Kyle Heckman wins Modified feature at Bristol Dirt Nationals!

Modified A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Kyle Heckman (111X)
Bakersfield, Ca.
|2
|
10
|Cory Davis (28D)
Eunice, Nm.
|3
|
12
|Ricky Thornton Jr (20RT)
Adel, Ia.
|4
|
1
|Jd Auringer (12T)
Waterloo, Ia.
|5
|
3
|Clay Money (7)
Penokee, Ks.
|6
|
13
|Ricky Alvarado (WW1)
Hotchkiss, Co.
|7
|
8
|Paul Stone (66P)
Winton, Ca.
|8
|
5
|Jeff Larson (B1)
Freeport, Il.
|9
|
11
|Jerry Flippo (13)
Bakersfield, Ca.
|10
|
16
|Joel Rust (26J)
Grundy Center, Ia.
|11
|
6
|Jesse Sobbing (999)
Malvern, Ia.
|12
|
18
|Brad Dierks (29K)
Clarence, Ia.
|13
|
14
|Shane Demey (15M)
Denison, Ia.
|14
|
4
|Justin Obrien (12JG)
West Union, Ia.
|15
|
20
|Aj Ward (20W)
Ionia, Mi.
|16
|
22
|Ashton Wilkey (17W)
Batesville, Ar.
|17
|
19
|Jeff Taylor (5JT)
Batesville, Ar.
|18
|
7
|Mat Hollerich (49)
Good Thunder, Mn.
|19
|
9
|Billy Kendall (9K)
Hermantown, Mn.
|20
|
17
|Chad Porter (12Z)
Madison Lake, Mn.
|21
|
24
|Jeffrey Reay (12)
Portland, Mi.
|22
|
15
|Sawyer Crigler (11)
Alton, Mo.
|23
|
21
|Brint Hartwick (9H)
Quitman, Ar.
|24
|
23
|Josh McGaha (911)
Abilene, Tx.