Logan Martin Wins Wild CCSDS Will McGary Memorial at I-30

Little Rock, Arkansas (03/20/21) – Etching his name into the history books, Logan Martin bounced back from an early-race miscue to record to the $5,000 triumph in Saturday night’s fifth annual Will McGary Memorial at I-30 Speedway COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil event at I-30 Speedway.

“I knew when I slipped up there early in the race and lost the lead that I had to get up on the wheel. My family and I are having a lot of fun out here racing with the (CCSDS) series, and it’s nice to have these good paying races with a few hours of the house,” Martin said. “We have some great sponsors, who make this possible, and I want to thank them all for their support.”

For the second-straight night Louisiana’s B.J. Robinson brought the field to the green flag from the NewVisionCustomShirts.com pole position. Robinson led the first lap over fellow front-row starter Hunter Rasdon before Logan Martin made a daring third-to-first slider in turn one on the second circuit to take the top spot.

Meanwhile, Robinson and Rasdon briefly made contact as they took evasive action, causing Robinson to lose several spots.

Out front, the current Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man, Martin set sail until a lap-14 caution bunched the field. On the ensuing restart the Missouri driver jumped the cushion in turn three, allowing Billy Moyer and Ashton Winger to slip past.

Moyer paced the next several circuits with Martin and Winger engaging in a spirited battle for the runner-up spot. Unfortunately, for Moyer he would lose a chance at becoming the first repeat winner of the Will McGary Memorial, when a mechanical failure sidelined him with just seven laps remaining.

Martin inherited the lead and fended off the advances of Winger to take his second win of the season and the sixth CCSDS victory of his career. Finishing in third was Kyle Beard, who started 17th. Morgan Bagley (started ninth) and B.J. Robinson rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Oklahoma’s Pannell Chipping posted a $100 bonus to all heat race winners with B.J. Robinson, Scott Crigler, Hunter Rasdon, and Logan Martin claiming the added cash. Razor Edge Graphics ($100) and Barry and Jodi Lear from LDR Motorsports ($125) collectively posted a $225 bonus to the Hard Charger, and it was Kyle Beard who passed 14 cars to notch the accolade.

Additionally, Bo Cummings posted a $250 bonus for the 18th-place finisher, which was received by Scott Crigler.

The tour now takes a one-week break before returning to action on April 2-3 with a Show-Me State doubleheader at Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park (Poplar Bluff, Missouri) and Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri).

For more information on the events, please visit www.facebook.com/PoplarBluffMotorsportsPark/ and www.LegitSpeedway.com.

The tire rule for the weekend is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot or Hoosier LM40.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 20, 2021

5th Annual Will McGary Memorial

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Logan Martin 2)Ashton Winger 3)Kyle Beard 4)Morgan Bagley 5)B.J. Robinson 6)Chad Mallett 7)Brayden Proctor 8)Brett Frazier 9)Hunter Rasdon 10)Bubba Mullins 11)Mike Collins 12)Jon Kirby 13)Kaeden Cornell 14)Chris Reed 15)Brian Rickman 16)Ross Farmer 17)Billy Moyer 18)Scott Crigler 19)Austin Theiss 20)Jon Mitchell 21)Wesley Wise 22)Terry Phillips

DNS: Arlen Stewart, Joseph Long, Jason Miles, Buck Reid, Charlie Cole, Matthew Tribble, Donnie Barnhart, Dustin Holmes

Entries: 30

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Brian Rickman (12.687 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer (12.845 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: B.J. Robinson

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Scott Crigler

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Logan Matin

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: BJ Robinson

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main Winner: Kyle Beard

COMP Cams Top Performer: Logan Martin

Lap Leaders: B.J. Robinson (1), Logan Martin (2-14, 34-40), Billy Moyer (15-33)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Mike Collins