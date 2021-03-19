Home Missouri Lucas Oil Speedway Lucas Oil Speedway drivers reminded to register before season opener with MyRacePass

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 19, 2021) – With opening night for Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series just two weeks away, drivers who have not already done so are encouraged to register their information on the MyRacePass app.

Lucas Oil Speedway Pit Office Manager Amber Hoelscher said doing the online registration in advance will help save time upon arriving at the pit office each week.

The link can be found at myracepass.com/tracks/1865/registrations/3584. Upon entering the basic information, drivers will be able to bypass almost all paperwork at the track.

“When entering their information into the MRP annual registration, it will add them and we won’t have to enter all of their information manually,” Hoelscher said. “It will speed up the process. Unfortunately they still have to fill out a few things when they come into the office, but we have a process set in place to speed that up also for the first few weekly events.”

She said drivers can also save time at check in by printing off the driver registration paperwork, including a W-9, from the Lucas Oil Speedway website, completing it ahead of time and bringing it in with them the first time they race.

“We will be accepting driver registration and membership fees at test and tune (Saturday, March 27) but we are not requiring it be done that day,” she said.

USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods and USRA Stock Car drivers all have to purchase their USRA Licenses directly from USRA prior to the first event, with only temporary licenses sold at the track. ULMA Late Model drivers can purchase their licenses in advance or at the speedway office.

MyRacePass also offers drivers options on entering information into their profile to update their bio, add the speedway schedule, personal racing statistics and update their sponsor list. MyRacePass offers drivers and fans easy-to-find lineups, live scoring, point standings, track news and even a link to play Fantasy Racing.

News and feature stories from Lucas Oil Speedway also can be found on the free MyRacePass app or MyRacePass.com website.

Test & Tune coming up: Lucas Oil Speedway’s Open Test & Tune is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 27 with pit passes $25. The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener Presented by Benne Media is set for April 3 with the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models in the spotlight with a $1,000-to-win main event sponsored by HICKAMO Country Store.

The Weekly Racing Series includes 14 events, from opening night through the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship on Aug. 28, which crowns season champions. Competing classes include Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

 

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

