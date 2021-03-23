Home Dirt Late Model News Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Opener at 411 Postponed

Dirt Late Model Mini Series Now Opens March 31 at Tri City Speedway

AUSTIN, Texas (March 23, 2021) — Officials with the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and 411 Motor Speedway have made the tough decision to postpone the series’ opener at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.).

With high rain chances in the forecast for this Thursday, March 25 at the Tennessee oval, the $20,000-to-win event has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 23.

“Man, we were really looking forward to hosting the opener this week, but the forecast just keeps getting worse. We wanted to give our great fans and racers plenty of notice, so that they can make plans to catch racing at other places this weekend,” 411 Motor Speedway promoter Mitch McCarter said. “It’s a bummer to lose the event, but now we look forward to welcoming the series to town in September.”

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America now turns its attention to Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.), where the series will officially come to life on Wednesday, March 31. Super Late Models will battle for a $10,000 top prize, while Modifieds will contest a $1,500-to-win program.

Reserved grandstand admission (top-2 rows of grandstands) is $35. General admission for ages 13-and-up is $30, while general admission for ages 12-and-under is $5. Pit admission for ages 13-and-up is $40 with pit admission for ages 12-and-under $15.

The pit gate opens at 2:00 p.m. cst with the grandstand gate opening at 5:30 p.m. The driver’s meeting is slated for 6:00 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow

For more information on the facility, please visit www.TriCitySpeedway.net.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America will run from March through October with races at 10 tracks in eight states. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

In addition to races paying $10,000- to $20,000- to win, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America also offers a points fund totaling $62,500.

Any questions regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.comwww.renegaderacefuel.com; www.keysermanufacturing.com/brand/integra-racing-shocks-springs; www.pitstopusa.comwww.pfcbrakes.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.arizonasportshirts.com; and www.hoosiertire.com.

For complete details regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, please visit the series landing page at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

 

 

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com

 

