Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Changes Venue for 2022

VADO, N.M. (March 17, 2021) — Just like racers are sometimes forced to adjust on the fly, the same is true with racing events. On the heels of the recent announcement that Arizona Speedway will be ceasing operations, officials with the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts have announced that the 16edition of the mega miniseries will have a new home for 2022.

New Mexico’s Vado Speedway Park will play host to the event on 8, 9, 12, 14, 15 and 16, 2022. The state-of-the-art, 3/8-mile oval, situated on I-10 between Las Cruces and El Paso, hosted its grand opening in July 2019.

“For the past five years Jonah Trussel and the staff at Arizona Speedway have been great to work with, and we enjoyed some fantastic racing there,” said Wild West Shootout promoter, Chris Kearns. “Unfortunately, we were recently notified that the track would be closing. Our first choice for a new venue was Vado Speedway Park. What Royal Jones and his staff have built there is nothing short of spectacular. It’s just an incredible racing facility for fans, racers, and sponsors, and we are very honored to be able to take the Wild West Shootout there for its 16th year.”

The facility, which will now be known as FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park throughout the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout, began the 2020 season with three nights of outstanding racing with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Late Model Series as well as Modifieds, before setting dormant throughout the remainder of the year, due to pandemic restrictions. The track is ramping up for a big 2021 campaign, which opens with a practice session this Friday before hosting its first racing event in over a year on Saturday night.

With the addition of the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout to the track’s long-term schedule, the future is looking bright for the Land of Enchantment facility.

“I’ve always enjoyed the Wild West Shootout as both a fan and a racer, and now to have our racetrack hosting the event is really cool,” said Vado Speedway Park owner, Royal Jones. “We’re very proud of our facilities and our track, and we’re looking forward to having racers and fans from across North America start their season by joining us for six races in nine days in January 2022.”

Over $250,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 16th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. The event includes six complete programs for three divisions.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson competing in action.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 7 and January 11.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

“We know that our loyal fans have enjoyed the race being in the greater Phoenix area the past few years, and now we hope that they are as excited as us to venture into a new locale for 2022,” Kearns noted. “Last but not least, I again want to say a very special thanks to Royal Jones. He’s been a loyal supporter of the Wild West Shootout for the past several years, and now he’s taking his support to a whole new level. Our staff cannot wait for January 2022 to get here.”

Details, including advanced tickets and host hotels, are currently being finalized. As information becomes available it will be posted at www.WildWestShootout.net.

Also, please note that details are currently being finalized for the second annual Schaeffer’s Oil Wild Wing Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. More information on the Sprint Car and Modified event will be released in the coming weeks at www.WildWingShootout.com.

