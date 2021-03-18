Dennis Erb Racing Eyes Brownstown After Toilet Bowl Classic Runner-Up Finish!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team were in the pit area at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee on March 12-13 for the 17th edition of the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic.’ Persistent rain showers washed out the $3,000 to win opener on Friday night and threatened the finale on Saturday, but track officials were able to get the DIRTcar Super Late Model program in the books.

Dennis knocked down the second fastest lap overall during the qualifying session to earn the outside of the front row for the start of the 30-lap headliner, which paid out $5,000 to the winner. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then unfortunately lost the drag race to turn one at the drop of the green flag and ran in the second spot throughout the feature distance – eventually garnering a strong runner-up performance behind only polesitter Tanner English! Full results from the ‘Toilet Bowl Classic’ weekend can be viewed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

With the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series sitting idle one more weekend, the Dennis Erb Racing team will take the opportunity to invade Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana this Saturday evening, March 20 for the 24th Annual ‘Indiana Icebreaker.’ The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will preside over the single-day program at the 1/4-mile fairgrounds oval and a $15,000 payday will be up for grabs. You can watch all of the action from Brownstown Speedway LIVE on www.MAVTVplus.com and learn more about the ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ online at www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

