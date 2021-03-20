Kofoid Captures First POWRi Win of the Season at Monarch Motor Speedway

Wichita Falls, TX. (03/19/2021) Michael “Buddy” Kofoid out of Penngrove, CA. trumped the field at Monarch Motor Speedway to capture the season opener for the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League. Kofoid was undeniable in the 30-lap main event. After taking the lead from his teammate, Daison Pursley around lap 20, Kofoid held on for his first POWRi victory of the season aboard the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67.

The 30-lap main event started off with a bang as rookie, Jade Avedisian took the lead with the drop of the green flag and battled her way around the track with Pursley. Pursley took the lead from Avedisian and ran while teammates battled it out behind him. After a fair share of red flags and cautions, Kofoid made his way from the ninth starting spot to the front.

Pursley perfected the bottom while in the lead but hiccupped on a restart which caused Kofoid to take the lead. Pursley settled in second and Avedisian followed in third. As the laps wound down Kofoid was still on top of the charts while every driver behind him fought tooth and nail for positions on the ¼ mile dirt oval.

After 30-laps Buddy Kofoid in his 67 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Mobile 1 Toyota earned his first win on the 2021 season with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League. Pursley, finishing in the second position gave everything he had to come up just a little bit short at the finish line. Cannon McIntosh in third, Jake Neuman in fourth, and rookie Brent Crews rounded out the top five.

“I kind of messed myself up a couple of times but I was able to bring it bac. Jarrett, Grant and the whole crew give me a really good race car. I’m glad I could get their first win in USAC and POWRi.” -Kofoid

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday March 20, at Monarch Motor Speedway

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: Emilio Hoover

MVT Services Heat Race 2 Winner: Daison Pursley

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: Jade Avedisian

Super Clean High Point: Jade Avedisian

TRD Hard Charger: Scott Evans

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67-Budy Kofoid 2. 71K-Daison Pursley 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh 4. 3N-Jake Neuman 5. 86-Brent Crews 6. 15- Emerson Axsom 7. 71-Kaylee Bryson 8. 79-Keith Martin 9. 97-Branham Crouch 10. 10-Rees Moran 11. 116-Scott Evans 12. 85T-Ryan Timms 13. 32-Trey Marcham 14. 91T-Tyler Thomas 15. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky 16. 7U-Kyle Jones 17. 21K-Karter Sarff 18. 70-Cade Cowles 19. 84-Jade Avedisian. 20. 15X-Gavin Stout 21. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 22. 21- Emilio Hoover 23. 67K-Cade Lewis 24. 21KS-Trey Gropp 25. 10P-Dylan Postier 26. 25- Taylor Reimer