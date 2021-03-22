Home Sprint Car & Midget News American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News JJ Hickle Sweeps The Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals

JJ Hickle Sweeps The Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals

Sprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News
JJ Hickle – Rudy Garcia photo

Bryan Hulbert – MESQUITE, Texas (March 20, 2021) Taking the broom to the field at the 48th annual Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals, lapped traffic was again the ally of JJ Hickle as the Washington shoe made it career victory No. 2 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“I just can’t thank my car owners enough. Pat, Jimmy, everyone has just been working their butts off,” stated Hickle. “Dylan was really good all night. It was kind of one groove in one and two, but three and four you could move around, so I just tried to pace him, and he just got caught behind a lapper, and that put me in the catbird seat, so it worked out for us.”

Trailing Canada’s Dylan Westbrook the opening 17 laps, Hickle took the field three-wide down the front straightaway to advance fifth to second on the start to put himself into the chaser’s position. Consistently trailing by just under a half-second before a Lap 8 caution, Hickle tried for the lead on the restart, but the red lights came on as Martin Edwards tipped over in the fourth turn.

Single file on the next restart since a lap was not completed before the red, Hickle worked to keep pace with varying lines around the Devil’s Bowl. Clean air to the advantage of Westbrook, the Hills Racing No. 47x rode comfortably around the hub of the half-mile, but traffic would again be the difference for the AFEX Graphics No. 63. Working to the back bumper of Tucker Doughty as the field completed Lap 16, Westbrook’s pace slowed as he looked for room to run. Giving Hickle back nearly a half-second of lost time, the Nitro 54 Variety No. 47x looked low again on the slower car, only to get caught up through the third and fourth turns.

Rolling around the No. 47x for the point, Westbrook kept Hickle within striking distance for the next few laps, but a couple of quick moves through traffic was enough to begin pulling away, with JJ crossing 2.675-seconds ahead of Dylan. Roger Crockett crossed third with Matt Covington fourth. Battling from 11th, Australia’s Scott Bogucki completed the top five.

Chase Randall crossed sixth, with Blake Hahn making up six spots to seventh. Rolling out of the BMRS B-Feature, Jake Bubak rolled 17th to eighth. Danny Jennings crossed ninth with Garet Williamson in tenth.

The overall weekend saw 38 drivers from 11 states and three countries in attendance. Saturday greeted 35 competitors with SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins going to Martin Edwards, Matt Covington, Chance Morton, and Chase Randall. Hoosier Tire Qualifiers went to JJ Hickle, Colby Thornhill, and Dylan Westbrook. The BMRS B-Feature was won by Jake Bubak. One provisional was used by Travis Reber.

The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network races next at Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas on Thursday, March 25, then heads for I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. on Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

 Race Results:

ASCS National Tour | ASCS Lone Star Region

Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

48th Spring Nationals (Night 2)

Saturday, March 20, 2001

Car Count: 35

Event Count: 38

 SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 30 in Passing Points advance to Qualifiers)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Martin Edwards[1]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[2]; 3. 28-Scott Bogucki[9]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[8]; 5. 6M-Blake Mallory[7]; 6. 77X-Alex Hill[6]; 7. 33C-Casey Carter[4]; 8. (DNS) 23-Seth Bergman; 9. (DNS) 12-John Carney II

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 3. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[8]; 5. 2X-Tucker Doughty[9]; 6. 74B-Jake Bubak[5]; 7. (DNF) #1-Justin Zimmerman[3]; 8. (DNF) 72S-Sammy Swindell[7]; 9. (DNF) 91-Zach Pringle[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7M-Chance Morton[1]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass[3]; 3. 19-Colby Thornhill[2]; 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[4]; 5. 1J-Danny Jennings[7]; 6. 0-Eric Baldaccini[9]; 7. 72-Chris Tarrant[6]; 8. 77-Damon McCune[5]; 9. 2-Dylan Opdahl[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 2. 8-Devon Borden[5]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 4. 45B-Casey Burkham[3]; 5. 22X-Steven Shebester[6]; 6. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr[8]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[2]; 8. (DNF) 03-Joe Wood Jr[7]

 Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[2]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[5]; 4. 20G-Noah Gass[3]; 5. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr[8]; 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]; 7. 28-Scott Bogucki[6]; 8. 72-Chris Tarrant[9]; 9. 6M-Blake Mallory[1]; 10. 77-Damon McCune[10]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Colby Thornhill[2]; 2. 1J-Danny Jennings[1]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 4. 8-Devon Borden[6]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 6. 45B-Casey Burkham[7]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill[8]; 8. 45-Martin Edwards[5]; 9. 2-Dylan Opdahl[10]; 10. 33C-Casey Carter[9]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 0-Eric Baldaccini[1]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton[2]; 5. 74B-Jake Bubak[8]; 6. 2X-Tucker Doughty[3]; 7. 23-Seth Bergman[10]; 8. 22X-Steven Shebester[7]; 9. 7M-Chance Morton[5]; 10. 88-Travis Reber[9]

 BMRS B-Feature (Top 6 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 74B-Jake Bubak[1]; 2. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[8]; 4. 45-Martin Edwards[4]; 5. 45B-Casey Burkham[3]; 6. 22X-Steven Shebester[7]; 7. 7M-Chance Morton[5]; 8. 77-Damon McCune[14]; 9. 33C-Casey Carter[12]; 10. 72-Chris Tarrant[10]; 11. 6M-Blake Mallory[9]; 12. 2-Dylan Opdahl[11]; 13. 77X-Alex Hill[6]; 14. 88-Travis Reber[13]; 15. (DNF) 91-Zach Pringle[15]; 16. (DNS) 12-John Carney II; 17. (DNS) #1-Justin Zimmerman; 18. (DNS) 72S-Sammy Swindell; 19. (DNS) 03-Joe Wood Jr

 Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[6]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 5. 28-Scott Bogucki[11]; 6. 9-Chase Randall[3]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[13]; 8. 74B-Jake Bubak[17]; 9. 1J-Danny Jennings[10]; 10. 24-Garet Williamson[8]; 11. 20G-Noah Gass[9]; 12. 23-Seth Bergman[19]; 13. 17B-Ryan Bickett[18]; 14. 8M-Kade Morton[15]; 15. 19-Colby Thornhill[7]; 16. 8-Devon Borden[5]; 17. 2X-Tucker Doughty[16]; 18. 45B-Casey Burkham[21]; 19. 22X-Steven Shebester[22]; 20. (DNF) 45-Martin Edwards[20]; 21. (DNF) 12H-Tony Bruce Jr[14]; 22. (DNF) 88-Travis Reber[23]; 23. (DNF) 0-Eric Baldaccini[12]

Lap Leader(s):Dylan Westbrook 1-17; JJ Hickle 18-25

Hard Charger: Jake Bubak +9

High Point Driver: Dylan Westbrook

Provisional(s): Travis Reber (Points)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Hickle Springs Into Devil’s Bowl Victory Lane With The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series
  2. Hafertepe Dominates Lucas Oil ASCS Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals Opener
  3. The Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals Awaits the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour
  4. Lucas Oil Sprint Cars Set for Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals!
  5. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Wins the Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals!
  6. Hafertepe Takes Lucas Oil ASCS Honors in Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals!
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleKOFOID GOES BACK-TO-BACK AT MONARCH MOTOR SPEEDWAY
Next articleHudson O’Neal Wins Sunday’s Lucas Oil Race at Atomic Speedway

Related articles

KOFOID GOES BACK-TO-BACK AT MONARCH MOTOR SPEEDWAY

POWRi Series News jdearing - 0
Wichita Falls, TX. (03/20/2021) During a thrilling 30-lap main event, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid went from the lead, to the work area, and back to...
Read more

Sweet Strikes Again with World of Outlaws at Cotton Bowl

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
TWO-STEPPIN': Brad Sweet Scores Second Win of Season at Cotton Bowl Jacob Allen Flips While Leading in Pursuit of Second Career Win PAIGE, TX - March...
Read more

Kofoid Captures First POWRi Win of the Season at Monarch Motor Speedway

POWRi Series News jdearing - 0
Wichita Falls, TX. (03/19/2021) Michael “Buddy” Kofoid out of Penngrove, CA. trumped the field at Monarch Motor Speedway to capture the season opener for...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Hickle Springs Into Devil’s Bowl Victory Lane With The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series
  2. Hafertepe Dominates Lucas Oil ASCS Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals Opener
  3. The Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals Awaits the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour
  4. Lucas Oil Sprint Cars Set for Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals!
  5. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Wins the Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals!
  6. Hafertepe Takes Lucas Oil ASCS Honors in Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals!

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: