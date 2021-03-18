Biggest Event in I-75 Raceway History Kicks Off Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Schedule!

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) After the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 schedule, the hunt to crown an eighth Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Champion will get underway on Saturday night, March 27 at I-75 Raceway! The biggest event in the history of the Sweetwater, Tennessee facility will lift the lid to the 2021 series schedule and a $10,053 top prize will be on the line. Hosting their first-ever Spring Nationals tour show, the purse for the ground-pounding Super Late Models is in excess of $30,000 and each feature starter will be earmarked at least $500.

I-75 Raceway, which has been totally reconfigured and lengthened in recent months, will also be kicking off their own season when the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series rolls into town next weekend. An open practice session for all classes will be held on Friday evening from 7:00pm-10:00pm to give race teams a chance to get acclimated to the new racing surface. I-75 Raceway did host a special event for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series last summer and Cory Hedgecock earned the first place spoils over Chris Madden, Brandon Overton, Donald McIntosh, and Ryan King.

“I am really looking forward to the season opener at the newly reconfigured I-75 Raceway,” quoted series promoter Ray Cook today. “I have been over there to check out their progression with the new track and it looks fantastic. When I say the track is different, I mean you can’t hardly recognize it from before they have done so much work to it. Shannon (Littleton) and his staff at the track have done a terrific job and I can’t wait to see how it races next weekend. The biggest event in the history of that facility should be an awesome show!”

The gates will swing open for the practice session on Friday, March 26 at 5:00pm. Grandstand admission to practice is FREE, while pit admission will be $20.00 for adults, $10.00 for kids ages 6-12, and FREE for children ages 5 and under. On Saturday, March 27, the pit gates and tier parking will both open at 3:00pm with the grandstands opening at 4:00pm. The drivers meeting is scheduled for 6:30pm and hot laps will take to the racetrack at 7:00pm. Adult admission will be $25.00 into the grandstands, $30.00 into tier parking, and $40.00 into the pit area. Kids ages 6-12 will be admitted into the grandstands and tier parking for only $15.00, while pit admission for that age group will be $20.00. As is the case on Friday, all children ages 5 and under will be admitted onto the grounds for FREE.

The season-opening program for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series on Saturday, March 27 will feature a complete show of FK Rod Ends Group A & B qualifying, heat races, consolation events, and a 53-lap headliner. The Super Late Model tire rule at I-75 Raceway will be Hoosier 1350 and 1600; American Racer 48 and 56. The entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

Along with the Super Late Models on the five-division racing card will be the 602 Late Models ($800 to win), B Hobby ($400 to win), B Sportsman ($250 to win), and FWD ($400 to win). I-75 Raceway is conveniently located at 1791 Highway 68 in Niota, Tennessee. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com. For additional information on I-75 Raceway, please log onto their official website at www.i75raceway.com.

Purse for March 27 at I-75 (TN) Raceway:

1) $10,053, 2) $5,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $1,800, 5) $1,250, 6) $900, 7) $800, 8) $700, 9) $675, 10) $650, 11) $625, 12) $600, 13) $575, 14) $550, 15) $525, 16) $500, 17) $500, 18) $500, 19) $500, 20) $500, 21) $500, 22) $500 — $30,703 TOTAL

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Saturday, March 27 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Friday, April 2 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, Virginia) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 3 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, Tennessee) – $21,000 to win

Friday, April 23 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, North Carolina) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, April 24 – Mountain View Raceway (Spring City, Tennessee) – $5,053 to win

Friday, April 30 – Crossville Speedway (Crossville, Tennessee) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 1 – Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 7 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 8 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 29 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Sunday, May 30 – Rome Speedway (Rome, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Monday, May 31 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tennessee) – $10,052 to win

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

