Kyle Bronson across the line with Ahnna Parkhurst and Jeremy Faircloth rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

For the full program on Saturday night, Overton posted the second fastest lap overall in time trials, which positioned him second on the starting grid for the A-Main. Wrestling away the top spot from Kyle Bronson on the opening lap, Brandon led wire-to-wire en route to his sixth win of the season. Finishing ahead of Scott Bloomquist, Wil Herrington, Ross Bailes, and Bronson, Overton collected $5,000.

“A pretty good weekend for us. It feels good. We were actually way better last night than we were tonight. I wasn’t as maneuverable, but hell, we’ll take it,” Overton said in victory lane.

To learn more about these events, please visit www.CochranSpeedway.com.

This weekend, Overton has his sights set on the highly anticipated Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. The Super Late Model action begins on Friday with a full program – highlighted by a $10,000 top prize. Another complete program is on tap for Saturday with competitors chasing $50,000 in the 60-lap finale.

For more information on the event, please visit www.BristolDirt.com.

Brandon Overton would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Crossfit Overton, Wells Motorsports, Allstar Concrete, Longhorn Chassis by Wells, Big Dog Stump and Tree, RW Powell Construction, Convenient Lube, Big Blue Smoke House, Doug Campbell Body Shop, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, Hoosier by Brian, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Steering Buddy, Impact Race Gear, Swift Springs, Penn Grade Oil, Quarter Master, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wilwood, All-Star Performance, Wehrs Machine, Schoenfeld, Winters Performance, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Sunoco Race Fuels, Fast Shafts, AFCO Racing Products, COMP Cams, Quickcar Products, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information concerning Brandon Overton, please visit www.BrandonOverton76.com. To learn more about Wells Motorsports, visit www.WellsAndSonsMotorsports.com.

Thanks,

Jeremy Shields | Director of Operations

MSR Mafia Marketing Services

513.908.9881 mobile

shields@msrmafia.com

jeremyrshields@gmail.com