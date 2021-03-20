Kyle Beard Claims CCSDS Cow Patty Victory at Old No. 1



Will McGary Memorial at I-30 Speedway on Tap for Saturday Night

Harrisburg, Arkansas (03/19/21) – Leading all but the opening lap, local favorite Kyle Beard powered his familiar Gary Beard Trucking No. 86 Capital Race Car to the $5,000 victory in Friday night’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil event at Old No. 1 Speedway.

The Trumann, Arkansas racer, who cut his teeth at the ¼-mile oval, overtook NewVisionCustomShirts.com pole sitter, B.J. Robinson on the second lap, and never looked back en route to a 1.643-second victory over Hunter Rasdon, Scott Crigler, Billy Moyer, and Brian Rickman.

The 17th-career CCSDS win for Beard came in the reincarnated edition of the facilities’ signature Cow Patty event.

“My team gave me a great car tonight, and I just had to be smart in traffic. There during the middle stages, my signal guy was showing me that second place [Hunter Rasdon] was closing in on me, so I started pushing things a bit harder the second half of the race, and we got the win,” Beard shared in COMP Cams Victory Lane. “This track means a lot to me, and it’s always special to get to race with so many friends and family here.”

Sixth-starting Hunter Rasdon quickly worked his way to the runner-up position, and during the race’s early stages made bids for the lead, but Beard was able to maintain the spot. Rasdon ultimately finished second with Scott Crigler finishing in third.

After having a flat tire, while running third, B.J. Robinson ducked into the pits for a fresh Hoosier Tire before rejoining the tail of the field. He rebounded to finish ninth.

On Saturday night the fifth annual Will McGary Memorial is set for I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas). On this much anticipated night, racers and fans will join together for the fifth-straight year to celebrate the life and prestige of fallen police officer, Will McGary.

McGary tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 1, 2013. The hard-working young man was fatally struck by an impaired driver, while protecting and serving the citizens of Conway, Arkansas. He was only 26 years old.

While Will’s life may have been unfairly taken away far too soon on that fateful February day, his generosity and his spirit continue to live on. He was an organ donor. In fact, three recipients received his heart and organs. They continue to live healthy lives because of Will’s generosity.

Those who knew McGary are quick to tell you just how special his giving nature truly was. With this in mind, it led to the formation of the Will McGary Foundation. The Foundation was created in honor of Will to continue his legacy by benefiting both the youth and law enforcement in Central Arkansas.

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, 600 Mini Sprints, and Young Guns’ will share the night’s spotlight. Racing veteran, Kenny Wallace will also be on hand to sign autographs (5:00-6:15pm) and race in the night’s IMCA Modified program.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with the draw closing at 6:30 p.m., hot laps at 7:00 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with children (ages 12-and-under) free compliments of Bennings Heat & Air. Pit passes are $35.

For more information on the event, please visit www.I-30Speedway.com and for more information on the Will McGary Foundation, please visit www.WillMcGaryFoundation.org .

For anyone unable to attend, Saturday night’s event will be streamed live at www.FloRacing.com.

The tire rule is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot or Hoosier LM40.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 19, 2021

Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Arkansas)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Kyle Beard 2)Hunter Rasdon 3)Scott Crigler 4)Billy Moyer 5)Brian Rickman 6)Ashton Winger 7)Logan Martin 8)Terry Phillips 9)B.J. Robinson 10)Morgan Bagley 11)Chris Jones 12)Jon Mitchell 13)Chad Mallett 14)Austin Rettig 15)Mike Collins 16)Brayden Proctor 17)Austin Theiss 18)Ross Farmer 19)Wesley Wise 20)Charlie Cole 21)Joseph Long 22)Kaeden Cornell

DNS: Chris Reed, Joey Smith, Gavin Jordan, Lynn Irwin

Entries: 26

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Brian Rickman (13.754 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Kyle Beard 14.189 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: B.J. Robinson

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Billy Moyer

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Kyle Beard

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Scott Crigler

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: B.J. Robinson

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main Winner: Kaeden Cornell

COMP Cams Top Performer: Kyle Beard

Lap Leaders: B.J. Robinson (1), Kyle Beard (2-40)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Mike Collins