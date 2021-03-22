Rocket1 Racing Competes in Weekend LOLMDS Action

Set to Return to WoO Action this Weekend at Cherokee Speedway

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (03/22/21) – Rocket1 Racing and Brandon Sheppard hit the road with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) over the weekend. LOLMDS competition took the team to Indiana and Ohio with their Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Saturday found Rocket1 Racing at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway for the annual Indiana Icebreaker. In a field of 44 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series entries, Sheppard posted the fastest time in his qualifying group to earn the pole position for his heat race. He battled adverse track conditions to pick up the eight-lap heat race victory.

Unfortunately, citing safety concerns for competitors due to the deteriorating track conditions, series and track officials postponed the remainder of the program to Sunday, May 2.

Shifting to Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio on Sunday, Brandon was one of 29 competitors on hand to chase a $12,000 top prize. After getting behind in qualifying, Sheppard advanced from fifth to finish third in his heat race.

Starting the 50-lap main event in ninth, Brandon raced inside the Top-10 for much of the race before slipping to a 12th-place outing.

“It was an interesting weekend for sure. Brownstown was as tricky as I’ve ever seen it, but we showed speed before they decide to postpone the feature,” Sheppard noted. “Then at Atomic we didn’t have the qualifying effort we needed and that left us behind the eight ball for pretty much the rest of the night. The entire team is working hard though, and we’ll look to park it in Victory Lane this weekend in South Carolina.”

For complete results from these events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

This weekend – March 26-27 – the team will return to action with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series with a trip to Cherokee Speedway for the Rock Gault Memorial. Action opens on Friday night with the field being divided into a pair of $5,000-to-win, prelim events. On Saturday night a hefty $40,000 winner’s check is on the line.

Sheppard currently sits second in the latest World of Outlaws Late Model Series standings. To learn more about these events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com