Home Sprint Car & Midget News POWRi Series News Kofoid Captures First POWRi Win of the Season at Monarch Motor Speedway

Kofoid Captures First POWRi Win of the Season at Monarch Motor Speedway

Sprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
Buddy Kofoid – Danny Clum photo

Wichita Falls, TX. (03/19/2021) Michael “Buddy” Kofoid out of Penngrove, CA. trumped the field at Monarch Motor Speedway to capture the season opener for the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League. Kofoid was undeniable in the 30-lap main event. After taking the lead from his teammate, Daison Pursley around lap 20, Kofoid held on for his first POWRi victory of the season aboard the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67.

The 30-lap main event started off with a bang as rookie, Jade Avedisian took the lead with the drop of the green flag and battled her way around the track with Pursley. Pursley took the lead from Avedisian and ran while teammates battled it out behind him. After a fair share of red flags and cautions, Kofoid made his way from the ninth starting spot to the front.

Pursley perfected the bottom while in the lead but hiccupped on a restart which caused Kofoid to take the lead. Pursley settled in second and Avedisian followed in third. As the laps wound down Kofoid was still on top of the charts while every driver behind him fought tooth and nail for positions on the ¼ mile dirt oval.

After 30-laps Buddy Kofoid in his 67 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Mobile 1 Toyota earned his first win on the 2021 season with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League. Pursley, finishing in the second position gave everything he had to come up just a little bit short at the finish line. Cannon McIntosh in third, Jake Neuman in fourth, and rookie Brent Crews rounded out the top five.

“I kind of messed myself up a couple of times but I was able to bring it bac. Jarrett, Grant and the whole crew give me a really good race car. I’m glad I could get their first win in USAC and POWRi.” -Kofoid

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday March 20, at Monarch Motor Speedway

You can catch all of the action LIVE on MAV TV Plus.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: Emilio Hoover

MVT Services Heat Race 2 Winner: Daison Pursley

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: Jade Avedisian

Super Clean High Point: Jade Avedisian

TRD Hard Charger: Scott Evans

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67-Budy Kofoid   2. 71K-Daison Pursley  3. 08-Cannon McIntosh  4. 3N-Jake Neuman   5. 86-Brent Crews   6. 15- Emerson Axsom  7. 71-Kaylee Bryson 8. 79-Keith Martin  9. 97-Branham Crouch 10. 10-Rees Moran   11. 116-Scott Evans 12. 85T-Ryan Timms 13. 32-Trey Marcham 14. 91T-Tyler Thomas 15. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky   16. 7U-Kyle Jones   17. 21K-Karter Sarff   18. 70-Cade Cowles   19. 84-Jade Avedisian. 20. 15X-Gavin Stout 21. 01-Bryant Wiedeman   22. 21- Emilio Hoover 23. 67K-Cade Lewis 24. 21KS-Trey Gropp 25. 10P-Dylan Postier 26. 25- Taylor Reimer

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Kofoid Claims POWRi Midget Win at Humboldt
  2. Kofoid Charges From 22nd To Take the Win at Lake Ozark Speedway
  3. Kofoid Seals the Deal on SPEED Weekend Night One at Lincoln Speedway
  4. POWRi Midwest Season Opener Weekend
  5. POWRi heading to Thunder in the Valley this weekend!
  6. McIntosh Sweeps Night 1 at Lake Ozark Speedway
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleKyle Beard Claims CCSDS Cow Patty Victory at Old No. 1

Related articles

Haudenschild Tames Texas Two-Step vs. World of Outlaws

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
THE HAUD LINE: Sheldon Excites with Top Shelf Charge in Cotton Bowl Opener Haudenschild and NOS Energy Drink #17 are First Repeat Winners of Season PAIGE,...
Read more

Stenhouse collects USCS “Clash at the Gulf” cash on Nite #1 at Deep South Speedway

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Loxley, AL - March 19, 2021 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. from Olive Branch, Mississippi worked late-race lapped traffic just well enough to hold off...
Read more

Hickle Springs Into Devil’s Bowl Victory Lane With The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
Bryan Hulbert – MESQUITE, Texas (March 19, 2021) The 1,000th Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network A-Feature came...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Kofoid Claims POWRi Midget Win at Humboldt
  2. Kofoid Charges From 22nd To Take the Win at Lake Ozark Speedway
  3. Kofoid Seals the Deal on SPEED Weekend Night One at Lincoln Speedway
  4. POWRi Midwest Season Opener Weekend
  5. POWRi heading to Thunder in the Valley this weekend!
  6. McIntosh Sweeps Night 1 at Lake Ozark Speedway

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: