Tanner English Cashes $5,000 for Clarksville Win; Riggs Motorsports Ready for Big Weekend!

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) For the first time since the completion of their “Speedweeks” back in early February, Tanner English and Riggs Motorsports headed back to the track over the March 12-13 weekend and landed in victory lane for the first time in 2021 on Saturday evening at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee! After the first night of the 17th Annual ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ was washed out by persistent rain showers on Friday, Tanner set a New Track Record in DIRTcar Super Late Model qualifying on Saturday by laying down a fast lap of 11.581 seconds. The young Benton, Kentucky hotshoe then paced the field for all thirty circuits during the headliner to bag the $5,000 winner’s check and the unique toilet bowl trophy ahead of Dennis Erb, Jr. Josh Putnam, Richard Frost, and John Minon, Jr.!

Teammate Jack Riggs also unloaded his #81j Crate Late Model at Clarksville to vie for the $1,000 top prize on Saturday night. Jack clicked off the eighth quickest time overall during the qualifying session, which earned him the rights to the outside of the fourth row for the start of the main event. When the checkers fell over the field following the feature, Jack found himself in the seventh finishing position of his 2021 season lid lifter. Complete results from Saturday’s ‘Toilet Bowl Classic’ finale can be viewed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

“It’s a pretty cool deal to win, I’ve always wanted one of these toilet bowl trophies in the trophy case,” commented English this week following the victory. “It’s a pretty prestigious race around here and to become the first father-son combo to win it, along with my dad back in 2015, is very special. Hopefully it gives us a little momentum heading into Brownstown on Saturday night. That is a place I love and have had some success at, so hopefully we can knock down a strong run and start rolling on that Lucas deal.”

Tanner and the #81e team will rejoin the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on March 20-21, as the national touring series rolls into Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana and Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio. A $15,000 payday will be up for grabs on Saturday night in the 24th Annual ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ at Brownstown, while competitors will vie for the $12,000 windfall in the ‘Buckeye Spring 50’ at Atomic on Sunday. Tanner comes into the double-dip eleventh in the latest version of the heated LOLMDS point standings. Additional information on these races can be accessed online at www.lucasdirt.com.

Jack Riggs will enjoy the upcoming weekend off, but his brother Jason Riggs is set to tackle the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The inaugural running of the ‘Bristol Dirt Nationals’ will take place on March 19-20 at the high-banked, 1/2-mile facility and things kick off for the Super Late Models on Friday night with a $10,000 to win preliminary event. Jason will then compete for the whopping $50,000 first place prize on Saturday evening at Bristol, as the doubleheader wraps up with a 60-lap grand finale. More information concerning the ‘Bristol Dirt Nationals’ can be found by logging onto www.bristoldirt.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com