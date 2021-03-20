Home Sprint Car & Midget News Stenhouse collects USCS “Clash at the Gulf” cash on Nite #1 at...

Stenhouse collects USCS “Clash at the Gulf” cash on Nite #1 at Deep South Speedway

Ricky Stenhouse

Loxley, AL – March 19, 2021 – Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. from Olive Branch, Mississippi worked late-race lapped traffic just well enough to hold off Benton Ridge, Ohio’s Greg Wilson and park his NOS Energy Drink #17 in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane on Friday night at Deep South Speedway after the 25-lap night #1 main event of the USCS Clash at the Gulf.

Wilson claimed the runner-up spot. Mad Max Stambaugh from Elida , Ohio followed in the third place spot. USCS National points leader, Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania was fourth and Hall of Famer Danny Smith fromnChillicotge, Ohio rounded out the top five.

Two-time USCS Champion, Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, Arkansas was sixth followed by 13-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee in seventh after starting fourteenth. Kyle Amerson from Mathews, Alabama was eighth. A.J. Maddox from Brandon, Florida was ninth and Brandon Blendon from Biloxi, Mississippi who started seventeenth completed the top ten.

Results for the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars Clash at the Gulf at Deep South Speedway, Loxley, Alabama on Friday, March 19, 2021

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Sprint Cars: 22 Entries from 11 states.

www.RockAuto.com USCS Feature – 25 Laps

1. 17-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[1]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[5]; 3. 5M-Max Stambaugh[2]; 4. M1-Mark Smith[3]; 5. 4-Danny Smith[6]; 6. 14-Jordon Mallett[8]; 7. 10-Terry Gray[14]; 8. 29-Kyle Amerson[7]; 9. 3A-AJ Maddox[13]; 10. 88-Brandon Blenden[17]; 11. 28-Jeff Willingham[11]; 12. 13-Todd Fayard[4]; 13. 20-AJ Moeller[15]; 14. 7J-Gregg Jones[18]; 15. (DNF) 52-Cody Karl[16]; 16. (DNF) 43-Terry Witherspoon[12]; 17. (DNF) 188-Stefen Oakes[20]; 18. (DNF) 22-Riley Goodno[9]; 19. (DNF) 83-Mark Ruel Jr[10]; 20. (DNS) 121-Roy Schnebelen; 21. (DNS) 7E-Eric Gunderson; 22. (DNS) 3-Dennis Misuraca

Hoosier Speed Dash 6 Laps

1. 4-Danny Smith[1]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[4]; 3. 29-Kyle Amerson[2]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[5]; 5. (DNF) 28-Jeff Willingham[6]; 6. (DNS) M1-Mark Smith

Engler Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 13-Todd Fayard[1]; 2. 5M-Max Stambaugh[4]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]; 4. 3A-AJ Maddox[2]; 5. 43-Terry Witherspoon[6]; 6. 52-Cody Karl[7]; 7. (DNF) 121-Roy Schnebelen[5]

BMRS Heat 2 8 Laps

1. W20-Greg Wilson[2]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]; 3. 29-Kyle Amerson[6]; 4. 28-Jeff Willingham[4]; 5. 20-AJ Moeller[5]; 6. 88-Brandon Blenden[7]; 7. 188-Stefen Oakes[8]; 8. (DNS) 7E-Eric Gunderson

JJ Supply Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 17-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[3]; 2. 4-Danny Smith[4]; 3. M1-Mark Smith[7]; 4. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[5]; 5. 10-Terry Gray[6]; 6. 7J-Gregg Jones[2]; 7. (DNS) 3-Dennis Misuraca

Related posts:

  1. Ricky Stenhouse streaks to $6000 win in USCS “Battle at the Beach” World Finals 40-lap final
  2. USCS announces new USCS Deep South regional sprint car series
  3. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.. wins USCS Battle at the Beach World Finals preliminary at Southern Raceway on Friday
  4. Tony Stewart wins USCS Deep South Championship Race at Southern Raceway
  5. Morgan Turpen claims her 2nd USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Championship in 2019
  6. Mark Smith gets 2nd 2021 USCS win in USCS Winter Heat Round #4 at Southern on Sunday
