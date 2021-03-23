Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Model Schedule Announced

(Macon, IL) Officials from the Midwest Big Ten Series have announced the full 2021 schedule for the DIRTcar Pro Late Model class. The ten-race schedule gives drivers a shot to compete for points that go toward a season ending point fund for events at Central Illinois tracks. Big Ten schedules for Street Stocks and Super Late Models will be released soon.

The 2021 Big Ten Pro Late Schedule begins on Friday, April 16 at Lincoln Speedway and ends Saturday, September 18 at Macon Speedway. In addition to annual events at Macon, Lincoln, and Jacksonville, the series will also make a new stop during the season at Fairbury Speedway on Saturday, May 29. Each race is run under the DIRTcar banner with each track handling the officiating of their particular events.

At the end of the season, each driver’s best eight events count toward the final points. The champion will receive a $1,000 bonus in addition to a championship trophy and Hoosier championship jacket. There is a payout with checks and trophies for each driver in the top ten, as long as the driver attended at least 75% of the events.

The full breakdown of the season ending point fund is 1000-500-400-300-180-150-140-120-110-100.

About Midwest Big Ten Series:

The Midwest Big Ten Series is made up of 10 races each for DIRTcar Super Late Models, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, and DIRTcar Street Stocks, throughout the state of Illinois. Drivers in each class collect points for a season ending point fund.

For more info on the Midwest Big Ten Series, visit www.maconracing.com/midwest-big-ten-series-history/ and like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidwestBigTenSeries. For additional information on one of the three series, feel free to call the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Midwest Big Ten Series DIRTcar Pro Late Model 2021 Schedule

FRIDAY, April 16-LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, May 21-LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, May 29-FAIRBURY SPEEDWAY

THURSDAY, June 17-LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, July 3-MACON SPEEDWAY

SUNDAY, July 25-LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, July 30-JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, August 7-LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, September 17-JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, Sept. 18-MACON SPEEDWAY

Printable 2021 Big Ten Pro Late Model Schedule

http://www.maconracing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BIG-TEN-2021-Pro-Late-Model-Schedule.pdf