Cass Fowler wins 602 Crate Late Model feature at Bristol Dirt Nationals!

Cass Fowler wins 602 Crate Late Model feature at Bristol Dirt Nationals!

TennesseeBristol Motor SpeedwayDirt Late Model NewsCrate Late Model Series NewsRace Track News
Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Cass Fowler (C9)
Acworth, Ga.		 40
2
6
 Dustin Diem (D9)
Ellaville, Ga.		 39
3
19
 Kevin Powell (12P)
Winston Salem, Nc.		 38
4
17
 Hayden Swaney (52)
Dalton, Ga.		 37
5
22
 Jamie Maurice (17C)
Forsyth, Ga.		 36
6
15
 Ken Ellefson (11E)
North Ft. Myers, Fl.		 35
7
23
 David Smith (171)
Spartanburg, Sc.		 34
8
21
 Mario Gresham (21)
Rome, Ga.		 33
9
24
 Justin Taylor (12T)
King, Nc.		 32
10
8
 Trey Mills (14JR)
St. Augustine, Fl.		 31
11
12
 Brenden Smith (17SSJR)
Dade City, Fl.		 30
12
4
 Spencer Singleton (30)
Dalton, Ga.		 29
13
1
 Seth Wimpey (24)
Blue Ridge, Ga.		 28
14
14
 Morgan Alexander (711)
Griffin, Ga.		 27
15
3
 Gage Griffin (O7)
Folkston, Ga.		 26
16
13
 Andy Morris (5M)
Canton, Ga.		 25
17
16
 Brandon Buhler (61)
Denham Springs, La.		 24
18
11
 Paul Jorgensen (J3)
Waycross, Ga.		 23
19
18
 Heath Martin (23)
Wytheville, Va.		 22
20
9
 Jonathan Warnicke (13X)
Booneville, Ms.		 21
21
7
 Tanner Fortune (92)
Flat Rock, Nc.		 20
22
5
 Curtis Thomas (5)
Knoxville, Tn.		 19
23
10
 Logan Walston (L4)
Dalton, Ga.		 18
24
20
 John Eller (5E)
Oxford, Nc.		 17
Related articles

Chris Ferguson wins Bristol Dirt Nationals Super Late Model feature

Bristol Motor Speedway jdearing - 0
Super Late Model A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Chris Ferguson (22F) 2 2 Kyle Larson (6K) Elk Grove, Ca. 3 3 Jonathan Davenport (49) Belton, Sc. 4 7 Scott Bloomquist (0) Mooresburg, Tn. 5 8 Chris Madden (44) Gaffney, Sc. 6 14 Michael Rouse (23R) Wilson, Nc. 7 6 Boom Briggs (99B) Bear...
Read more

Kyle Heckman wins Modified feature at Bristol Dirt Nationals!

Bristol Motor Speedway jdearing - 0
Modified A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 2 Kyle Heckman (111X) Bakersfield, Ca. 2 10 Cory Davis (28D) Eunice, Nm. 3 12 Ricky Thornton Jr (20RT) Adel, Ia. 4 1 Jd Auringer (12T) Waterloo, Ia. 5 3 Clay Money (7) Penokee, Ks. 6 13 Ricky Alvarado (WW1) Hotchkiss, Co. 7 8 Paul Stone (66P) Winton, Ca. 8 5 Jeff...
Read more

Maguire Dejong wins Sport Mod feature at Bristol Dirt Nationals!

Bristol Motor Speedway jdearing - 0
Sport Mod A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 2 Maguire Dejong (30M) Montezuma, Ia. 2 1 Brady Bjella (99X) Williston, Nd. 3 6 Jared Boumeester (81) Waseca, Mn. 4 4 Zack Tate (T9) Lowgap, Nc. 5 12 Josh Most (92) Red Oak, Ia. 6 8 Austen Becerra (22) Carthage, Il. 7 11 Cole Ignascewski (22c) New...
Read more
