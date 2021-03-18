Bi-State Battle Late Model Series kicks off inaugural season in 2021!

St. Louis, MO (March 18, 2021) Highland Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 have teamed together and formed the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series. The Series will feature twenty-two races between the two tracks in 2021 and kicks off on April 3rd at Highland Speedway.

The Bi-State Battle Late Model Series will utilize the DIRTcar UMP Super Late Model rules and be fully sanctioned by DIRTcar UMP. All drivers competing in the Bi-State Battle Late Models Series will automatically become members of the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series. There will not be any membership fee.

The goal of the series is to increase the competition in the super late model division at both tracks. The tracks will basically alternate running the Bi-State Battle Late Models Series and the other track will not run super late models on the same night.

The only unique rule between the two tracks for the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series will be the tire rule. Highland Speedway will continue to allow the Hoosier LM-20 tire on all 4 corners with the option of the LM-40 tire on the right rear. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55’s tire rule will be similar with the Hoosier LM-20 on the front and left rear, but will require the LM-40 only on the right rear.

Both tracks will run the same format which will utilize the passing points system. Drivers will pill draw as they sign in for the night with heat races being lined up from the pill draw. Then the A-Main and B-Mains (if necessary) will be lined up from passing points. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will always start up to 24 cars in the A-Main. Highland Speedway will normally start 18 cars in the A-Main. If for any reason any driver currently in the top 10 in Bi-State Battle Late Model Series points failed to make the Highland Speedway 18 car starting field, up to two provisionals will be issued to those drivers. This would push the starting field up to 20 cars at Highland Speedway. Provisionals would ONLY be issued to drivers currently in the top 10 in Bi-State Battle Late Model Series points.

Drivers must compete in 75% of the races ran to be eligible for the point fund. Each driver’s worst finish at each track will be dropped. For example if Highland Speedway gets 10 Bi-State Battle Late Model Series events in, then only 9 of those events would be counted for points. If they only get 8 events in, then only 7 of those events would count for points at the end of the season. Same deal for Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

The 2021 Bi-State Battle Late Model Series Champion will earn $5,000 for the championship with a payout down to tenth place in points earning $1,000.

The original idea for the series came together as Ray Marler and Scott Kuhn had numerous discussions on different strategies to help revitalize the super late model division in the St. Louis area. Highland Speedway, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 and the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series would like to thank Randy Korte for his work on getting this series off the ground along with all the great series sponsors that currently include Rigg Drilling Solutions, Inc; Chase Motorsports, Inc; Klein’s Brand Source; Brian Thompson Roofing; EL Flanagan’s; Steve Schmitt Auto Group; Randy Korte Consulting; Blaze Burwell Motorsports; Sneed Enterprises, LLC; Carl’s Four Wheel Drive and Kapp Trailer Sales and Service. If you or your business would like to be a part of the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series, please contact either race track for more information.

2021 Bi-State Battle Late Model Series Schedule

(subject to changes)

April 3 – Highland Speedway

April 10 – Highland Speedway

April 17 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

April 24 – Highland Speedway

May 1 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

May 8 – Highland Speedway

May 15 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

May 22 – Highland Speedway

May 29 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

June 5 – Highland Speedway

June 12 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

June 19 – Highland Speedway

July 17 – Highland Speedway

July 24 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

July 31 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

August 7 – Highland Speedway

August 14 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

August 21 – Highland Speedway

August 28 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

September 4 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

September 11 – Highland Speedway

September 18 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55