Cory Hedgecock Racing with Austin Dillon Goes to Victory Lane at Bristol

LOUDON, Tenn. (03/23/21) – Cory Hedgecock Racing (CHR) enjoyed a memorable weekend at the inaugural Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Two-time NASCAR Champion, Austin Dillon piloted the team’s K&L Ready Mix No. 3 E-Z-Go / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Eagle Racing Engine entry to both a prelim win and a $7,500 victory in the finale at the famed, ½-mile oval.

“I never knew I could have that much fun at the track and not even be the one racing,” Cory Hedgecock noted with a laugh. “Austin (Dillon) did a phenomenal job all weekend and got the big win for our team. I’ve also got to give a major shoutout to Corey LaJoie. He had never even sat in a dirt car before last week, and despite competing against a stout field of 118 entries, he still raced into both features.

“It was an incredible week, top-to-bottom, for our team. I want to say a very special thank you to my family, our sponsors, and Shane McDowell for everything they did to make this possible. Last but not least, I want to thank Austin Dillon and Corey Lajoie for choosing our team. It’s definitely an experience our team will never forget.”

Via his winning performance in his Tuesday evening prelim, Austin Dillon earned the pole position for the Saturday night finale. Dillon went on to lead every circuit of the $7,500-to-win feature to claim the triumph. He was followed across the finish line by Ross White, Shan Smith, Justin Hobgood, and Oscar McCown.

Corey LaJoie, who made his dirt racing debut during the week’s festivities recorded an impressive 23rd-to-6th run in the 20-lap prelim and finished 21st in Saturday’s finale in his S&S Express Trucking No. 07 CHR / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Eagle Racing Engine Late Model.

Cory Hedgecock returns to the driver’s seat this Saturday at I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tennessee) with the opener for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals. A $10,000 winner’s check is up for grabs.

Please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com for more information on the event.

Cory Hedgecock would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include E-Z-GO, Eagle Racing Engines, Budget Transmissions, Pace Performance, K&P Used Cars, Öhlins Shocks, Timeless Memories Photography, VooDoo Technologies, Rocket Chassis, Cobb’s Auto Parts, Brucebilt Performance, Vineyard Enterprise, Greens Recycling, Winters Performance, Quickcar Racing Products, MarTel Sign Company, MSR Mafia Marketing Services, Hoosier Racing Tire, and VP Fuels.

Hedgecock would all like to say a special thanks to his wife Katie and daughter Lily, Dad, Mom, Grandad Mike, and everyone that helps his team.

Visit the team’s official website at www.CoryHedgecock23.com as well as social media outlets at https://www.facebook.com/coryhedgecock23/ and https://twitter.com/Hedgecock23 often for the latest team updates.