Cass Fowler wins 602 Crate Late Model feature at Bristol Dirt Nationals!

602 Late Model A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Cass Fowler (C9)
Acworth, Ga.
|40
|2
|
6
|Dustin Diem (D9)
Ellaville, Ga.
|39
|3
|
19
|Kevin Powell (12P)
Winston Salem, Nc.
|38
|4
|
17
|Hayden Swaney (52)
Dalton, Ga.
|37
|5
|
22
|Jamie Maurice (17C)
Forsyth, Ga.
|36
|6
|
15
|Ken Ellefson (11E)
North Ft. Myers, Fl.
|35
|7
|
23
|David Smith (171)
Spartanburg, Sc.
|34
|8
|
21
|Mario Gresham (21)
Rome, Ga.
|33
|9
|
24
|Justin Taylor (12T)
King, Nc.
|32
|10
|
8
|Trey Mills (14JR)
St. Augustine, Fl.
|31
|11
|
12
|Brenden Smith (17SSJR)
Dade City, Fl.
|30
|12
|
4
|Spencer Singleton (30)
Dalton, Ga.
|29
|13
|
1
|Seth Wimpey (24)
Blue Ridge, Ga.
|28
|14
|
14
|Morgan Alexander (711)
Griffin, Ga.
|27
|15
|
3
|Gage Griffin (O7)
Folkston, Ga.
|26
|16
|
13
|Andy Morris (5M)
Canton, Ga.
|25
|17
|
16
|Brandon Buhler (61)
Denham Springs, La.
|24
|18
|
11
|Paul Jorgensen (J3)
Waycross, Ga.
|23
|19
|
18
|Heath Martin (23)
Wytheville, Va.
|22
|20
|
9
|Jonathan Warnicke (13X)
Booneville, Ms.
|21
|21
|
7
|Tanner Fortune (92)
Flat Rock, Nc.
|20
|22
|
5
|Curtis Thomas (5)
Knoxville, Tn.
|19
|23
|
10
|Logan Walston (L4)
Dalton, Ga.
|18
|24
|
20
|John Eller (5E)
Oxford, Nc.
|17