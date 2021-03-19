Home Tennessee Bristol Motor Speedway Kyle Heckman wins Modified feature at Bristol Dirt Nationals!

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Kyle Heckman (111X)
Bakersfield, Ca.
2
10
 Cory Davis (28D)
Eunice, Nm.
3
12
 Ricky Thornton Jr (20RT)
Adel, Ia.
4
1
 Jd Auringer (12T)
Waterloo, Ia.
5
3
 Clay Money (7)
Penokee, Ks.
6
13
 Ricky Alvarado (WW1)
Hotchkiss, Co.
7
8
 Paul Stone (66P)
Winton, Ca.
8
5
 Jeff Larson (B1)
Freeport, Il.
9
11
 Jerry Flippo (13)
Bakersfield, Ca.
10
16
 Joel Rust (26J)
Grundy Center, Ia.
11
6
 Jesse Sobbing (999)
Malvern, Ia.
12
18
 Brad Dierks (29K)
Clarence, Ia.
13
14
 Shane Demey (15M)
Denison, Ia.
14
4
 Justin Obrien (12JG)
West Union, Ia.
15
20
 Aj Ward (20W)
Ionia, Mi.
16
22
 Ashton Wilkey (17W)
Batesville, Ar.
17
19
 Jeff Taylor (5JT)
Batesville, Ar.
18
7
 Mat Hollerich (49)
Good Thunder, Mn.
19
9
 Billy Kendall (9K)
Hermantown, Mn.
20
17
 Chad Porter (12Z)
Madison Lake, Mn.
21
24
 Jeffrey Reay (12)
Portland, Mi.
22
15
 Sawyer Crigler (11)
Alton, Mo.
23
21
 Brint Hartwick (9H)
Quitman, Ar.
24
23
 Josh McGaha (911)
Abilene, Tx.
